Simple SVG image renderer with progress loader
Ever had challenges loading SVGs from network using react-native-svg or react-native-svg-uri? This simple package is worth a try.
npm install react-native-svg-image --save
|Prop
|Type
|Note
source
ImageSource
|An object containing the svg image
uri
style
WebView style
|This extends WebView styles
<any
WebView props
|Any other WebView prop(s)
import SVGImage from 'react-native-svg-image';
const SVGImageComponent = () => (
<View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<SVGImage
style={{ width: 80, height: 80 }}
source={{uri:'https://fluent-panda.appspot.com.storage.googleapis.com/dumbbell.svg'}}
/>
</View>
);
Lint & test (todo)
npm test