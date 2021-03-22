A simple, but flexible SVG icon component for React Native. Read the introductory blog post.

Installation

Ensure sure you've installed react-native-svg npm i react-native-svg-icon --save

NOTICE

0.8.0 - only supports react-native-svg >= 5.3.0

0.7.0 - only supports react-native-svg >= 5.3.0

0.6.0 - only supports react-native-svg 4.5.0

0.5.0 - only supports react-native-svg 4.4.x

Setup

Create an object of your SVG icons import React from 'react' ; import { G, Path } from 'react-native-svg' ; export default { SortArrows : <G><Path d="M0 45h90L45 0 0 45z"/><Path d="M0 55h90l-45 45L0 55z"/></G>, Tick: { svg: <Path d="M38.729 75.688a4.48 4.48 0 0 1-3.21-1.356L16.558 55.004c-1.774-1.807-1.774-4.736-.001-6.543a4.48 4.48 0 0 1 6.42 0l15.753 16.056 37.749-38.474a4.478 4.478 0 0 1 6.419 0c1.773 1.806 1.773 4.736 0 6.543L41.939 74.332a4.48 4.48 0 0 1-3.21 1.356z"/>, viewBox: '0 0 50 50', }, } To conform to React/JSX standards, we need to convert SVG elements to begin with a capital letter, and convert hyphenated attributes to camelCase. For example. <path> becomes <Path> and stop-color becomes stopColor . Create an <Icon /> component as a bridge between react-native-svg-icon's <SvgIcon /> which import s the above SVGs import React from 'react' ; import SvgIcon from 'react-native-svg-icon' ; import svgs from './assets/svgs' ; const Icon = ( props ) => < SvgIcon { ...props } svgs = {svgs} /> ; export default Icon;

Usage

Use your <Icon /> in your views.

import Icon from './components/Icon' ; render() { return ( <Fragment> <Icon name="SortArrows" height="20" width="20" /> <Icon name="Tick" fill="#0f0" viewBox="0 0 200 200" /> <Icon name="Star" fill="transparent" stroke="#fff" strokeWidth="5" /> </Fragment> ); }

Pro Tip: An SVG name suffixed with '.ios' or '.android' will automatically be rendered on the appropriate platform when passing the base name as the name prop.

Props

Default

{ fill : '#000' , fillRule : 'evenodd' , height : '44' , width : '44' , viewBox : '0 0 100 100' , }

These can be overridden in your <Icon /> 's defaultProps or an a per instance basis.

Types

{ defaultViewBox : string, fill : string.isRequired, fillRule : string, height : oneOfType([number, string]).isRequired, name : string.isRequired, stroke : string, strokeWidth : oneOfType([number, string]), style : oneOfType([array, object]), svgs : object.isRequired, width : oneOfType([number, string]).isRequired, viewBox : string, }

The specificity order for viewBox is:

<Icon viewBox /> { Name: { viewBox: '' } } Icon.defaultProps.defaultViewBox SvgIcon.defaultProps.viewBox

Copyright (c) 2018 Matt Stow

Licensed under the MIT license (see LICENSE for details)