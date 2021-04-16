A universal switch for android and iOS, it could be the best switch for react-native on Github.
PanResponder
npm install react-native-switch-pro --save
import Switch from 'react-native-switch-pro'
...
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Switch onSyncPress={value => {...}}/>
</View>
)
}
...
...
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Switch onAsyncPress={(callback) => {
You can call your async module and just invoke callback(true) when succeed,
callback(false) when fail.
}}/>
</View>
)
}
...
|Name
|Description
|Default
|Type
|width
|width of switch
|40
|number
|height
|height of switch
|21
|number
|value
|state of switch which can be used to bidirectional binding
|undefined
|bool
|disabled
|whether switch is clickable
|false
|bool
|circleColorActive
|color for circle handler of switch when it is on
|white
|string
|circleColorInactive
|color for circle handler of switch when it is off
|white
|string
|style
|styles that will be applied for switch container
|undefined
|style
|circleStyle
|styles that will be applied for the circle
|undefined
|style
|backgroundActive
|color of switch when it is on
|green
|string
|backgroundInactive
|color of switch when it is off
|'#ddd'
|string
|onSyncPress
|callback when switch is clicked
|() => null
|func
|onAsyncPress
|has a callback with result of async
|(value, callback) => {callback(true)}
|func
You'd better not use
onSyncPress and
onAsyncPress together or else, only
onSyncPress will be invoked.
value is used with bidirectional binding which could be redux, state and so on.
In
onAsyncPress, you should write like following (with state):
```javascript
<Switch
value={this.state.value}
onAsyncPress={(callback) => {
callback(false or true, value => this.setState({value}))
}}
/>
```
`value => this.setState({value})` will only be invoked when result is true.
MIT