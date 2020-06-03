This package can be used as a drop-in replacement for react-native-svg when targeting the web, or as a mock for jest when testing react-native applications.
Add the following to your webpack configuration:
module.exports = {
..., /* the existing configuration */
resolve: {
alias: {
'react-native-svg': 'react-native-svg-web'
}
}
};
Add the following to your
package.json.
{
"jest": {
"setupFiles": [
"./jest/mocks/react-native-svg.js"
]
}
};
And then create a file
./jest/mocks/react-native-svg.js:
jest.mock('react-native-svg', () => require('react-native-svg-web'));