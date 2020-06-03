This package can be used as a drop-in replacement for react-native-svg when targeting the web, or as a mock for jest when testing react-native applications.

Targeting the Web

Add the following to your webpack configuration:

module .exports = { ..., resolve : { alias : { 'react-native-svg' : 'react-native-svg-web' } } };

Mocking with Jest

Add the following to your package.json .

{ "jest" : { "setupFiles" : [ "./jest/mocks/react-native-svg.js" ] } };

And then create a file ./jest/mocks/react-native-svg.js :