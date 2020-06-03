openbase logo
rns

react-native-svg-web

by Chris Baker
1.0.9 (see all)

A web replacement for react-native-svg

Documentation
13.7K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-svg-web

npm version downloads

This package can be used as a drop-in replacement for react-native-svg when targeting the web, or as a mock for jest when testing react-native applications.

Targeting the Web

Add the following to your webpack configuration:

module.exports = {
  ..., /* the existing configuration */

  resolve: {
    alias: {
      'react-native-svg': 'react-native-svg-web'
    }
  }
};

Mocking with Jest

Add the following to your package.json.

{
  "jest": {
    "setupFiles": [
      "./jest/mocks/react-native-svg.js"
    ]
  }
};

And then create a file ./jest/mocks/react-native-svg.js:

jest.mock('react-native-svg', () => require('react-native-svg-web'));

