SVG Animations wrapper for react-native. Based on examples from this project: https://github.com/ethantran/react-native-examples
svg-path-properties
react-native-svg
$ npm i react-native-svg-animations --save
|AnimatedSVGPath
|AnimatedSVGPaths
This package contains wrapper components for displaying animated SVG in react-native, currently, this contains the following:
Component to display a single animated SVG Path. See Hi example for the complete implementation.
import { AnimatedSVGPath } from "react-native-svg-animations";
...
<View>
<AnimatedSVGPath
strokeColor={"green"}
duration={500}
strokeWidth={10}
strokeDashArray={[42.76482137044271, 42.76482137044271]}
height={400}
width={400}
scale={0.75}
delay={100}
d={d}
loop={false}
/>
</View>
where the properties are:
d - the SVG Path to be animated. (required)
strokeColor - the color of the path stroke. (defaults to black)
strokeWidth - the thickness of the path stroke. (defaults to 1)
strokeDashArray - the number and length of strokes. (defaults to total length obtained from properties of d)
height - the height of the base SVG. (defaults to screen viewport height)
width - the width of the base SVG. (defaults to screen viewport width)
scale - the scale of the output SVG based on the width and height of the base SVG. (defaults to 1.0 or 100%)
delay - time in
ms before starting animation. (defaults to 1000ms or 1s)
duration - time in
ms to complete the path drawing from starting point to ending point. (defaults to 1000ms or 1s)
fill - the color fill of the closed path. (defaults to none)
loop - whether the animation loops infinitely. (defaults to true)
reverse - Begins drawn and fades as you go . (defaults to false)
rewind - the path is rewinded when it was complete. (defaults to false)
Component to display a multiple animated SVG Paths. See Ingenuity preloader example for the complete implementation.
import { AnimatedSVGPaths } from "react-native-svg-animations";
...
<View>
<AnimatedSVGPaths
strokeColor={"red"}
strokeWidth={5}
duration={10000}
height={600}
width={600}
scale={0.5}
delay={100}
ds={ds}
/>
</View>
where the properties are:
ds - the SVG Paths to be animated, must be an array. (required)
strokeColor - the color of the path stroke. (defaults to black)
strokeWidth - the thickness of the path stroke. (defaults to 1)
height - the height of the base SVG. (defaults to screen viewport height)
width - the width of the base SVG. (defaults to screen viewport width)
scale - the scale of the output SVG based on the width and height of the base SVG. (defaults to 1.0 or 100%)
delay - time in
ms before starting animation. (defaults to 1000ms or 1s)
duration - time in
ms to complete the path drawing from starting point to ending point. (defaults to 1000ms or 1s)
fill - the color fill of the closed path. (defaults to none)
loop - whether the animation loops infinitely. (defaults to true)
reverse - Begins drawn and fades as you go . (defaults to false)
rewind - the path is rewinded when it was complete. (defaults to false)
Special thanks to these developers:
MIT