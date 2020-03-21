react-native-swipe-gestures
React Native component for handling swipe gestures in up, down, left and right direction.
Installation
npm i -S react-native-swipe-gestures
Usage
'use strict';
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {View, Text} from 'react-native';
import GestureRecognizer, {swipeDirections} from 'react-native-swipe-gestures';
class SomeComponent extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
myText: 'I\'m ready to get swiped!',
gestureName: 'none',
backgroundColor: '#fff'
};
}
onSwipeUp(gestureState) {
this.setState({myText: 'You swiped up!'});
}
onSwipeDown(gestureState) {
this.setState({myText: 'You swiped down!'});
}
onSwipeLeft(gestureState) {
this.setState({myText: 'You swiped left!'});
}
onSwipeRight(gestureState) {
this.setState({myText: 'You swiped right!'});
}
onSwipe(gestureName, gestureState) {
const {SWIPE_UP, SWIPE_DOWN, SWIPE_LEFT, SWIPE_RIGHT} = swipeDirections;
this.setState({gestureName: gestureName});
switch (gestureName) {
case SWIPE_UP:
this.setState({backgroundColor: 'red'});
break;
case SWIPE_DOWN:
this.setState({backgroundColor: 'green'});
break;
case SWIPE_LEFT:
this.setState({backgroundColor: 'blue'});
break;
case SWIPE_RIGHT:
this.setState({backgroundColor: 'yellow'});
break;
}
}
render() {
const config = {
velocityThreshold: 0.3,
directionalOffsetThreshold: 80
};
return (
<GestureRecognizer
onSwipe={(direction, state) => this.onSwipe(direction, state)}
onSwipeUp={(state) => this.onSwipeUp(state)}
onSwipeDown={(state) => this.onSwipeDown(state)}
onSwipeLeft={(state) => this.onSwipeLeft(state)}
onSwipeRight={(state) => this.onSwipeRight(state)}
config={config}
style={{
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: this.state.backgroundColor
}}
>
<Text>{this.state.myText}</Text>
<Text>onSwipe callback received gesture: {this.state.gestureName}</Text>
</GestureRecognizer>
);
}
}
export default SomeComponent;
Config
Can be passed within optional
config property.
|Params
|Type
|Default
|Description
|velocityThreshold
|Number
|0.3
|Velocity that has to be breached in order for swipe to be triggered (
vx and
vy properties of
gestureState)
|directionalOffsetThreshold
|Number
|80
|Absolute offset that shouldn't be breached for swipe to be triggered (
dy for horizontal swipe,
dx for vertical swipe)
|gestureIsClickThreshold
|Number
|5
|Absolute distance that should be breached for the gesture to not be considered a click (
dx or
dy properties of
gestureState)
Methods
onSwipe(gestureName, gestureState)
|Params
|Type
|Description
|gestureName
|String
|Name of the gesture (look example above)
|gestureState
|Object
|gestureState received from PanResponder
onSwipeUp(gestureState)
|Params
|Type
|Description
|gestureState
|Object
|gestureState received from PanResponder
onSwipeDown(gestureState)
|Params
|Type
|Description
|gestureState
|Object
|gestureState received from PanResponder
onSwipeLeft(gestureState)
|Params
|Type
|Description
|gestureState
|Object
|gestureState received from PanResponder
onSwipeRight(gestureState)
|Params
|Type
|Description
|gestureState
|Object
|gestureState received from PanResponder