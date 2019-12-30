A mock implementation of react-native-svg for use in tests. Inspired by react-native-mock.
With npm, do:
npm install react-native-svg-mock --save-dev
/* file-that-runs-before-all-of-my-tests.js */
// This will mutate `react-native-svg`'s require cache with `react-native-svg-mock`'s.
require('react-native-svg-mock/mock'); // <-- side-effects!!!
Or, with something like Mockery, do:
import mockery from "mockery";
import reactNativeSvgMock from "react-native-svg-mock";
mockery.enable();
mockery.registerMock("react-native-svg", reactNativeSvgMock);
In a test with Enzyme and Mocha, this could look like:
import "react-native-mock/mock";
import "react-native-svg-mock/mock";
import { render } from "enzyme";
import { expect } from "chai";
import { VictoryChart } from "victory-native";
describe("<VictoryChart />", function () {
it("should render", function () {
var component = render(<VictoryChart />);
expect(component).to.have.length(1);
});
});