Swipe Cards for React Native

A package based on @brentvatne's awesome example.

Quick Start

npm install --save react-native-swipe-cards Create a module e.g. SwipeCards.js Import it import SwipeCards from './SwipeCards.js' Render it <SwipeCards style={{flex: 1}} />

; import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import {StyleSheet, Text, View, Image} from 'react-native' ; import SwipeCards from 'react-native-swipe-cards' ; class Card extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); } render() { return ( < View style = {[styles.card, { backgroundColor: this.props.backgroundColor }]}> < Text > {this.props.text} </ Text > </ View > ) } } class NoMoreCards extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); } render() { return ( < View > < Text style = {styles.noMoreCardsText} > No more cards </ Text > </ View > ) } } export default class extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { cards : [ { text : 'Tomato' , backgroundColor : 'red' }, { text : 'Aubergine' , backgroundColor : 'purple' }, { text : 'Courgette' , backgroundColor : 'green' }, { text : 'Blueberry' , backgroundColor : 'blue' }, { text : 'Umm...' , backgroundColor : 'cyan' }, { text : 'orange' , backgroundColor : 'orange' }, ] }; } handleYup (card) { console .log( `Yup for ${card.text} ` ) } handleNope (card) { console .log( `Nope for ${card.text} ` ) } handleMaybe (card) { console .log( `Maybe for ${card.text} ` ) } render() { return ( <SwipeCards cards={this.state.cards} renderCard={(cardData) => <Card {...cardData} />} renderNoMoreCards={() => <NoMoreCards />} handleYup={this.handleYup} handleNope={this.handleNope} handleMaybe={this.handleMaybe} hasMaybeAction /> ) } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ card: { justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', width: 300, height: 300, }, noMoreCardsText: { fontSize: 22, } })

More complex example

; import React from 'react' ; import {StyleSheet, Text, View, Image} from 'react-native' ; import SwipeCards from 'react-native-swipe-cards' ; class Card extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); } render() { return ( <View style={styles.card}> <Image style={styles.thumbnail} source={{uri: this.props.image}} /> <Text style={styles.text}>This is card {this.props.name}</Text> </View> ) } } class NoMoreCards extends React.Component { constructor(props) { super(props); } render() { return ( <View style={styles.noMoreCards}> <Text>No more cards</Text> </View> ) } } const cards = [ {name: '1', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/GfXFVHUzjlbOg/giphy.gif'}, {name: '2', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/irTuv1L1T34TC/giphy.gif'}, {name: '3', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/LkLL0HJerdXMI/giphy.gif'}, {name: '4', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/fFBmUMzFL5zRS/giphy.gif'}, {name: '5', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/oDLDbBgf0dkis/giphy.gif'}, {name: '6', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/7r4g8V2UkBUcw/giphy.gif'}, {name: '7', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/K6Q7ZCdLy8pCE/giphy.gif'}, {name: '8', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/hEwST9KM0UGti/giphy.gif'}, {name: '9', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/3oEduJbDtIuA2VrtS0/giphy.gif'}, ] const cards2 = [ {name: '10', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/12b3E4U9aSndxC/giphy.gif'}, {name: '11', image: 'https://media4.giphy.com/media/6csVEPEmHWhWg/200.gif'}, {name: '12', image: 'https://media4.giphy.com/media/AA69fOAMCPa4o/200.gif'}, {name: '13', image: 'https://media.giphy.com/media/OVHFny0I7njuU/giphy.gif'}, ] export default class App extends React.Component { constructor(props) { super(props); this.state = { cards: cards, outOfCards: false } } handleYup (card) { console.log("yup") } handleNope (card) { console.log("nope") } cardRemoved (index) { console.log(`The index is ${index}`); let CARD_REFRESH_LIMIT = 3 if (this.state.cards.length - index <= CARD_REFRESH_LIMIT + 1) { console.log(`There are only ${this.state.cards.length - index - 1} cards left.`); if (!this.state.outOfCards) { console.log(`Adding ${cards2.length} more cards`) this.setState({ cards: this.state.cards.concat(cards2), outOfCards: true }) } } } render() { return ( <SwipeCards cards={this.state.cards} loop={false} renderCard={(cardData) => <Card {...cardData} />} renderNoMoreCards={() => <NoMoreCards />} showYup={true} showNope={true} handleYup={this.handleYup} handleNope={this.handleNope} cardRemoved={this.cardRemoved.bind(this)} /> ) } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ card: { alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5, overflow: 'hidden', borderColor: 'grey', backgroundColor: 'white', borderWidth: 1, elevation: 1, }, thumbnail: { width: 300, height: 300, }, text: { fontSize: 20, paddingTop: 10, paddingBottom: 10 }, noMoreCards: { flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', } })

Props

Props name Type Description Default cards* Array Data that will be provided as props for the cards renderCard* Function Renders the card with the current data loop Boolean If true, start again when run out of cards false onLoop Function Called when card list returns to the beginning renderNoMoreCards Function Renders what is shown after swiped last card showYup Boolean Shows the 'Yup' component true showNope Boolean Shows the 'Nope' true showMaybe Boolean Shows the 'Maybe' true hasMaybeAction Boolean Includes the possibility to swipe up and its components false renderYup Function Renders Yup renderNope Function Renders Nope renderMaybe Function Renders Maybe handleYup Function Called when card is 'passed' with that card's data handleNope Function Called when card is 'rejected' with that card's data containerStyle style Override default style yupStyle style Override default style yupTextStyle style Override default style nopeStyle style Override default style nopeTextStyle style Override default style maybeStyle style Override default style maybeTextStyle style Override default style yupView element React component to render on a Yes vote yupText string Text to render on Yes vote Yep noView element React component to render on a No vote noText string Text to render on No vote Nope maybeView element React component to render on a Maybe vote maybeText string Text to render on Maybe vote Maybe smoothTransition Boolean Disables a slow transition fading the current card out false cardKey String React key to be used to for each card dragY Boolean Allows dragging cards vertically true stack Boolean Enables the stack mode false stackOffsetX Number Horizontal offset between cards in stack 25 stackOffsetY Number Vertical offset between cards in stack 0 cardRemoved Function A callback passing the card reference that just got removed onClickHandler Function A callback clicking the card alert('tap')

*required

Todo (PRs welcome!)