react-native-switch-pro (2.0 is coming)



A universal switch for android and iOS, it could be the best switch for react-native on Github.

Preview

Feature

Almost perfect switch on react-native

Have a good performance on both iOS and Android

Add gesture with PanResponder

More animations to follow iOS native performance

Support async and sync event

Support bidirectional data binding

Clear code style

Install

npm install react-native-switch-pro --save

Usage

Sync

import Switch from 'react-native-switch-pro' ... render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Switch onSyncPress = {value => {...}}/> </ View > ) } ...

Async

... render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Switch onAsyncPress = {(callback) => { You can call your async module and just invoke callback(true) when succeed, callback(false) when fail. }}/> </ View > ) } ...

Props

Name Description Default Type width width of switch 40 number height height of switch 21 number value state of switch which can be used to bidirectional binding undefined bool disabled whether switch is clickable false bool circleColorActive color for circle handler of switch when it is on white string circleColorInactive color for circle handler of switch when it is off white string style styles that will be applied for switch container undefined style circleStyle styles that will be applied for the circle undefined style backgroundActive color of switch when it is on green string backgroundInactive color of switch when it is off '#ddd' string onSyncPress callback when switch is clicked () => null func onAsyncPress has a callback with result of async (value, callback) => {callback(true)} func

Notice

You'd better not use onSyncPress and onAsyncPress together or else, only onSyncPress will be invoked.

value is used with bidirectional binding which could be redux, state and so on.

In onAsyncPress , you should write like following (with state): ```javascript < Switch value ={this.state. value } onAsyncPress={(callback) => { callback( false or true , value => this.setState({ value })) }} /> ``` ` value => this.setState({ value })` will only be invoked when result is true .

License

MIT