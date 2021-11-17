👆 Swiper FlatList component

Installation

yarn add react- native -swiper-flatlist

or

npm install react- native -swiper-flatlist --save

Notice

Version 2.x was re-implemented using React Hooks so it only works with version 0.59 or above

Version 3.x was re-implemented using Typescript and it works with react-native-web

react-native-swiper-flatlist react-native Detox tests 1.x <= 0.58 2.x >= 0.59 3.x >= 0.59

Note: we are using the feature export type available in babel v7.9.0 https://github.com/babel/babel/pull/11171, you might have this issue with React Native between 0.60 and 0.63, please update babel to at least to v7.9.0

Examples

Expo example with renderItems, children and more

Expo example with children

React Native example with renderItems and custom pagination

React Native example with children

Code

Using renderItems and data

import React from 'react' ; import { Text, Dimensions, StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native' ; import { SwiperFlatList } from 'react-native-swiper-flatlist' ; const colors = [ 'tomato' , 'thistle' , 'skyblue' , 'teal' ]; const App = () => ( < View style = {styles.container} > < SwiperFlatList autoplay autoplayDelay = {2} autoplayLoop index = {2} showPagination data = {colors} renderItem = {({ item }) => ( < View style = {[styles.child, { backgroundColor: item }]}> < Text style = {styles.text} > {item} </ Text > </ View > )} /> </ View > ); const { width } = Dimensions.get('window'); const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'white' }, child: { width, justifyContent: 'center' }, text: { fontSize: width * 0.5, textAlign: 'center' }, }); export default App;

Using children

import React from 'react' ; import { Text, Dimensions, StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native' ; import { SwiperFlatList } from 'react-native-swiper-flatlist' ; const App = () => ( < View style = {styles.container} > < SwiperFlatList autoplay autoplayDelay = {2} autoplayLoop index = {2} showPagination > < View style = {[styles.child, { backgroundColor: ' tomato ' }]}> < Text style = {styles.text} > 1 </ Text > </ View > < View style = {[styles.child, { backgroundColor: ' thistle ' }]}> < Text style = {styles.text} > 2 </ Text > </ View > < View style = {[styles.child, { backgroundColor: ' skyblue ' }]}> < Text style = {styles.text} > 3 </ Text > </ View > < View style = {[styles.child, { backgroundColor: ' teal ' }]}> < Text style = {styles.text} > 4 </ Text > </ View > </ SwiperFlatList > </ View > ); const { width } = Dimensions.get( 'window' ); const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , backgroundColor : 'white' }, child : { width, justifyContent : 'center' }, text : { fontSize : width * 0.5 , textAlign : 'center' }, }); export default App;

Example project with Detox tests

Code example

Props

Prop Default Type Description data not required if children is used array Data to use in renderItem children - node Children elements renderItem not required if children is used FlatListProps<T>['renderItem'] Takes an item from data and renders it into the list onMomentumScrollEnd - (item: { index: number }, event: any) Called after scroll end and the first parameter is the current index vertical false boolean Show vertical swiper index 0 number Index to start renderAll false boolean Render all the items before display it Pagination showPagination false boolean Show pagination paginationDefaultColor gray string Pagination color paginationActiveColor white string Pagination color paginationStyle {} ViewStyle Style object for the container paginationStyleItem {} ViewStyle Style object for the item (dot) paginationStyleItemActive {} ViewStyle Style object for the active item (dot) paginationStyleItemInactive {} ViewStyle Style object for the inactive item (dot) onPaginationSelectedIndex - () => void Executed when the user presses the pagination index, similar properties onChangeIndex PaginationComponent Component node Overwrite Pagination component Autoplay autoplay false boolean Change index automatically autoplayDelay 3 number Delay between every page in seconds autoplayLoop false boolean Continue playing after reach end autoplayLoopKeepAnimation false boolean Show animation when reach the end of the list autoplayInvertDirection false boolean Invert auto play direction disableGesture false boolean Disable swipe gesture

More props

This is a wrapper around Flatlist, all their props works well and the inherited props too (from ScrollView and VirtualizedList)

Functions

Name Type Use scrollToIndex ({ index: number, animated?: boolean}) => void Scroll to the index getCurrentIndex () => number Returns the current index getPrevIndex () => number Returns the previous index onChangeIndex ({ index: number, prevIndex: number}) => void Executed every time the index change, the index change when the user reaches 60% of the next screen goToFirstIndex () => void Go to the first index goToLastIndex () => void Go to the last index

Limitations

Vertical pagination is not supported on Android. Doc

Author

Gustavo Gard