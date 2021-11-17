yarn add react-native-swiper-flatlist
or
npm install react-native-swiper-flatlist --save
Version 2.x was re-implemented using React Hooks so it only works with version 0.59 or above
Version 3.x was re-implemented using Typescript and it works with react-native-web
|react-native-swiper-flatlist
|react-native
|Detox tests
|1.x
|<= 0.58
|2.x
|>= 0.59
|3.x
|>= 0.59
Note: we are using the feature
export type available in
babel v7.9.0 https://github.com/babel/babel/pull/11171, you might have this issue with React Native between 0.60 and 0.63, please update
babel to at least to
v7.9.0
Expo example with renderItems, children and more
React Native example with renderItems and custom pagination
React Native example with children
import React from 'react';
import { Text, Dimensions, StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import { SwiperFlatList } from 'react-native-swiper-flatlist';
const colors = ['tomato', 'thistle', 'skyblue', 'teal'];
const App = () => (
<View style={styles.container}>
<SwiperFlatList
autoplay
autoplayDelay={2}
autoplayLoop
index={2}
showPagination
data={colors}
renderItem={({ item }) => (
<View style={[styles.child, { backgroundColor: item }]}>
<Text style={styles.text}>{item}</Text>
</View>
)}
/>
</View>
);
const { width } = Dimensions.get('window');
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'white' },
child: { width, justifyContent: 'center' },
text: { fontSize: width * 0.5, textAlign: 'center' },
});
export default App;
import React from 'react';
import { Text, Dimensions, StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import { SwiperFlatList } from 'react-native-swiper-flatlist';
const App = () => (
<View style={styles.container}>
<SwiperFlatList autoplay autoplayDelay={2} autoplayLoop index={2} showPagination>
<View style={[styles.child, { backgroundColor: 'tomato' }]}>
<Text style={styles.text}>1</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.child, { backgroundColor: 'thistle' }]}>
<Text style={styles.text}>2</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.child, { backgroundColor: 'skyblue' }]}>
<Text style={styles.text}>3</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.child, { backgroundColor: 'teal' }]}>
<Text style={styles.text}>4</Text>
</View>
</SwiperFlatList>
</View>
);
const { width } = Dimensions.get('window');
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'white' },
child: { width, justifyContent: 'center' },
text: { fontSize: width * 0.5, textAlign: 'center' },
});
export default App;
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|data
|not required if children is used
array
|Data to use in renderItem
|children
|-
node
|Children elements
|renderItem
|not required if children is used
FlatListProps<T>['renderItem']
|Takes an item from data and renders it into the list
|onMomentumScrollEnd
|-
(item: { index: number }, event: any)
|Called after scroll end and the first parameter is the current index
|vertical
|false
boolean
|Show vertical swiper
|index
|0
number
|Index to start
|renderAll
|false
boolean
|Render all the items before display it
|Pagination
|showPagination
|false
boolean
|Show pagination
|paginationDefaultColor
|gray
string
|Pagination color
|paginationActiveColor
|white
string
|Pagination color
|paginationStyle
|{}
ViewStyle
|Style object for the container
|paginationStyleItem
|{}
ViewStyle
|Style object for the item (dot)
|paginationStyleItemActive
|{}
ViewStyle
|Style object for the active item (dot)
|paginationStyleItemInactive
|{}
ViewStyle
|Style object for the inactive item (dot)
|onPaginationSelectedIndex
|-
() => void
|Executed when the user presses the pagination index, similar properties onChangeIndex
|PaginationComponent
|Component
node
|Overwrite Pagination component
|Autoplay
|autoplay
|false
boolean
|Change index automatically
|autoplayDelay
|3
number
|Delay between every page in seconds
|autoplayLoop
|false
boolean
|Continue playing after reach end
|autoplayLoopKeepAnimation
|false
boolean
|Show animation when reach the end of the list
|autoplayInvertDirection
|false
boolean
|Invert auto play direction
|disableGesture
|false
boolean
|Disable swipe gesture
More props
This is a wrapper around Flatlist, all their
props works well and the inherited
props too (from ScrollView and VirtualizedList)
|Name
|Type
|Use
|scrollToIndex
({ index: number, animated?: boolean}) => void
|Scroll to the index
|getCurrentIndex
() => number
|Returns the current index
|getPrevIndex
() => number
|Returns the previous index
|onChangeIndex
({ index: number, prevIndex: number}) => void
|Executed every time the index change, the index change when the user reaches 60% of the next screen
|goToFirstIndex
() => void
|Go to the first index
|goToLastIndex
() => void
|Go to the last index
Gustavo Gard