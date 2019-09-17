React Native Syntax Highlighter

Syntax highlighting component for React Native using react-syntax-highlighter

You can see a demo using snack by Expo

Alternatively you can scan this qr code in The Expo app to access on your phone:

With Highlight.js vdom

With Prism vdom

You can try it out with Expo here

Install

npm install react-native-syntax-highlighter --save

Use

props

Accepts all of the same props as react-syntax-highlighter with three additional props.

fontFamily - the font family to use for syntax text.

- the font family to use for syntax text. fontSize - the fontSize for syntax text.

- the fontSize for syntax text. highligter - defaults to rendering with vdom created from highlightjs, but can pass in prism as alternate option. You can see more about dealing with the prism highlighter in the docs for react-syntax-highlighter but one of the main uses would be better support for jsx

import SyntaxHighlighter from 'react-native-syntax-highlighter' ; import { docco } from 'react-syntax-highlighter/styles/hljs' ; const Component = () => { const codeString = '(num) => num + 1' ; return < SyntaxHighlighter language = 'javascript' style = {docco} highlighter = { " prism " || " hljs "} > {codeString} </ SyntaxHighlighter > ; }

Unsupported Props

Some of the react-syntax-highlighter props are not currently supported by the mobile version, you can see which listed below:

useInlineStyles

showLineNumbers

startingLineNumber

lineNumberContainerStyle

lineNumberStyle

Styles Available -- hljs

agate

androidstudio

arduinoLight

arta

ascetic

atelierCaveDark

atelierCaveLight

atelierDuneDark

atelierDuneLight

atelierEstuaryDark

atelierEstuaryLight

atelierForestDark

atelierForestLight

atelierHeathDark

atelierHeathLight

atelierLakesideDark

atelierLakesideLight

atelierPlateauDark

atelierPlateauLight

atelierSavannaDark

atelierSavannaLight

atelierSeasideDark

atelierSeasideLight

atelierSulphurpoolDark

atelierSulphurpoolLight

atomOneDark

atomOneLight

brownPaper

codepenEmbed

colorBrewer

darcula

dark

darkula

defaultStyle

docco

dracula

far

foundation

githubGist

github

googlecode

grayscale

gruvboxDark

gruvboxLight

hopscotch

hybrid

idea

irBlack

kimbieDark

kimbieLight

magula

monoBlue

monokaiSublime

monokai

obsidian

ocean

paraisoDark

paraisoLight

pojoaque

purebasic

qtcreatorDark

qtcreatorLight

railscasts

rainbow

routeros

schoolBook

solarizedDark

solarizedLight

sunburst

tomorrowNightBlue

tomorrowNightBright

tomorrowNightEighties

tomorrowNight

tomorrow

vs

vs2015

xcode

xt256

zenburn

Styles Available -- prism