Syntax highlighting component for
React Native using
react-syntax-highlighter
You can see a demo using snack by Expo
Alternatively you can scan this qr code in The Expo app to access on your phone:
You can try it out with Expo here
npm install react-native-syntax-highlighter --save
Accepts all of the same props as
react-syntax-highlighter with three additional props.
fontFamily - the font family to use for syntax text.
fontSize - the fontSize for syntax text.
highligter - defaults to rendering with vdom created from highlightjs, but can pass in
prism as alternate option. You can see more about dealing with the prism highlighter in the docs for react-syntax-highlighter but one of the main uses would be better support for jsx
import SyntaxHighlighter from 'react-native-syntax-highlighter';
/*by default component uses hljs so access hljs styles, import from /prism for prism styles */
import { docco } from 'react-syntax-highlighter/styles/hljs';
const Component = () => {
const codeString = '(num) => num + 1';
return <SyntaxHighlighter
language='javascript'
style={docco}
highlighter={"prism" || "hljs"}
>
{codeString}
</SyntaxHighlighter>;
}
Some of the react-syntax-highlighter props are not currently supported by the mobile version, you can see which listed below: