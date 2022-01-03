A swipeable component with underlay for React Native.
Fully native interactions powered by Reanimated and React Native Gesture Handler
Compatible with React Native Draggable Flatlist
npm install or
yarn add
react-native-swipeable-item
import SwipeableItem from 'react-native-swipeable-item'
NOTE: Naming is hard. When you swipe right, you reveal the item on the left. So what do you name these things? I have decided to name everything according to swipe direction. Therefore, a swipe left reveals the
renderUnderlayLeft() component with width
underlayWidthLeft. Not perfect but it works.
export type UnderlayParams<T> = {
item: T;
open: OpenPromiseFn;
close: VoidPromiseFn;
percentOpen: Animated.DerivedValue<number>;
isGestureActive: Animated.DerivedValue<boolean>;
direction: OpenDirection;
};
export type OverlayParams<T> = {
item: T;
openLeft: OpenPromiseFn;
openRight: OpenPromiseFn;
close: VoidPromiseFn;
openDirection: OpenDirection;
percentOpenLeft: Animated.DerivedValue<number>;
percentOpenRight: Animated.DerivedValue<number>;
};
type RenderUnderlay<T> = (params: UnderlayParams<T>) => React.ReactNode;
type RenderOverlay<T> = (params: OverlayParams<T>) => React.ReactNode;
enum OpenDirection {
LEFT = "left",
RIGHT = "right",
NONE = "none",
}
|Name
|Type
|Description
renderUnderlayLeft
RenderUnderlay
|Component to be rendered underneath row on left swipe.
renderUnderlayRight
RenderUnderlay
|Component to be rendered underneath row on right swipe.
snapPointsLeft
number[]
|Pixel values left-swipe snaps to (eg.
[100, 300])
snapPointsRight
number[]
|Pixel values right-swipe snaps to (eg.
[100, 300])
renderOverlay
RenderOverlay
|Component to be rendered on top. Use if you need access to programmatic open/close methods. May altenatively pass children to SwipeableItem.
onChange
(params: { open: OpenDirection, snapPoint: number }) => void
|Called when row is opened or closed.
swipeEnabled
boolean
|Enable/disable swipe. Defaults to
true.
activationThreshold
number
|Distance finger must travel before swipe engages. Defaults to 20.
swipeDamping
number
|How much swipe velocity determines snap position. A smaller number means swipe velocity will have a larger effect and row will swipe open more easily. Defaults to
10.
|Name
|Type
|Description
useSwipeableItemParams
() => OverlayParams<T> & { open: OpenPromiseFn, percentOpen: Animated.DerivedValue<number> }
|Utility hook that reutrns the same params as the render functions are called with.
open() and
percentOpen params reflect the context in which the hook is called (i.e. within an underlay or overlay component).
function MyUnderlayComponent() {
// Underlay components "know" which direction to open, so we don't need to call `openLeft()` or `openRight()`, we can just call 'open()'
// Underlay components also receive the `percentOpen` value of their own direction (`percentOpenLeft` or `percentOpenRight`)
const swipeableItemParams = useSwipeableItemParams();
return <TouchableOpacity onPress={swipeableItemParams.open} />;
}
function MyOverlayComponent() {
// Overlay components get the same params, but have defaults filled in for `open()` and `percentOpen` params.
const swipeableItemParams = useSwipeableItemParams();
return <TouchableOpacity onPress={swipeableItemParams.openLeft} />;
}
|Name
|Type
|Description
open
(OpenDirection.LEFT \| OpenDirection.RIGHT, snapIndex?: number) => Promise<void>
|Imperatively open left or right. Promise resolves once open.
close
() => Promise<void>
|Close all. Promise resolves once closed.
// Imperative open example
const itemRef: SwipeableItem | null = null
...
