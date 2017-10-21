openbase logo
react-native-swipe-cards

by meteor-factory
0.1.1 (see all)

Tinder-like swipe cards for your React Native app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

161

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Swipe

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Swipe Cards for React Native

A package based on @brentvatne's awesome example.

React Native Swipe Cards

Quick Start

  1. npm install --save react-native-swipe-cards
  2. Create a module e.g. SwipeCards.js
  3. Import it import SwipeCards from './SwipeCards.js'
  4. Render it <SwipeCards style={{flex: 1}} />
// SwipeCards.js
'use strict';

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {StyleSheet, Text, View, Image} from 'react-native';

import SwipeCards from 'react-native-swipe-cards';

class Card extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={[styles.card, {backgroundColor: this.props.backgroundColor}]}>
        <Text>{this.props.text}</Text>
      </View>
    )
  }
}

class NoMoreCards extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        <Text style={styles.noMoreCardsText}>No more cards</Text>
      </View>
    )
  }
}

export default class extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      cards: [
        {text: 'Tomato', backgroundColor: 'red'},
        {text: 'Aubergine', backgroundColor: 'purple'},
        {text: 'Courgette', backgroundColor: 'green'},
        {text: 'Blueberry', backgroundColor: 'blue'},
        {text: 'Umm...', backgroundColor: 'cyan'},
        {text: 'orange', backgroundColor: 'orange'},
      ]
    };
  }

  handleYup (card) {
    console.log(`Yup for ${card.text}`)
  }
  handleNope (card) {
    console.log(`Nope for ${card.text}`)
  }
  handleMaybe (card) {
    console.log(`Maybe for ${card.text}`)
  }
  render() {
    // If you want a stack of cards instead of one-per-one view, activate stack mode
    // stack={true}
    return (
      <SwipeCards
        cards={this.state.cards}
        renderCard={(cardData) => <Card {...cardData} />}
        renderNoMoreCards={() => <NoMoreCards />}

        handleYup={this.handleYup}
        handleNope={this.handleNope}
        handleMaybe={this.handleMaybe}
        hasMaybeAction
      />
    )
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  card: {
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
    width: 300,
    height: 300,
  },
  noMoreCardsText: {
    fontSize: 22,
  }
})

More complex example

'use strict';

import React from 'react';
import {StyleSheet, Text, View, Image} from 'react-native';

import SwipeCards from 'react-native-swipe-cards';

class Card extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.card}>
        <Image style={styles.thumbnail} source={{uri: this.props.image}} />
        <Text style={styles.text}>This is card {this.props.name}</Text>
      </View>
    )
  }
}

class NoMoreCards extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.noMoreCards}>
        <Text>No more cards</Text>
      </View>
    )
  }
}

const cards = [
  {name: '1', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/GfXFVHUzjlbOg/giphy.gif'},
  {name: '2', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/irTuv1L1T34TC/giphy.gif'},
  {name: '3', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/LkLL0HJerdXMI/giphy.gif'},
  {name: '4', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/fFBmUMzFL5zRS/giphy.gif'},
  {name: '5', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/oDLDbBgf0dkis/giphy.gif'},
  {name: '6', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/7r4g8V2UkBUcw/giphy.gif'},
  {name: '7', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/K6Q7ZCdLy8pCE/giphy.gif'},
  {name: '8', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/hEwST9KM0UGti/giphy.gif'},
  {name: '9', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/3oEduJbDtIuA2VrtS0/giphy.gif'},
]

const cards2 = [
  {name: '10', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/12b3E4U9aSndxC/giphy.gif'},
  {name: '11', image: 'https://media4.giphy.com/media/6csVEPEmHWhWg/200.gif'},
  {name: '12', image: 'https://media4.giphy.com/media/AA69fOAMCPa4o/200.gif'},
  {name: '13', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/OVHFny0I7njuU/giphy.gif'},
]

export default class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      cards: cards,
      outOfCards: false
    }
  }

  handleYup (card) {
    console.log("yup")
  }

  handleNope (card) {
    console.log("nope")
  }

  cardRemoved (index) {
    console.log(`The index is ${index}`);

    let CARD_REFRESH_LIMIT = 3

    if (this.state.cards.length - index <= CARD_REFRESH_LIMIT + 1) {
      console.log(`There are only ${this.state.cards.length - index - 1} cards left.`);

      if (!this.state.outOfCards) {
        console.log(`Adding ${cards2.length} more cards`)

        this.setState({
          cards: this.state.cards.concat(cards2),
          outOfCards: true
        })
      }

    }

  }

  render() {
    return (
      <SwipeCards
        cards={this.state.cards}
        loop={false}

        renderCard={(cardData) => <Card {...cardData} />}
        renderNoMoreCards={() => <NoMoreCards />}
        showYup={true}
        showNope={true}

        handleYup={this.handleYup}
        handleNope={this.handleNope}
        cardRemoved={this.cardRemoved.bind(this)}
      />
    )
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  card: {
    alignItems: 'center',
    borderRadius: 5,
    overflow: 'hidden',
    borderColor: 'grey',
    backgroundColor: 'white',
    borderWidth: 1,
    elevation: 1,
  },
  thumbnail: {
    width: 300,
    height: 300,
  },
  text: {
    fontSize: 20,
    paddingTop: 10,
    paddingBottom: 10
  },
  noMoreCards: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
  }
})

Props

Props nameTypeDescriptionDefault
cards*ArrayData that will be provided as props for the cards
renderCard*FunctionRenders the card with the current data
loopBooleanIf true, start again when run out of cardsfalse
onLoopFunctionCalled when card list returns to the beginning
renderNoMoreCardsFunctionRenders what is shown after swiped last card
showYupBooleanShows the 'Yup' componenttrue
showNopeBooleanShows the 'Nope'true
showMaybeBooleanShows the 'Maybe'true
hasMaybeActionBooleanIncludes the possibility to swipe up and its componentsfalse
renderYupFunctionRenders Yup
renderNopeFunctionRenders Nope
renderMaybeFunctionRenders Maybe
handleYupFunctionCalled when card is 'passed' with that card's data
handleNopeFunctionCalled when card is 'rejected' with that card's data
containerStylestyleOverride default style
yupStylestyleOverride default style
yupTextStylestyleOverride default style
nopeStylestyleOverride default style
nopeTextStylestyleOverride default style
maybeStylestyleOverride default style
maybeTextStylestyleOverride default style
yupViewelementReact component to render on a Yes vote
yupTextstringText to render on Yes voteYep
noViewelementReact component to render on a No vote
noTextstringText to render on No voteNope
maybeViewelementReact component to render on a Maybe vote
maybeTextstringText to render on Maybe voteMaybe
smoothTransitionBooleanDisables a slow transition fading the current card outfalse
cardKeyStringReact key to be used to for each card
dragYBooleanAllows dragging cards verticallytrue
stackBooleanEnables the stack modefalse
stackOffsetXNumberHorizontal offset between cards in stack25
stackOffsetYNumberVertical offset between cards in stack0
cardRemovedFunctionA callback passing the card reference that just got removed
onClickHandlerFunctionA callback clicking the cardalert('tap')

*required

Todo (PRs welcome!)

  • Show next card underneath current card
  • Shadow when card is being dragged
  • Example with backend
  • Example with polaroids
  • Submit to repos
  • renderYup
  • renderNope
  • Testing
  • Add more args to cardRemoved?
  • class extends all components

