A mock implementation of react-native-svg for use in tests. Inspired by react-native-mock.

Install

With npm, do:

npm install react-native-svg-mock --save-dev

Usage

require ( 'react-native-svg-mock/mock' );

Or, with something like Mockery, do:

import mockery from "mockery" ; import reactNativeSvgMock from "react-native-svg-mock" ; mockery.enable(); mockery.registerMock( "react-native-svg" , reactNativeSvgMock);

In a test with Enzyme and Mocha, this could look like: