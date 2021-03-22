openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-svg-icon

by Matt Stow
0.10.0 (see all)

A simple, but flexible SVG icon component for React Native

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.8K

GitHub Stars

171

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Icon

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-svg-icon

A simple, but flexible SVG icon component for React Native. Read the introductory blog post.

npm version Build Status

Installation

  1. Ensure sure you've installed react-native-svg
  2. npm i react-native-svg-icon --save

NOTICE

Setup

  1. Create an object of your SVG icons

    import React from 'react';
import { G, Path } from 'react-native-svg';

// Each nameValuePair can be:
// * Name: <Svg />; or
// * Name: { svg: <Svg />, viewBox: '0 0 50 50' }

export default {
    SortArrows: <G><Path d="M0 45h90L45 0 0 45z"/><Path d="M0 55h90l-45 45L0 55z"/></G>,
    Tick: {
        svg: <Path d="M38.729 75.688a4.48 4.48 0 0 1-3.21-1.356L16.558 55.004c-1.774-1.807-1.774-4.736-.001-6.543a4.48 4.48 0 0 1 6.42 0l15.753 16.056 37.749-38.474a4.478 4.478 0 0 1 6.419 0c1.773 1.806 1.773 4.736 0 6.543L41.939 74.332a4.48 4.48 0 0 1-3.21 1.356z"/>,
        viewBox: '0 0 50 50',
    },
}

    To conform to React/JSX standards, we need to convert SVG elements to begin with a capital letter, and convert hyphenated attributes to camelCase. For example. <path> becomes <Path> and stop-color becomes stopColor.

  2. Create an <Icon /> component as a bridge between react-native-svg-icon's <SvgIcon /> which imports the above SVGs

    import React from 'react';
import SvgIcon from 'react-native-svg-icon';
import svgs from './assets/svgs';

const Icon = (props) => <SvgIcon {...props} svgs={svgs} />;

export default Icon;

Usage

Use your <Icon /> in your views.

import Icon from './components/Icon';

// Inside some view component
render() {
    return (
        <Fragment>
          <Icon name="SortArrows" height="20" width="20" />
          <Icon name="Tick" fill="#0f0" viewBox="0 0 200 200" />
          <Icon name="Star" fill="transparent" stroke="#fff" strokeWidth="5" />
        </Fragment>
    );
}

Pro Tip: An SVG name suffixed with '.ios' or '.android' will automatically be rendered on the appropriate platform when passing the base name as the name prop.

Props

Default

{
    fill: '#000',
    fillRule: 'evenodd',
    height: '44',
    width: '44',
    viewBox: '0 0 100 100',
}

These can be overridden in your <Icon />'s defaultProps or an a per instance basis.

Types

{
    defaultViewBox: string,
    fill: string.isRequired,
    fillRule: string,
    height: oneOfType([number, string]).isRequired,
    name: string.isRequired,
    stroke: string,
    strokeWidth: oneOfType([number, string]),
    style: oneOfType([array, object]),
    svgs: object.isRequired,
    width: oneOfType([number, string]).isRequired,
    viewBox: string,
}

The specificity order for viewBox is:

  1. <Icon viewBox />
  2. { Name: { viewBox: '' } }
  3. Icon.defaultProps.defaultViewBox
  4. SvgIcon.defaultProps.viewBox

Copyright (c) 2018 Matt Stow
Licensed under the MIT license (see LICENSE for details)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rnv
react-native-vector-iconsCustomizable Icons for React Native with support for image source and full styling.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
313K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
38
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
5Performant
rne
react-native-eva-icons⭐Eva Icons for React Native
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ai
app-iconIcon management for Mobile Apps. Create icons, generate all required sizes, label and annotate. Supports Native, Cordova, React Native, Xamarin and more. Inspired by cordova-icon.
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnd
react-native-dynamic-vector-iconsWrapper of react-native-vector-icons to use dynamic types
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
2K
@expo/vector-iconsBuilt-in support for popular icon fonts and the tooling to create your own Icon components from your font and glyph map. This is a wrapper around react-native-vector-icons to make it compatible with Expo.
GitHub Stars
526
Weekly Downloads
173K
rns
react-native-svg-app-iconGenerate all app icons for you React Native apps from a single SVG file
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
483
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial