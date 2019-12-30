openbase logo
react-native-svg-mock

by FormidableLabs
2.0.0 (see all)

A mock implementation of react-native-svg for use in tests

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-svg-mock

react-native-svg-mock

A mock implementation of react-native-svg for use in tests. Inspired by react-native-mock.

Install

With npm, do:

npm install react-native-svg-mock --save-dev

Usage

/* file-that-runs-before-all-of-my-tests.js */

// This will mutate `react-native-svg`'s require cache with `react-native-svg-mock`'s.
require('react-native-svg-mock/mock'); // <-- side-effects!!!

Or, with something like Mockery, do:

import mockery from "mockery";
import reactNativeSvgMock from "react-native-svg-mock";

mockery.enable();
mockery.registerMock("react-native-svg", reactNativeSvgMock);

In a test with Enzyme and Mocha, this could look like:

import "react-native-mock/mock";
import "react-native-svg-mock/mock";

import { render } from "enzyme";
import { expect } from "chai";

import { VictoryChart } from "victory-native";

describe("<VictoryChart />", function () {
  it("should render", function () {
    var component = render(<VictoryChart />);
    expect(component).to.have.length(1);
  });
});

