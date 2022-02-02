CLI tool for generating all the necessary iOS and Android application launcher icons for React Native projects from a single SVG source file. Features include:
For more information about the generated files, see the docs.
➰ If you also want to use SVG images within your React Native application, you might want to check out react-native-svg-asset-plugin.
npm install --save-dev react-native-svg-app-icon
SVG rendering handled by the splendid
sharp library, meaning no dependencies outside of npm is required.
Requires node version 12, or later.
Place your square 108x108 SVG app icon file named
icon.svg in the project root and run
npx react-native-svg-app-icon
This will generate all the required icons under the
android/ and
ios/ directories.
If you want to use a separate background layer for Android adaptive icons, or because your source icon file doesn't contain a background, you can create an
icon-background.svg file which will be used as the background layer for the generated icons.
In case you want to produce both foreground and background layers from a single SVG file, you can use svg-deconstruct to split layers to separate files. See configuration section below on how to specify input file paths.
Behaviour can be configured in the
app.json under the
svgAppIcon field. For example if you want to store icon layers under an
icon/ directory, you might want to use:
{
"name": "example",
"displayName": "example",
"svgAppIcon": {
"foregroundPath": "./icon/icon-foreground.svg",
"backgroundPath": "./icon/icon-background.svg",
"platforms": ["ios"],
"force": false
}
}
Supported configuration values are
|Field
|Default
|Description
foregroundPath
"./icon.svg"
|Input file path for the foreground layer. File needs to exist, and may contain transparency.
backgroundPath
"./icon-background.svg"
|Input file path for the background layer. File doesn't need to exist, and will default to a fully white background. If file exist, it needs to be fully opaque.
platforms
["android", "ios"]
|Array of platforms for which application launcher icons should be generated. Possible values are
android and
ios.
force
false
|When
true, output files will always be written even if they are newer than the input files.
Alternatively, the configuration parameters can also be set as CLI flags. See
react-native-svg-app-icon --help for details.
The input icon should be a SVG file adhering to the Android adaptive icon specification. Specifically, the image should:
of which the:
With the various icons cropped according to the following image
For an example icon file, see
example/icon.svg.
React Native aims to provide tools for building cross platform native mobile applications using technologies familiar from web development. Since the core tooling doesn't provide a solution for building the laundher icons for those applications, this tool aims to fill that gap.
Luckily, most icons follow a similar structure of a foreground shape on a background, which is easily adapted to different shapes and sizes. This is the idea behind Android Adaptive Icons, and what the Android Image Asset Studio implements nicely for generating leagy icons. This tool can actually be though of as a NPM CLI port of the Image Asset Studio, with added support for generating iOS icons as well.
Most existing solutions are centered around the idea of scaling PNG images.
Most common SVG features are supported, including masks and styles. The underlying SVG rendering library is
librsvg which claims to support most SVG 1.1 features, excluding scripts, animations and SVG fonts.