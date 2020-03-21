React Native component for handling swipe gestures in up, down, left and right direction.

Installation

npm i -S react-native-swipe-gestures

Usage

; import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import {View, Text} from 'react-native' ; import GestureRecognizer, {swipeDirections} from 'react-native-swipe-gestures' ; class SomeComponent extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { myText : 'I\'m ready to get swiped!' , gestureName : 'none' , backgroundColor : '#fff' }; } onSwipeUp(gestureState) { this .setState({ myText : 'You swiped up!' }); } onSwipeDown(gestureState) { this .setState({ myText : 'You swiped down!' }); } onSwipeLeft(gestureState) { this .setState({ myText : 'You swiped left!' }); } onSwipeRight(gestureState) { this .setState({ myText : 'You swiped right!' }); } onSwipe(gestureName, gestureState) { const {SWIPE_UP, SWIPE_DOWN, SWIPE_LEFT, SWIPE_RIGHT} = swipeDirections; this .setState({ gestureName : gestureName}); switch (gestureName) { case SWIPE_UP: this .setState({ backgroundColor : 'red' }); break ; case SWIPE_DOWN: this .setState({ backgroundColor : 'green' }); break ; case SWIPE_LEFT: this .setState({ backgroundColor : 'blue' }); break ; case SWIPE_RIGHT: this .setState({ backgroundColor : 'yellow' }); break ; } } render() { const config = { velocityThreshold : 0.3 , directionalOffsetThreshold : 80 }; return ( < GestureRecognizer onSwipe = {(direction, state ) => this.onSwipe(direction, state)} onSwipeUp={(state) => this.onSwipeUp(state)} onSwipeDown={(state) => this.onSwipeDown(state)} onSwipeLeft={(state) => this.onSwipeLeft(state)} onSwipeRight={(state) => this.onSwipeRight(state)} config={config} style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: this.state.backgroundColor }} > < Text > {this.state.myText} </ Text > < Text > onSwipe callback received gesture: {this.state.gestureName} </ Text > </ GestureRecognizer > ); } } export default SomeComponent;

Config

Can be passed within optional config property.

Params Type Default Description velocityThreshold Number 0.3 Velocity that has to be breached in order for swipe to be triggered ( vx and vy properties of gestureState ) directionalOffsetThreshold Number 80 Absolute offset that shouldn't be breached for swipe to be triggered ( dy for horizontal swipe, dx for vertical swipe) gestureIsClickThreshold Number 5 Absolute distance that should be breached for the gesture to not be considered a click ( dx or dy properties of gestureState )

Methods

Params Type Description gestureName String Name of the gesture (look example above) gestureState Object gestureState received from PanResponder

