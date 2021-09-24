Simple switch toggle component for react-native. This component supports horizontal switch toggle with animation with several options like start/end background colors, start/end circle colors, and duration for animation.

News

Current package is fully redesigned in 2.0.0 . We recommend you to use this package version >=2.0.0 .

Alternative

Do you enjoy using react-native-switch-toggle ? Then think about using dooboo-ui which is our ui integrated ilbrary. It included SwitchToggle from 0.1.6 .

yarn add doobo-ui

Props

necessary types default switchOn ✓ boolean false onPress ✓ func () => {} containerStyle styles { width: 80, height: 40, borderRadius: 25 ... } circleStyle styles { width: 32, height: 32, borderRadius: 16 ... } backgroundColorOn string 'black' backgroundColorOff string '#C4C4C4' circleColorOn string 'white' circleColorOff string '#C4C4C4' duration number 300 type number 0 - Normal switch, 1 - Switch with a text buttonText string Text on-top of the button backTextRight string Text to appear in right side when button toggled to left backTextLeft string Text to appear in left side when button toggled to right buttonTextStyle styles Styles for text on the button textRightStyle styles Styles for text in right textLeftStyle styles Styles for text in left buttonStyle styles Styles for the button buttonContainerStyle styles Styles for button container rightContainerStyle styles Styles for right text container leftContainerStyle styles Styles for left text container

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-switch-toggle --save

import SwitchToggle from "react-native-switch-toggle" ;

Basic Style

<SwitchToggle switchOn={on} onPress={() => off(!on)} />

Custom Color

<SwitchToggle switchOn={on} onPress={() => off(!on)} circleColorOff= '#C4C4C4' circleColorOn= '#00D9D5' backgroundColorOn= '#6D6D6D' backgroundColorOff= '#C4C4C4' />

Custom Size