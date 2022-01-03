openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-swipeable-item

by Daniel Merrill
2.0.2 (see all)

A swipe-to-reveal wrapper for list items.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

177

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

React Native Swipeable Item

A swipeable component with underlay for React Native.
Fully native interactions powered by Reanimated and React Native Gesture Handler

Compatible with React Native Draggable Flatlist

Swipeable Item demo

Install

  1. Follow installation instructions for reanimated and react-native-gesture-handler
  2. npm install or yarn add react-native-swipeable-item
  3. import SwipeableItem from 'react-native-swipeable-item'

Props

NOTE: Naming is hard. When you swipe right, you reveal the item on the left. So what do you name these things? I have decided to name everything according to swipe direction. Therefore, a swipe left reveals the renderUnderlayLeft() component with width underlayWidthLeft. Not perfect but it works.

export type UnderlayParams<T> = {
  item: T;
  open: OpenPromiseFn;
  close: VoidPromiseFn;
  percentOpen: Animated.DerivedValue<number>;
  isGestureActive: Animated.DerivedValue<boolean>;
  direction: OpenDirection;
};

export type OverlayParams<T> = {
  item: T;
  openLeft: OpenPromiseFn;
  openRight: OpenPromiseFn;
  close: VoidPromiseFn;
  openDirection: OpenDirection;
  percentOpenLeft: Animated.DerivedValue<number>;
  percentOpenRight: Animated.DerivedValue<number>;
};

type RenderUnderlay<T> = (params: UnderlayParams<T>) => React.ReactNode;

type RenderOverlay<T> = (params: OverlayParams<T>) => React.ReactNode;

enum OpenDirection {
  LEFT = "left",
  RIGHT = "right",
  NONE = "none",
}
NameTypeDescription
renderUnderlayLeftRenderUnderlayComponent to be rendered underneath row on left swipe.
renderUnderlayRightRenderUnderlayComponent to be rendered underneath row on right swipe.
snapPointsLeftnumber[]Pixel values left-swipe snaps to (eg. [100, 300])
snapPointsRightnumber[]Pixel values right-swipe snaps to (eg. [100, 300])
renderOverlayRenderOverlayComponent to be rendered on top. Use if you need access to programmatic open/close methods. May altenatively pass children to SwipeableItem.
onChange(params: { open: OpenDirection, snapPoint: number }) => voidCalled when row is opened or closed.
swipeEnabledbooleanEnable/disable swipe. Defaults to true.
activationThresholdnumberDistance finger must travel before swipe engages. Defaults to 20.
swipeDampingnumberHow much swipe velocity determines snap position. A smaller number means swipe velocity will have a larger effect and row will swipe open more easily. Defaults to 10.

Hooks

NameTypeDescription
useSwipeableItemParams() => OverlayParams<T> & { open: OpenPromiseFn, percentOpen: Animated.DerivedValue<number> }Utility hook that reutrns the same params as the render functions are called with. open() and percentOpen params reflect the context in which the hook is called (i.e. within an underlay or overlay component).
function MyUnderlayComponent() {
  // Underlay components "know" which direction to open, so we don't need to call `openLeft()` or `openRight()`, we can just call 'open()'
  // Underlay components also receive the `percentOpen` value of their own direction (`percentOpenLeft` or `percentOpenRight`)
  const swipeableItemParams = useSwipeableItemParams();
  return <TouchableOpacity onPress={swipeableItemParams.open} />;
}

function MyOverlayComponent() {
  // Overlay components get the same params, but have defaults filled in for `open()` and `percentOpen` params.
  const swipeableItemParams = useSwipeableItemParams();
  return <TouchableOpacity onPress={swipeableItemParams.openLeft} />;
}

Instance Methods

NameTypeDescription
open(OpenDirection.LEFT \| OpenDirection.RIGHT, snapIndex?: number) => Promise<void>Imperatively open left or right. Promise resolves once open.
close() => Promise<void>Close all. Promise resolves once closed.
// Imperative open example
const itemRef: SwipeableItem | null = null

...

<SwipeableItem ref={ref => itemRef = ref} />

...
if (itemRef) itemRef.open(OpenDirection.LEFT)

Notes

Gesture handlers can sometimes capture a gesture unintentionally. If you are using with react-native-draggable-flatlist and the list is periodically not scrolling, try adding a small activationDistance (see example below).

