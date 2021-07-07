Customisable switch component for RN and React Native Web
$ npm install --save react-native-switch
or
yarn add react-native-switch
import { Switch } from 'react-native-switch';
export const App = () => (
<Switch
value={true}
onValueChange={(val) => console.log(val)}
disabled={false}
activeText={'On'}
inActiveText={'Off'}
circleSize={30}
barHeight={1}
circleBorderWidth={3}
backgroundActive={'green'}
backgroundInactive={'gray'}
circleActiveColor={'#30a566'}
circleInActiveColor={'#000000'}
renderInsideCircle={() => <CustomComponent />} // custom component to render inside the Switch circle (Text, Image, etc.)
changeValueImmediately={true} // if rendering inside circle, change state immediately or wait for animation to complete
innerCircleStyle={{ alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "center" }} // style for inner animated circle for what you (may) be rendering inside the circle
outerCircleStyle={{}} // style for outer animated circle
renderActiveText={false}
renderInActiveText={false}
switchLeftPx={2} // denominator for logic when sliding to TRUE position. Higher number = more space from RIGHT of the circle to END of the slider
switchRightPx={2} // denominator for logic when sliding to FALSE position. Higher number = more space from LEFT of the circle to BEGINNING of the slider
switchWidthMultiplier={2} // multiplied by the `circleSize` prop to calculate total width of the Switch
switchBorderRadius={30} // Sets the border Radius of the switch slider. If unset, it remains the circleSize.
/>
)