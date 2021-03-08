Switch Selector to React Native.
yarn add @jkdrangel/react-native-switch-selector
or
npm i @jkdrangel/react-native-switch-selector --save
import SwitchSelector from "@jkdrangel/react-native-switch-selector";
const options = [
{ label: "01:00", value: "1" },
{ label: "01:30", value: "1.5" },
{ label: "02:00", value: "2" }
];
you can also add
testID and
accessibilityLabel to each option:
const options = [
{ label: "01:00", value: "1", testID: "switch-one", accessibilityLabel: "switch-one" },
{ label: "01:30", value: "1.5", testID: "switch-one-thirty", accessibilityLabel: "switch-one-thirty" },
{ label: "02:00", value: "2", testID: "switch-two", accessibilityLabel: "switch-two" }
];
<SwitchSelector
options={options}
initial={0}
onPress={value => console.log(`Call onPress with value: ${value}`)}
/>
<SwitchSelector
initial={0}
onPress={value => this.setState({ gender: value })}
textColor={colors.purple} //'#7a44cf'
selectedColor={colors.white}
buttonColor={colors.purple}
borderColor={colors.purple}
hasPadding
options={[
{ label: "Feminino", value: "f", imageIcon: images.feminino }, //images.feminino = require('./path_to/assets/img/feminino.png')
{ label: "Masculino", value: "m", imageIcon: images.masculino } //images.masculino = require('./path_to/assets/img/masculino.png')
]}
testID="gender-switch-selector"
accessibilityLabel="gender-switch-selector"
/>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Note
|options
|array
|null
|true
|Items array to render. Each item has a label and a value and optionals icons
|options[].label
|string
|null
|true
|Label from each item
|options[].value
|string
|null
|true
|Value from each item
|options[].customIcon
|Jsx element ou Function
|null
|false
|Optional custom icon from each item
|options[].imageIcon
|string
|null
|false
|Source from a image icon form each item. Has the same color then label in render
|options[].activeColor
|string
|null
|false
|Color from each item when is selected
|options[].testID
|string
|undefined
|false
|Test ID for each item used for testing (e.g. with Appium)
|options[].accessibilityLabel
|string
|undefined
|false
|Accessibility Label for each item used for testing (e.g. with Appium)
|initial
|number
|-1
|false
|Item selected in initial render
|value
|number
|undefined
|false
|The switch value (will call onPress)
|onPress
|function
|console.log
|true
|Callback function called after change value.
|disableValueChangeOnPress
|bool
|false
|false
|Disables the onPress call when the value is manually changed
|fontSize
|number
|null
|false
|Font size from labels. If null default fontSize of the app is used.
|selectedColor
|string
|'#fff'
|false
|Color text of the item selected
|buttonMargin
|number
|0
|false
|Margin of the item selected to component
|buttonColor
|string
|'#BCD635'
|false
|Color bg of the item selected
|textColor
|string
|'#000'
|false
|Color text of the not selecteds items
|backgroundColor
|string
|'#ffffff'
|false
|Color bg of the component
|borderColor
|string
|'#c9c9c9'
|false
|Border Color of the component
|borderRadius
|number
|50
|false
|Border Radius of the component
|hasPadding
|bool
|false
|false
|Indicate if item has padding
|animationDuration
|number
|250
|false
|Duration of the animation
|valuePadding
|number
|1
|false
|Size of padding
|height
|number
|40
|false
|Height of component
|bold
|bool
|false
|false
|Indicate if text has fontWeight bold
|textStyle
|object
|{}
|false
|Text style
|selectedTextStyle
|object
|{}
|false
|Selected text style
|textContainerStyle
|object
|{}
|false
|Style for text (and icon) container (TouchableOpacity)
|selectedTextContainerStyle
|object
|{}
|false
|Style for selected text (and icon) container (TouchableOpacity)
|imageStyle
|object
|{}
|false
|Image style
|style
|object
|{}
|false
|Container style
|returnObject
|bool
|false
|false
|Indicate if onPress function return an option instead of option.value
|disabled
|bool
|false
|false
|Disables the switch
|borderWidth
|number
|1
|false
|Define border width
|testID
|string
|null
|false
|Test ID used for testing (e.g. with Appium)
|accessibilityLabel
|string
|null
|false
|Accessibility Label used for testing (e.g. with Appium)
Contributions are always welcome! Create a new Pull Request