React Native Swipe Up Down

Why using this lib?

Support iOS & Android

The best performance 60FPS for UI and JS when swipe up down

Easy to use, easy to install - no more another package, only JS

Demo

Full/Mini Hidden component

Install

npm install react-native-swipe-up-down --save

OR

yarn add react-native-swipe-up-down

Usage

import SwipeUpDown from 'react-native-swipe-up-down' ; <SwipeUpDown itemMini={(show) => <ItemFull show={show} />} itemFull={(hide) => <ItemFull hide={hide} />} onShowMini={() => console.log('mini')} onShowFull={() => console.log('full')} animation="spring" disableSwipeIcon extraMarginTop={100} iconColor='yellow' iconSize={30} style={{ backgroundColor: '#000' }} // style for swipe />

Note

If you want hidden component just don't pass props itemMini . It's will hidden. And then you can use hasRef to show it when you want. And try to using this method to show FullComponent

const swipeUpDownRef = useRef(); swipeUpDownRef.current.showFull(); < SwipeUpDown itemFull = { < Test /> } ref={swipeUpDownRef} />

More Props

animation

animation= "easeInEaseOut"

Optional

'linear'

'spring'

'easeInEaseOut'

'none'

swipeHeight

swipeHeight={ 100 }

extraMarginTop

extraMarginTop={ 24 }

disableSwipeIcon

disableSwipeIcon={ true }

License

This module is MIT licensed