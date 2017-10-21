A package based on @brentvatne's awesome example.
npm install --save react-native-swipe-cards
SwipeCards.js
import SwipeCards from './SwipeCards.js'
<SwipeCards style={{flex: 1}} />
// SwipeCards.js
'use strict';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {StyleSheet, Text, View, Image} from 'react-native';
import SwipeCards from 'react-native-swipe-cards';
class Card extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
}
render() {
return (
<View style={[styles.card, {backgroundColor: this.props.backgroundColor}]}>
<Text>{this.props.text}</Text>
</View>
)
}
}
class NoMoreCards extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
}
render() {
return (
<View>
<Text style={styles.noMoreCardsText}>No more cards</Text>
</View>
)
}
}
export default class extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
cards: [
{text: 'Tomato', backgroundColor: 'red'},
{text: 'Aubergine', backgroundColor: 'purple'},
{text: 'Courgette', backgroundColor: 'green'},
{text: 'Blueberry', backgroundColor: 'blue'},
{text: 'Umm...', backgroundColor: 'cyan'},
{text: 'orange', backgroundColor: 'orange'},
]
};
}
handleYup (card) {
console.log(`Yup for ${card.text}`)
}
handleNope (card) {
console.log(`Nope for ${card.text}`)
}
handleMaybe (card) {
console.log(`Maybe for ${card.text}`)
}
render() {
// If you want a stack of cards instead of one-per-one view, activate stack mode
// stack={true}
return (
<SwipeCards
cards={this.state.cards}
renderCard={(cardData) => <Card {...cardData} />}
renderNoMoreCards={() => <NoMoreCards />}
handleYup={this.handleYup}
handleNope={this.handleNope}
handleMaybe={this.handleMaybe}
hasMaybeAction
/>
)
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
card: {
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
width: 300,
height: 300,
},
noMoreCardsText: {
fontSize: 22,
}
})
'use strict';
import React from 'react';
import {StyleSheet, Text, View, Image} from 'react-native';
import SwipeCards from 'react-native-swipe-cards';
class Card extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
}
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.card}>
<Image style={styles.thumbnail} source={{uri: this.props.image}} />
<Text style={styles.text}>This is card {this.props.name}</Text>
</View>
)
}
}
class NoMoreCards extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
}
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.noMoreCards}>
<Text>No more cards</Text>
</View>
)
}
}
const cards = [
{name: '1', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/GfXFVHUzjlbOg/giphy.gif'},
{name: '2', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/irTuv1L1T34TC/giphy.gif'},
{name: '3', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/LkLL0HJerdXMI/giphy.gif'},
{name: '4', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/fFBmUMzFL5zRS/giphy.gif'},
{name: '5', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/oDLDbBgf0dkis/giphy.gif'},
{name: '6', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/7r4g8V2UkBUcw/giphy.gif'},
{name: '7', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/K6Q7ZCdLy8pCE/giphy.gif'},
{name: '8', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/hEwST9KM0UGti/giphy.gif'},
{name: '9', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/3oEduJbDtIuA2VrtS0/giphy.gif'},
]
const cards2 = [
{name: '10', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/12b3E4U9aSndxC/giphy.gif'},
{name: '11', image: 'https://media4.giphy.com/media/6csVEPEmHWhWg/200.gif'},
{name: '12', image: 'https://media4.giphy.com/media/AA69fOAMCPa4o/200.gif'},
{name: '13', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/OVHFny0I7njuU/giphy.gif'},
]
export default class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
cards: cards,
outOfCards: false
}
}
handleYup (card) {
console.log("yup")
}
handleNope (card) {
console.log("nope")
}
cardRemoved (index) {
console.log(`The index is ${index}`);
let CARD_REFRESH_LIMIT = 3
if (this.state.cards.length - index <= CARD_REFRESH_LIMIT + 1) {
console.log(`There are only ${this.state.cards.length - index - 1} cards left.`);
if (!this.state.outOfCards) {
console.log(`Adding ${cards2.length} more cards`)
this.setState({
cards: this.state.cards.concat(cards2),
outOfCards: true
})
}
}
}
render() {
return (
<SwipeCards
cards={this.state.cards}
loop={false}
renderCard={(cardData) => <Card {...cardData} />}
renderNoMoreCards={() => <NoMoreCards />}
showYup={true}
showNope={true}
handleYup={this.handleYup}
handleNope={this.handleNope}
cardRemoved={this.cardRemoved.bind(this)}
/>
)
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
card: {
alignItems: 'center',
borderRadius: 5,
overflow: 'hidden',
borderColor: 'grey',
backgroundColor: 'white',
borderWidth: 1,
elevation: 1,
},
thumbnail: {
width: 300,
height: 300,
},
text: {
fontSize: 20,
paddingTop: 10,
paddingBottom: 10
},
noMoreCards: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
}
})
|Props name
|Type
|Description
|Default
|cards*
|Array
|Data that will be provided as props for the cards
|renderCard*
|Function
|Renders the card with the current data
|loop
|Boolean
|If true, start again when run out of cards
false
|onLoop
|Function
|Called when card list returns to the beginning
|renderNoMoreCards
|Function
|Renders what is shown after swiped last card
|showYup
|Boolean
|Shows the 'Yup' component
true
|showNope
|Boolean
|Shows the 'Nope'
true
|showMaybe
|Boolean
|Shows the 'Maybe'
true
|hasMaybeAction
|Boolean
|Includes the possibility to swipe up and its components
false
|renderYup
|Function
|Renders Yup
|renderNope
|Function
|Renders Nope
|renderMaybe
|Function
|Renders Maybe
|handleYup
|Function
|Called when card is 'passed' with that card's data
|handleNope
|Function
|Called when card is 'rejected' with that card's data
|containerStyle
|style
|Override default style
|yupStyle
|style
|Override default style
|yupTextStyle
|style
|Override default style
|nopeStyle
|style
|Override default style
|nopeTextStyle
|style
|Override default style
|maybeStyle
|style
|Override default style
|maybeTextStyle
|style
|Override default style
|yupView
|element
|React component to render on a Yes vote
|yupText
|string
|Text to render on Yes vote
Yep
|noView
|element
|React component to render on a No vote
|noText
|string
|Text to render on No vote
Nope
|maybeView
|element
|React component to render on a Maybe vote
|maybeText
|string
|Text to render on Maybe vote
Maybe
|smoothTransition
|Boolean
|Disables a slow transition fading the current card out
false
|cardKey
|String
|React key to be used to for each card
|dragY
|Boolean
|Allows dragging cards vertically
true
|stack
|Boolean
|Enables the stack mode
false
|stackOffsetX
|Number
|Horizontal offset between cards in stack
|25
|stackOffsetY
|Number
|Vertical offset between cards in stack
|0
|cardRemoved
|Function
|A callback passing the card reference that just got removed
|onClickHandler
|Function
|A callback clicking the card
|alert('tap')
*required
cardRemoved?
class extends all components