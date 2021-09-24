Simple switch toggle component for react-native. This component supports horizontal switch toggle with animation with several options like start/end background colors, start/end circle colors, and duration for animation.
Current package is fully redesigned in
2.0.0. We recommend you to use this package version
>=2.0.0.
Do you enjoy using
react-native-switch-toggle? Then think about using dooboo-ui which is our ui integrated ilbrary. It included
SwitchToggle from
0.1.6.
yarn add doobo-ui
|necessary
|types
|default
|switchOn
|✓
|boolean
|false
|onPress
|✓
|func
|() => {}
|containerStyle
|styles
|{ width: 80, height: 40, borderRadius: 25 ... }
|circleStyle
|styles
|{ width: 32, height: 32, borderRadius: 16 ... }
|backgroundColorOn
|string
|'black'
|backgroundColorOff
|string
|'#C4C4C4'
|circleColorOn
|string
|'white'
|circleColorOff
|string
|'#C4C4C4'
|duration
|number
|300
|type
|number
|0 - Normal switch, 1 - Switch with a text
|buttonText
|string
|Text on-top of the button
|backTextRight
|string
|Text to appear in right side when button toggled to left
|backTextLeft
|string
|Text to appear in left side when button toggled to right
|buttonTextStyle
|styles
|Styles for text on the button
|textRightStyle
|styles
|Styles for text in right
|textLeftStyle
|styles
|Styles for text in left
|buttonStyle
|styles
|Styles for the button
|buttonContainerStyle
|styles
|Styles for button container
|rightContainerStyle
|styles
|Styles for right text container
|leftContainerStyle
|styles
|Styles for left text container
$ npm install react-native-switch-toggle --save
import SwitchToggle from "react-native-switch-toggle";
<SwitchToggle switchOn={on} onPress={() => off(!on)} />
<SwitchToggle
switchOn={on}
onPress={() => off(!on)}
circleColorOff='#C4C4C4'
circleColorOn='#00D9D5'
backgroundColorOn='#6D6D6D'
backgroundColorOff='#C4C4C4'
/>
<SwitchToggle
switchOn={on}
onPress={() => off(!on)}
containerStyle={{
marginTop: 16,
width: 106,
height: 48,
borderRadius: 25,
padding: 5,
}}
circleStyle={{
width: 40,
height: 40,
borderRadius: 20,
}}
/>