<SwipeableItem ref={ref => itemRef = ref} />
...
if (itemRef) itemRef.open(OpenDirection.LEFT)
Gesture handlers can sometimes capture a gesture unintentionally. If you are using with
react-native-draggable-flatlist and the list is periodically not scrolling, try adding a small
activationDistance (see example below).
https://snack.expo.io/@computerjazz/swipeable-draggable-list
import React, { useState, useRef, useCallback } from "react";
import {
Text,
View,
StyleSheet,
FlatList,
LayoutAnimation,
TouchableOpacity,
Platform,
UIManager,
} from "react-native";
import Animated, { useAnimatedStyle } from "react-native-reanimated";
import SwipeableItem, {
useSwipeableItemParams,
} from "react-native-swipeable-item";
import DraggableFlatList, {
RenderItemParams,
ScaleDecorator,
} from "react-native-draggable-flatlist";
const { multiply, sub } = Animated;
if (Platform.OS === "android") {
UIManager.setLayoutAnimationEnabledExperimental &&
UIManager.setLayoutAnimationEnabledExperimental(true);
}
const OVERSWIPE_DIST = 20;
const NUM_ITEMS = 20;
function getColor(i: number) {
const multiplier = 255 / (NUM_ITEMS - 1);
const colorVal = i * multiplier;
return `rgb(${colorVal}, ${Math.abs(128 - colorVal)}, ${255 - colorVal})`;
}
type Item = {
key: string;
text: string;
backgroundColor: string;
height: number;
};
const initialData: Item[] = [...Array(NUM_ITEMS)].fill(0).map((d, index) => {
const backgroundColor = getColor(index);
return {
text: `row ${index}d`,
key: `key-${backgroundColor}`,
backgroundColor,
height: 100,
};
});
function App() {
const [data, setData] = useState(initialData);
const itemRefs = useRef(new Map());
const renderItem = useCallback((params: RenderItemParams<Item>) => {
return <RowItem {...params} itemRefs={itemRefs} />;
}, []);
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<DraggableFlatList
keyExtractor={(item) => item.key}
data={data}
renderItem={renderItem}
onDragEnd={({ data }) => setData(data)}
activationDistance={20}
/>
</View>
);
}
export default App;
type RowItemProps = {
item: Item;
drag: () => void;
itemRefs: React.MutableRefObject<Map<any, any>>;
};
function RowItem({ item, itemRefs, drag }: RowItemProps) {
return (
<ScaleDecorator>
<SwipeableItem
key={item.key}
item={item}
ref={(ref) => {
if (ref && !itemRefs.current.get(item.key)) {
itemRefs.current.set(item.key, ref);
}
}}
onChange={({ open }) => {
if (open) {
// Close all other open items
[...itemRefs.current.entries()].forEach(([key, ref]) => {
if (key !== item.key && ref) ref.close();
});
}
}}
overSwipe={OVERSWIPE_DIST}
renderUnderlayLeft={() => <UnderlayLeft drag={drag} />}
renderUnderlayRight={() => <UnderlayRight />}
snapPointsLeft={[50, 150, 175]}
snapPointsRight={[175]}
>
<View
style={[
styles.row,
{ backgroundColor: item.backgroundColor, height: item.height },
]}
>
<TouchableOpacity onPressIn={drag}>
<Text style={styles.text}>{item.text}</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
</SwipeableItem>
</ScaleDecorator>
);
}
const UnderlayLeft = ({ drag }: { drag: () => void }) => {
const { item, percentOpen } = useSwipeableItemParams<Item>();
const animStyle = useAnimatedStyle(
() => ({
opacity: percentOpen.value,
}),
[percentOpen]
);
return (
<Animated.View
style={[styles.row, styles.underlayLeft, animStyle]} // Fade in on open
>
<TouchableOpacity onPressIn={drag}>
<Text style={styles.text}>{`[drag]`}</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</Animated.View>
);
};
function UnderlayRight() {
const { close } = useSwipeableItemParams<Item>();
return (
<Animated.View style={[styles.row, styles.underlayRight]}>
<TouchableOpacity onPressOut={close}>
<Text style={styles.text}>CLOSE</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</Animated.View>
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
},
row: {
flexDirection: "row",
flex: 1,
alignItems: "center",
justifyContent: "center",
padding: 15,
},
text: {
fontWeight: "bold",
color: "white",
fontSize: 32,
},
underlayRight: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: "teal",
justifyContent: "flex-start",
},
underlayLeft: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: "tomato",
justifyContent: "flex-end",
},
});