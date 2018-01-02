A native container which provides a smooth drag interaction with any react-native view to implement a horizontal swiping behaviour, for example: swiping a "card" view out of the screen to delete it.

Installation

Install from npm :

npm i --save react-native-swipe-view

Now link the native libraries:

Android

Add to the app build.gradle dependencies:

compile project ( ':RNSwipeView' )

Add to settings.gradle :

include ':RNSwipeView' project ( ':RNSwipeView' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-swipe-view/android' )

Add the package to your MainApplication.java getPackages list:

import com.wix.RNSwipeView.SwipeViewPackage; protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new SwipeViewPackage() ); } };

iOS

In Xcode, drag the SwipeView.xcodeproj from your node modules to the libraries list in the Project Navigator. Then add libSwipeView to your app target "Linked Frameworks and Libraries"

Usage

react-native-swipe-view export a Component called SwipeView which you can use to wrap any hirarchy of child views that you wish to be contained and interacted with a swipe behavior.

For example:

import {SwipeView} from 'react-native-swipe-view' ; < SwipeView changeOpacity removeViewOnSwipedOut style = {{borderWidth: 4 }}> < Text style = {styles.welcome} > This is a swipe view! </ Text > < Text style = {styles.instructions} > Drag it to interact </ Text > </ SwipeView >

supported props