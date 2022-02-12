A Swipeable FlatList for React-Native with Quick Actions & Animations

Usage

Install the package in your project:

npm install react-native-swipeable-list

or

yarn add react-native-swipeable-list

Import the component into your component:

import SwipeableFlatList from 'react-native-swipeable-list';

Pass it a data array. It inherits FlatListProps from the standard FlatList component from react-native.

It can be passed other props:

shouldBounceOnMount (default = true ) - To alert the user that swiping is possible, the first row can bounce on component mount. Type boolean

maxSwipeDistance - Maximum distance to open to after a swipe. Type number || (Object => number)

renderQuickActions - Callback method to render the view that will be unveiled on swipe. Type renderItemType (which provides index and item , which will be very useful for performing actions on your items)

Example

Check out the example in the /examples folder. Clone this repo, then cd examples && yarn install && yarn start and then either react-native run-ios or react-native run-android to get the app up and running locally. Play with the code and see what you can do.

History & Shoutouts