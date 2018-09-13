openbase logo
rns

react-native-svg-uri

by Vault
1.2.3 (see all)

Render SVG images in React Native from an URL or static file

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.4K

GitHub Stars

835

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-svg-uri

Render SVG images in React Native from an URL or a static file

This was tested with RN 0.33 and react-native-svg 4.3.1 (depends on this library) react-native-svg

Not all the svgs can be rendered, if you find problems fill an issue or a PR in order to contemplate all the cases

Install library from npm

npm install react-native-svg-uri --save

Link library react-native-svg

react-native link react-native-svg # not react-native-svg-uri !!!

Props

PropTypeDefaultNote
sourceImageSourceSame kind of source prop that <Image /> component has
svgXmlDataStringYou can pass the SVG as String directly
fillColorOverrides all fill attributes of the svg file
fillAllBooleanAdds the fill color to the entire svg object

Known Bugs

  • [ANDROID] There is a problem with static SVG file on Android, Works OK in debug mode but fails to load the file in release mode. At the moment the only workaround is to pass the svg content in the svgXmlData prop.

Usage

Here's a simple example:

import SvgUri from 'react-native-svg-uri';

const TestSvgUri = () => (
  <View style={styles.container}>
    <SvgUri
      width="200"
      height="200"
      source={{uri:'http://thenewcode.com/assets/images/thumbnails/homer-simpson.svg'}}
    />
  </View>
);

or a static file

<SvgUri width="200" height="200" source={require('./img/homer.svg')} />

This will render:

Component example

Testing

  1. Make sure you have installed dependencies with npm i
  2. Run tests with npm test

