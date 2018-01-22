React Native Swipeable

A powerful React Native swipe component. Supports both iOS and Android.

Installation

npm i --save react-native-swipeable-row

Usage

Wrap your ListView/TableView items with the Swipeable component:

import Swipeable from 'react-native-swipeable-row' ; const leftContent = < Text > Pull to activate </ Text > ; const rightButtons = [ < TouchableHighlight > < Text > Button 1 </ Text > </ TouchableHighlight > , <TouchableHighlight> < Text > Button 2 </ Text > </ TouchableHighlight > ]; function MyListItem ( ) { return ( < Swipeable leftContent = {leftContent} rightButtons = {rightButtons} > < Text > My swipeable content </ Text > </ Swipeable > ); }

Props

prop type default description children renderable null swipeable content leftContent renderable null (optional) left content visible during pull action rightContent renderable null (optional) right content visible during pull action leftButtons renderable[] null (optional) array of buttons, first being the innermost; ignored if leftContent present rightButtons renderable[] null (optional) array of buttons, first being the innermost; ignored if rightContent present leftActionActivationDistance integer 125 (optional) minimum swipe distance to activate left action onLeftActionRelease function null (optional) user has swiped beyond leftActionActivationDistance and released rightActionActivationDistance integer 125 (optional) minimum swipe distance to activate right action onRightActionRelease function null (optional) user has swiped beyond rightActionActivationDistance and released leftButtonWidth integer 75 (optional) resting visible peek of each left button after buttons are swiped open rightButtonWidth integer 75 (optional) resting visible peek of each right button after buttons are swiped open onRef function null (optional) receive swipeable component instance reference onPanAnimatedValueRef function null (optional) receive swipeable pan Animated.ValueXY reference for upstream animations bounceOnMount boolean false (optional) To alert the user that swiping is possible disable boolean false (optional) Disable swiping

Advanced Props

Check out the Swipeable component's propTypes for a huge list of options including animation lifecycle hooks and low-level overrides.

Instance Methods

Imperatively reset swipeable component back to initial position. This is useful if buttons are exposed and the user has begun scrolling the parent view.

class MyListItem extends Component { swipeable = null ; handleUserBeganScrollingParentView() { this .swipeable.recenter(); } render() { return ( < Swipeable onRef = {ref => this.swipeable = ref} rightButtons={rightButtons}> < Text > My swipeable content </ Text > </ Swipeable > ); } }

Bounce the right component to alert swiping is possible. onDone is an optional callback.

Bounce the left component to alert swiping is possible. onDone is an optional callback.

Example

To run the example:

npm run build cd example npm install react-native run-ios

Common Issues

Action being triggered more than once (#3)

This seems to occur occasionally (but not always) with certain ScrollView and ListView configurations. The fix is simple though, just ensure that scrollEnabled is set to false while the user is swiping a row.

<ScrollView scrollEnabled={! this .state.isSwiping}> < Swipeable onSwipeStart = {() => this.setState({isSwiping: true})} onSwipeRelease={() => this.setState({isSwiping: false})} </ Swipeable > </ ScrollView >

or:

<ListView scrollEnabled={! this .state.isSwiping} renderRow={() => ( < Swipeable onSwipeStart = {() => this.setState({isSwiping: true})} onSwipeRelease={() => this.setState({isSwiping: false})} </ Swipeable > )} />

License

MIT