|Full/Mini
|Hidden component
npm install react-native-swipe-up-down --save
yarn add react-native-swipe-up-down
import SwipeUpDown from 'react-native-swipe-up-down';
// TODO: What to do with the module?
<SwipeUpDown
itemMini={(show) => <ItemFull show={show} />}
itemFull={(hide) => <ItemFull hide={hide} />}
onShowMini={() => console.log('mini')}
onShowFull={() => console.log('full')}
animation="spring"
disableSwipeIcon
extraMarginTop={100}
iconColor='yellow'
iconSize={30}
style={{ backgroundColor: '#000' }} // style for swipe
/>
If you want hidden component just don't pass props
itemMini. It's will hidden. And then you can use
hasRef to show it when you want.
And try to using this method to show FullComponent
const swipeUpDownRef = useRef();
// Show component
swipeUpDownRef.current.showFull();
// This ref can help you show component when hidden component
<SwipeUpDown
itemFull={<Test />}
ref={swipeUpDownRef}
/>
animation
animation="easeInEaseOut"
Optional
swipeHeight
swipeHeight={100} // Default 60
extraMarginTop
extraMarginTop={24} // Default iOS: 24 | Android: 0 - Using for padding status bar iOS or max height full component
disableSwipeIcon
disableSwipeIcon={true}
This module is MIT licensed