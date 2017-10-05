Load SVG images from network(It does not work with local svg files at the moment)

Simple SVG image renderer with progress loader

Ever had challenges loading SVGs from network using react-native-svg or react-native-svg-uri? This simple package is worth a try.

Installation

npm install react- native -svg-image --save

Props

Prop Type Note source ImageSource An object containing the svg image uri style WebView style This extends WebView styles <any WebView props Any other WebView prop(s)

import SVGImage from 'react-native-svg-image' ; const SVGImageComponent = () => ( < View style = {{ flex: 1 }}> < SVGImage style = {{ width: 80 , height: 80 }} source = {{uri: ' https: // fluent-panda.appspot.com.storage.googleapis.com / dumbbell.svg '}} /> </ View > );

Shots

Dev

Lint & test (todo)