<SwipeListView> is a vertical ListView with rows that swipe open and closed. Handles default native behavior such as closing rows when ListView is scrolled or when other rows are opened.
Also includes
<SwipeRow> if you want to use a swipeable row outside of the
<SwipeListView>
🔥🔥 BREAKING CHANGES 🔥🔥
For use with RN 0.60+ please use react-native-swipe-list-view@2.0.0+
RN 0.60 and RNSLV 2.0.0 deprecate the use of ListView entirely, please see
example.js for examples and see the migrating-to-flatlist doc for a migration guide if you aren't already using
FlatList.
The
useFlatList prop is no longer required, as
FlatList is the default ListView used.
Try it out! https://snack.expo.io/@jemise111/react-native-swipe-list-view
npm install --save react-native-swipe-list-view
The application under ./SwipeListExample will produce the above example. To run execute the following:
git clone https://github.com/jemise111/react-native-swipe-list-view.git
cd react-native-swipe-list-view
cd SwipeListExample
yarn
cd ios
pod install
cd ..
react-native run-ios | react-native run-android
Android: If you get the following error
SwipeListExample/android/app/debug.keystore' not found for signing config 'debug'.:
cd android/app/ && keytool -genkey -v -keystore debug.keystore -storepass android -alias androiddebugkey -keypass android -keyalg RSA -keysize 2048 -validity 10000
// answer the questions
cd ../..
import { SwipeListView } from 'react-native-swipe-list-view';
//... note: your data array objects MUST contain a key property
// or you must pass a keyExtractor to the SwipeListView to ensure proper functionality
// see: https://reactnative.dev/docs/flatlist#keyextractor
this.state.listViewData = Array(20)
.fill("")
.map((_, i) => ({ key: `${i}`, text: `item #${i}` }));
//...
render() {
return (
<SwipeListView
data={this.state.listViewData}
renderItem={ (data, rowMap) => (
<View style={styles.rowFront}>
<Text>I am {data.item.text} in a SwipeListView</Text>
</View>
)}
renderHiddenItem={ (data, rowMap) => (
<View style={styles.rowBack}>
<Text>Left</Text>
<Text>Right</Text>
</View>
)}
leftOpenValue={75}
rightOpenValue={-75}
/>
)
}
See
example.js for full usage guide (including using
<SwipeRow> by itself)
If your row is touchable (TouchableOpacity, TouchableHighlight, etc.) with an
onPress function make sure
renderItem returns the Touchable as the topmost element.
GOOD:
renderItem={ data => (
<TouchableHighlight onPress={this.doSomething.bind(this)}>
<View>
<Text>I am {data.item} in a SwipeListView</Text>
</View>
</TouchableHighlight>
)}
BAD:
renderItem={ data => (
<View>
<TouchableHighlight onPress={this.doSomething.bind(this)}>
<Text>I am {data.item} in a SwipeListView</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
)}
SwipeListView now supports
FlatList and
SectionList! (as of v1.0.0)
Please see the migrating-to-flatlist doc for all details.
And see
example.js for a full usage example.
docs/ for help with
examples/ folder for examples on
RN Core added a SwipeList component as of v0.27.0 It is actively being worked on and has no documentation yet. So I will continue to maintain this component until a future date.
MIT