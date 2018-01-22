openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-swipeable-row

by Mårten Cederman
0.8.1 (see all)

Swipe component based on from jshanson7's package. Adds support for additional features.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

779

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Swipeable NPM version

A powerful React Native swipe component. Supports both iOS and Android.

Installation

npm i --save react-native-swipeable-row

Usage

Wrap your ListView/TableView items with the Swipeable component:

import Swipeable from 'react-native-swipeable-row';

const leftContent = <Text>Pull to activate</Text>;

const rightButtons = [
  <TouchableHighlight><Text>Button 1</Text></TouchableHighlight>,
  <TouchableHighlight><Text>Button 2</Text></TouchableHighlight>
];

function MyListItem() {
  return (
    <Swipeable leftContent={leftContent} rightButtons={rightButtons}>
      <Text>My swipeable content</Text>
    </Swipeable>
  );
}

Props

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenrenderablenullswipeable content
leftContentrenderablenull(optional) left content visible during pull action
rightContentrenderablenull(optional) right content visible during pull action
leftButtonsrenderable[]null(optional) array of buttons, first being the innermost; ignored if leftContent present
rightButtonsrenderable[]null(optional) array of buttons, first being the innermost; ignored if rightContent present
leftActionActivationDistanceinteger125(optional) minimum swipe distance to activate left action
onLeftActionReleasefunctionnull(optional) user has swiped beyond leftActionActivationDistance and released
rightActionActivationDistanceinteger125(optional) minimum swipe distance to activate right action
onRightActionReleasefunctionnull(optional) user has swiped beyond rightActionActivationDistance and released
leftButtonWidthinteger75(optional) resting visible peek of each left button after buttons are swiped open
rightButtonWidthinteger75(optional) resting visible peek of each right button after buttons are swiped open
onReffunctionnull(optional) receive swipeable component instance reference
onPanAnimatedValueReffunctionnull(optional) receive swipeable pan Animated.ValueXY reference for upstream animations
bounceOnMountbooleanfalse(optional) To alert the user that swiping is possible
disablebooleanfalse(optional) Disable swiping

Advanced Props

Check out the Swipeable component's propTypes for a huge list of options including animation lifecycle hooks and low-level overrides.

Instance Methods

recenter()

Imperatively reset swipeable component back to initial position. This is useful if buttons are exposed and the user has begun scrolling the parent view.

class MyListItem extends Component {

  swipeable = null;

  handleUserBeganScrollingParentView() {
    this.swipeable.recenter();
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <Swipeable onRef={ref => this.swipeable = ref} rightButtons={rightButtons}>
        <Text>My swipeable content</Text>
      </Swipeable>
    );
  }
}

bounceRight(onDone)

Bounce the right component to alert swiping is possible. onDone is an optional callback.

bounceLeft(onDone)

Bounce the left component to alert swiping is possible. onDone is an optional callback.

Example

To run the example:

npm run build
cd example
npm install
react-native run-ios # or run-android

Common Issues

Action being triggered more than once (#3)

This seems to occur occasionally (but not always) with certain ScrollView and ListView configurations. The fix is simple though, just ensure that scrollEnabled is set to false while the user is swiping a row.

<ScrollView scrollEnabled={!this.state.isSwiping}>
  <Swipeable
    onSwipeStart={() => this.setState({isSwiping: true})}
    onSwipeRelease={() => this.setState({isSwiping: false})}
  </Swipeable>
</ScrollView>

or:

<ListView
  scrollEnabled={!this.state.isSwiping}
  renderRow={() => (
    <Swipeable
      onSwipeStart={() => this.setState({isSwiping: true})}
      onSwipeRelease={() => this.setState({isSwiping: false})}
    </Swipeable>
  )}
/>

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial