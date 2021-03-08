SwitchSelector

Switch Selector to React Native.

SwitchSelector

SwitchSelector - Custom Example

Installing

yarn add @jkdrangel/react-native-switch-selector

or

npm i @jkdrangel/react-native-switch-selector --save

Usage

import SwitchSelector from "@jkdrangel/react-native-switch-selector" ;

const options = [ { label : "01:00" , value : "1" }, { label : "01:30" , value : "1.5" }, { label : "02:00" , value : "2" } ];

you can also add testID and accessibilityLabel to each option:

const options = [ { label : "01:00" , value : "1" , testID : "switch-one" , accessibilityLabel : "switch-one" }, { label : "01:30" , value : "1.5" , testID : "switch-one-thirty" , accessibilityLabel : "switch-one-thirty" }, { label : "02:00" , value : "2" , testID : "switch-two" , accessibilityLabel : "switch-two" } ];

<SwitchSelector options={options} initial={ 0 } onPress={value => console .log( `Call onPress with value: ${value} ` )} />

Custom Example

<SwitchSelector initial={ 0 } onPress={value => this .setState({ gender : value })} textColor={colors.purple} selectedColor={colors.white} buttonColor={colors.purple} borderColor={colors.purple} hasPadding options={[ { label : "Feminino" , value : "f" , imageIcon : images.feminino }, { label : "Masculino" , value : "m" , imageIcon : images.masculino } ]} testID= "gender-switch-selector" accessibilityLabel= "gender-switch-selector" />

Props

Prop Type Default Required Note options array null true Items array to render. Each item has a label and a value and optionals icons options[].label string null true Label from each item options[].value string null true Value from each item options[].customIcon Jsx element ou Function null false Optional custom icon from each item options[].imageIcon string null false Source from a image icon form each item. Has the same color then label in render options[].activeColor string null false Color from each item when is selected options[].testID string undefined false Test ID for each item used for testing (e.g. with Appium) options[].accessibilityLabel string undefined false Accessibility Label for each item used for testing (e.g. with Appium) initial number -1 false Item selected in initial render value number undefined false The switch value (will call onPress) onPress function console.log true Callback function called after change value. disableValueChangeOnPress bool false false Disables the onPress call when the value is manually changed fontSize number null false Font size from labels. If null default fontSize of the app is used. selectedColor string '#fff' false Color text of the item selected buttonMargin number 0 false Margin of the item selected to component buttonColor string '#BCD635' false Color bg of the item selected textColor string '#000' false Color text of the not selecteds items backgroundColor string '#ffffff' false Color bg of the component borderColor string '#c9c9c9' false Border Color of the component borderRadius number 50 false Border Radius of the component hasPadding bool false false Indicate if item has padding animationDuration number 250 false Duration of the animation valuePadding number 1 false Size of padding height number 40 false Height of component bold bool false false Indicate if text has fontWeight bold textStyle object {} false Text style selectedTextStyle object {} false Selected text style textContainerStyle object {} false Style for text (and icon) container (TouchableOpacity) selectedTextContainerStyle object {} false Style for selected text (and icon) container (TouchableOpacity) imageStyle object {} false Image style style object {} false Container style returnObject bool false false Indicate if onPress function return an option instead of option.value disabled bool false false Disables the switch borderWidth number 1 false Define border width testID string null false Test ID used for testing (e.g. with Appium) accessibilityLabel string null false Accessibility Label used for testing (e.g. with Appium)

Authors

Lucas Santana Carneiro - jkdrangel

Cássio Silva de Sá Santos - ssscassio

Contributors

Contribute

Contributions are always welcome! Create a new Pull Request