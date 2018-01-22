A powerful React Native swipe component. Supports both iOS and Android.
npm i --save react-native-swipeable-row
Wrap your ListView/TableView items with the
Swipeable component:
import Swipeable from 'react-native-swipeable-row';
const leftContent = <Text>Pull to activate</Text>;
const rightButtons = [
<TouchableHighlight><Text>Button 1</Text></TouchableHighlight>,
<TouchableHighlight><Text>Button 2</Text></TouchableHighlight>
];
function MyListItem() {
return (
<Swipeable leftContent={leftContent} rightButtons={rightButtons}>
<Text>My swipeable content</Text>
</Swipeable>
);
}
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
|renderable
null
|swipeable content
leftContent
|renderable
null
|(optional) left content visible during pull action
rightContent
|renderable
null
|(optional) right content visible during pull action
leftButtons
|renderable[]
null
|(optional) array of buttons, first being the innermost; ignored if
leftContent present
rightButtons
|renderable[]
null
|(optional) array of buttons, first being the innermost; ignored if
rightContent present
leftActionActivationDistance
|integer
|125
|(optional) minimum swipe distance to activate left action
onLeftActionRelease
|function
null
|(optional) user has swiped beyond
leftActionActivationDistance and released
rightActionActivationDistance
|integer
|125
|(optional) minimum swipe distance to activate right action
onRightActionRelease
|function
null
|(optional) user has swiped beyond
rightActionActivationDistance and released
leftButtonWidth
|integer
|75
|(optional) resting visible peek of each left button after buttons are swiped open
rightButtonWidth
|integer
|75
|(optional) resting visible peek of each right button after buttons are swiped open
onRef
|function
null
|(optional) receive swipeable component instance reference
onPanAnimatedValueRef
|function
null
|(optional) receive swipeable pan
Animated.ValueXY reference for upstream animations
bounceOnMount
|boolean
false
|(optional) To alert the user that swiping is possible
disable
|boolean
false
|(optional) Disable swiping
Check out the
Swipeable component's
propTypes for a huge list of options including animation lifecycle hooks and low-level overrides.
Imperatively reset swipeable component back to initial position. This is useful if buttons are exposed and the user has begun scrolling the parent view.
class MyListItem extends Component {
swipeable = null;
handleUserBeganScrollingParentView() {
this.swipeable.recenter();
}
render() {
return (
<Swipeable onRef={ref => this.swipeable = ref} rightButtons={rightButtons}>
<Text>My swipeable content</Text>
</Swipeable>
);
}
}
Bounce the right component to alert swiping is possible.
onDone is an optional callback.
Bounce the left component to alert swiping is possible.
onDone is an optional callback.
To run the example:
npm run build
cd example
npm install
react-native run-ios # or run-android
Action being triggered more than once (#3)
This seems to occur occasionally (but not always) with certain
ScrollView and
ListView configurations. The fix is simple though, just ensure that
scrollEnabled is set to
false while the user is swiping a row.
<ScrollView scrollEnabled={!this.state.isSwiping}>
<Swipeable
onSwipeStart={() => this.setState({isSwiping: true})}
onSwipeRelease={() => this.setState({isSwiping: false})}
</Swipeable>
</ScrollView>
or:
<ListView
scrollEnabled={!this.state.isSwiping}
renderRow={() => (
<Swipeable
onSwipeStart={() => this.setState({isSwiping: true})}
onSwipeRelease={() => this.setState({isSwiping: false})}
</Swipeable>
)}
/>
MIT