rns

react-native-swipeable-list

by Erik Thorelli
0.1.0 (see all)

A Swipeable FlatList for React-Native with Quick Actions & Animations

3.9K

GitHub Stars

201

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-swipeable-list

npm version NPM PRs

A Swipeable FlatList for React-Native with Quick Actions & Animations

animated screenshot of a swipeable flatlist email inbox mockup using react-native-swipeable-list

Usage

  1. Install the package in your project:

npm install react-native-swipeable-list

or

yarn add react-native-swipeable-list

  1. Import the component into your component:

import SwipeableFlatList from 'react-native-swipeable-list';

  1. Pass it a data array. It inherits FlatListProps from the standard FlatList component from react-native.

It can be passed other props:

  • shouldBounceOnMount (default = true) - To alert the user that swiping is possible, the first row can bounce on component mount. Type boolean

  • maxSwipeDistance - Maximum distance to open to after a swipe. Type number || (Object => number)

  • renderQuickActions - Callback method to render the view that will be unveiled on swipe. Type renderItemType (which provides index and item, which will be very useful for performing actions on your items)

Example

Check out the example in the /examples folder. Clone this repo, then cd examples && yarn install && yarn start and then either react-native run-ios or react-native run-android to get the app up and running locally. Play with the code and see what you can do.

History & Shoutouts

Started from the SwipeableFlatList component that was removed from react-native's experimental libraries. (See: https://github.com/facebook/react-native/commit/9ca7989f60cc8137705effeaad0f128fa73ed2e4)

