rns

react-native-svg-image

by Gozie Ochu
2.0.1 (see all)

Load SVG images from network; Does not work with local svgs

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

132

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-svg-image

Load SVG images from network(It does not work with local svg files at the moment)

Simple SVG image renderer with progress loader

Ever had challenges loading SVGs from network using react-native-svg or react-native-svg-uri? This simple package is worth a try.

Installation

npm install react-native-svg-image --save

Props

PropTypeNote
sourceImageSourceAn object containing the svg image uri
styleWebView styleThis extends WebView styles
<anyWebView propsAny other WebView prop(s)

Usage

import SVGImage from 'react-native-svg-image';

const SVGImageComponent = () => (
  <View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
    <SVGImage
      style={{ width: 80, height: 80 }}
      source={{uri:'https://fluent-panda.appspot.com.storage.googleapis.com/dumbbell.svg'}}
    />
  </View>
);

Shots

Dev

Lint & test (todo)


npm test