Example

https://snack.expo.io/@computerjazz/swipeable-draggable-list

import React, { useState, useRef, useCallback } from "react";
import {
  Text,
  View,
  StyleSheet,
  FlatList,
  LayoutAnimation,
  TouchableOpacity,
  Platform,
  UIManager,
} from "react-native";
import Animated, { useAnimatedStyle } from "react-native-reanimated";
import SwipeableItem, {
  useSwipeableItemParams,
} from "react-native-swipeable-item";
import DraggableFlatList, {
  RenderItemParams,
  ScaleDecorator,
} from "react-native-draggable-flatlist";
const { multiply, sub } = Animated;

if (Platform.OS === "android") {
  UIManager.setLayoutAnimationEnabledExperimental &&
    UIManager.setLayoutAnimationEnabledExperimental(true);
}
const OVERSWIPE_DIST = 20;
const NUM_ITEMS = 20;

function getColor(i: number) {
  const multiplier = 255 / (NUM_ITEMS - 1);
  const colorVal = i * multiplier;
  return `rgb(${colorVal}, ${Math.abs(128 - colorVal)}, ${255 - colorVal})`;
}

type Item = {
  key: string;
  text: string;
  backgroundColor: string;
  height: number;
};

const initialData: Item[] = [...Array(NUM_ITEMS)].fill(0).map((d, index) => {
  const backgroundColor = getColor(index);
  return {
    text: `row ${index}d`,
    key: `key-${backgroundColor}`,
    backgroundColor,
    height: 100,
  };
});

function App() {
  const [data, setData] = useState(initialData);
  const itemRefs = useRef(new Map());

  const renderItem = useCallback((params: RenderItemParams<Item>) => {
    return <RowItem {...params} itemRefs={itemRefs} />;
  }, []);

  return (
    <View style={styles.container}>
      <DraggableFlatList
        keyExtractor={(item) => item.key}
        data={data}
        renderItem={renderItem}
        onDragEnd={({ data }) => setData(data)}
        activationDistance={20}
      />
    </View>
  );
}

export default App;

type RowItemProps = {
  item: Item;
  drag: () => void;
  itemRefs: React.MutableRefObject<Map<any, any>>;
};

function RowItem({ item, itemRefs, drag }: RowItemProps) {
  return (
    <ScaleDecorator>
      <SwipeableItem
        key={item.key}
        item={item}
        ref={(ref) => {
          if (ref && !itemRefs.current.get(item.key)) {
            itemRefs.current.set(item.key, ref);
          }
        }}
        onChange={({ open }) => {
          if (open) {
            // Close all other open items
            [...itemRefs.current.entries()].forEach(([key, ref]) => {
              if (key !== item.key && ref) ref.close();
            });
          }
        }}
        overSwipe={OVERSWIPE_DIST}
        renderUnderlayLeft={() => <UnderlayLeft drag={drag} />}
        renderUnderlayRight={() => <UnderlayRight />}
        snapPointsLeft={[50, 150, 175]}
        snapPointsRight={[175]}
      >
        <View
          style={[
            styles.row,
            { backgroundColor: item.backgroundColor, height: item.height },
          ]}
        >
          <TouchableOpacity onPressIn={drag}>
            <Text style={styles.text}>{item.text}</Text>
          </TouchableOpacity>
        </View>
      </SwipeableItem>
    </ScaleDecorator>
  );
}

const UnderlayLeft = ({ drag }: { drag: () => void }) => {
  const { item, percentOpen } = useSwipeableItemParams<Item>();
  const animStyle = useAnimatedStyle(
    () => ({
      opacity: percentOpen.value,
    }),
    [percentOpen]
  );

  return (
    <Animated.View
      style={[styles.row, styles.underlayLeft, animStyle]} // Fade in on open
    >
      <TouchableOpacity onPressIn={drag}>
        <Text style={styles.text}>{`[drag]`}</Text>
      </TouchableOpacity>
    </Animated.View>
  );
};

function UnderlayRight() {
  const { close } = useSwipeableItemParams<Item>();
  return (
    <Animated.View style={[styles.row, styles.underlayRight]}>
      <TouchableOpacity onPressOut={close}>
        <Text style={styles.text}>CLOSE</Text>
      </TouchableOpacity>
    </Animated.View>
  );
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
  },
  row: {
    flexDirection: "row",
    flex: 1,
    alignItems: "center",
    justifyContent: "center",
    padding: 15,
  },
  text: {
    fontWeight: "bold",
    color: "white",
    fontSize: 32,
  },
  underlayRight: {
    flex: 1,
    backgroundColor: "teal",
    justifyContent: "flex-start",
  },
  underlayLeft: {
    flex: 1,
    backgroundColor: "tomato",
    justifyContent: "flex-end",
  },
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial