A Swipeable FlatList for React-Native with Quick Actions & Animations
npm install react-native-swipeable-list
or
yarn add react-native-swipeable-list
import SwipeableFlatList from 'react-native-swipeable-list';
FlatList component from react-native.
It can be passed other props:
shouldBounceOnMount (default =
true) - To alert the user that swiping is possible, the first row can bounce on component mount. Type
boolean
maxSwipeDistance - Maximum distance to open to after a swipe. Type
number || (Object => number)
renderQuickActions - Callback method to render the view that will be unveiled on swipe. Type
renderItemType (which provides
index and
item, which will be very useful for performing actions on your items)
Check out the example in the
/examples folder. Clone this repo, then
cd examples && yarn install && yarn start and then either
react-native run-ios or
react-native run-android to get the app up and running locally. Play with the code and see what you can do.
Started from the
SwipeableFlatList component that was removed from react-native's experimental libraries. (See: https://github.com/facebook/react-native/commit/9ca7989f60cc8137705effeaad0f128fa73ed2e4)