react-native-swipe-up-down

by react-native-vietnam
1.0.7 (see all)

Swipe component

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

427

GitHub Stars

245

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Native Swipe Up Down

npm version

NPM

Why using this lib?

  • Support iOS & Android
  • The best performance 60FPS for UI and JS when swipe up down
  • Easy to use, easy to install - no more another package, only JS

Demo

Full/MiniHidden component

Install

npm install react-native-swipe-up-down --save

  • OR

yarn add react-native-swipe-up-down

Usage

import SwipeUpDown from 'react-native-swipe-up-down';

// TODO: What to do with the module?
<SwipeUpDown
    itemMini={(show) => <ItemFull show={show} />}
    itemFull={(hide) => <ItemFull hide={hide} />}
    onShowMini={() => console.log('mini')}
    onShowFull={() => console.log('full')}
    animation="spring"
    disableSwipeIcon
    extraMarginTop={100}
    iconColor='yellow'
    iconSize={30}
    style={{ backgroundColor: '#000' }} // style for swipe
/>

Note

If you want hidden component just don't pass props itemMini. It's will hidden. And then you can use hasRef to show it when you want. And try to using this method to show FullComponent

 const swipeUpDownRef = useRef();
 // Show component
 swipeUpDownRef.current.showFull();
 // This ref can help you show component when hidden component
 <SwipeUpDown
    itemFull={<Test />}
    ref={swipeUpDownRef}
/>

More Props

animation

animation="easeInEaseOut"

Optional

  • 'linear'
  • 'spring'
  • 'easeInEaseOut'
  • 'none'

swipeHeight

swipeHeight={100} // Default 60

extraMarginTop

extraMarginTop={24} // Default iOS: 24 | Android: 0 - Using for padding status bar iOS or max height full component

disableSwipeIcon

disableSwipeIcon={true}

License

This module is MIT licensed

