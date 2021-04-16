openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-switch-pro

by PoberWong
1.0.5 (see all)

a universal switch for android and iOS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.6K

GitHub Stars

259

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-switch-pro (2.0 is coming)

version downloads downloads
A universal switch for android and iOS, it could be the best switch for react-native on Github.

Preview

   

Feature

  • Almost perfect switch on react-native
  • Have a good performance on both iOS and Android
  • Add gesture with PanResponder  
  • More animations to follow iOS native performance
  • Support async and sync event
  • Support bidirectional data binding
  • Clear code style

Install

npm install react-native-switch-pro --save

Usage

  • Sync 
import Switch from 'react-native-switch-pro'
...
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Switch onSyncPress={value => {...}}/>
      </View>
    )
  }
...
  • Async 
...
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Switch onAsyncPress={(callback) => {
          You can call your async module and just invoke callback(true) when succeed,  
          callback(false) when fail.
        }}/>
      </View>
    )
  }
...

Props

NameDescriptionDefaultType
widthwidth of switch40number
heightheight of switch21number
valuestate of switch which can be used to bidirectional bindingundefinedbool
disabledwhether switch is clickablefalsebool
circleColorActivecolor for circle handler of switch when it is onwhitestring
circleColorInactivecolor for circle handler of switch when it is offwhitestring
stylestyles that will be applied for switch containerundefinedstyle
circleStylestyles that will be applied for the circleundefinedstyle
backgroundActivecolor of switch when it is ongreenstring
backgroundInactivecolor of switch when it is off'#ddd'string
onSyncPresscallback when switch is clicked() => nullfunc
onAsyncPresshas a callback with result of async(value, callback) => {callback(true)}func

Notice

  • You'd better not use onSyncPress and onAsyncPress together or else, only onSyncPress will be invoked.

  • value is used with bidirectional binding which could be redux, state and so on.
    In onAsyncPress, you should write like following (with state): 

    ```javascript
<Switch
  value={this.state.value}
  onAsyncPress={(callback) => {
    callback(false or true, value => this.setState({value}))
 }}
/>
```
`value => this.setState({value})` will only be invoked when result is true.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial