A native container which provides a smooth drag interaction with any react-native view to implement a horizontal swiping behaviour, for example: swiping a "card" view out of the screen to delete it.
Install from
npm:
npm i --save react-native-swipe-view
Now link the native libraries:
Add to the app
build.gradle dependencies:
compile project(':RNSwipeView')
Add to
settings.gradle:
include ':RNSwipeView'
project(':RNSwipeView').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-swipe-view/android')
Add the package to your MainApplication.java
getPackages list:
import com.wix.RNSwipeView.SwipeViewPackage;
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
//add this pacakge:
new SwipeViewPackage()
);
}
};
In Xcode, drag the
SwipeView.xcodeproj from your node modules to the libraries list in the Project Navigator. Then add
libSwipeView to your app target "Linked Frameworks and Libraries"
react-native-swipe-view export a Component called
SwipeView which you can use to wrap any hirarchy of child views that you wish to be contained and interacted with a swipe behavior.
For example:
//import the swipe view container
import {SwipeView} from 'react-native-swipe-view';
//use it in your render function
<SwipeView changeOpacity removeViewOnSwipedOut style={{borderWidth: 4}}>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>
This is a swipe view!
</Text>
<Text style={styles.instructions}>
Drag it to interact
</Text>
</SwipeView>
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|changeOpacity
|false
|Boolean
|Should the component change content alphw while dragging
|removeViewOnSwipedOut
|false
|Boolean
|Should the component be removed from the hierarchy after it is swiped out
|minPanToComplete
|0.5
|Number
|The distance from the view center which needs to be completed in percents for the "swipe out" action to happen. If the threshold is not reached it will bounce back
|bounceBackAnimDuration
|0.35
|Number
|Duration of bounce back animation when the threshold defined in minPanToComplete is not matched
|bounceBackAnimDamping
|0.65
|Number
|Damping param of iOS bounce back animation when the threshold defined in minPanToComplete is not matched
|onSwipeStart
|-
|Function
|Callback function which is called when the swiping action starts. A
direction param is provided wiht
left or
right value
|onWillBeSwipedOut
|-
|Function
|Callback function which is called right before a view is swiped out (when it passed the minPanToComplete threshold). A
direction param is provided wiht
left or
right value
|onSwipedOut
|-
|Function
|Callback function which is called after the "swiped out" animation is done. A
direction param is provided wiht
left or
right value
|onWillBounceBack
|-
|Function
|Callback function which is called right before a view bounces back (when it fails to pass the minPanToComplete threshold). A
direction param is provided wiht
left or
right value
|onBouncedBack
|-
|Function
|Callback function which is called after the "bounce back" animation is done. A
direction param is provided wiht
left or
right value