this is no longer supported, please consider using https://github.com/software-mansion/react-native-gesture-handler instead.
iOS-style swipeout buttons that appear from behind a component
npm install --save react-native-swipeout
See example/index.ios.js for a more detailed example. See the Wiki usage tips. To use swipeout behind a iOS-style listitem, try react-native-listitem.
import Swipeout from 'react-native-swipeout';
// Buttons
var swipeoutBtns = [
{
text: 'Button'
}
]
// Swipeout component
<Swipeout right={swipeoutBtns}>
<View>
<Text>Swipe me left</Text>
</View>
</Swipeout>
|Prop
|Type
|Optional
|Default
|Description
|autoClose
|bool
|Yes
|false
|auto close on button press
|backgroundColor
|string
|Yes
|'#dbddde'
|close
|bool
|Yes
|close swipeout
|disabled
|bool
|Yes
|false
|whether to disable the swipeout
|left
|array
|Yes
|[]
|swipeout buttons on left
|onOpen
|func
|Yes
|(sectionID, rowId, direction: string) => void
|onClose
|func
|Yes
|(sectionID, rowId, direction: string) => void
|right
|array
|Yes
|[]
|swipeout buttons on right
|scroll
|func
|Yes
|prevent parent scroll
|style
|style
|Yes
|style of the container
|sensitivity
|number
|Yes
|50
|change the sensitivity of gesture
|buttonWidth
|number
|Yes
|each button width
|Prop
|Type
|Optional
|Default
|Description
|backgroundColor
|string
|Yes
|'#b6bec0'
|background color
|color
|string
|Yes
|'#ffffff'
|text color
|component
|ReactNode
|Yes
|null
|pass custom component to button
|onPress
|func
|Yes
|null
|function executed onPress
|text
|string
|Yes
|'Click Me'
|text
|type
|string
|Yes
|'default'
|default, delete, primary, secondary
|underlayColor
|string
|Yes
|null
|button underlay color on press
|disabled
|bool
|Yes
|false
|disable button