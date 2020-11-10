openbase logo
rns

react-native-svg-animations

by Jeremy Patrick Pacabis
0.2.6 (see all)

SVG Animations wrapper for react-native.

Readme

react-native-svg-animations npm version

SVG Animations wrapper for react-native. Based on examples from this project: https://github.com/ethantran/react-native-examples

Dependencies

  • svg-path-properties
  • react-native-svg

Installation

$ npm i react-native-svg-animations --save

Demo

AnimatedSVGPath AnimatedSVGPaths

Usage

This package contains wrapper components for displaying animated SVG in react-native, currently, this contains the following:

  • AnimatedSVGPath
  • AnimatedSVGPaths
AnimatedSVGPath

Component to display a single animated SVG Path. See Hi example for the complete implementation.

import { AnimatedSVGPath } from "react-native-svg-animations";

...

<View>
  <AnimatedSVGPath
    strokeColor={"green"}
    duration={500}
    strokeWidth={10}
    strokeDashArray={[42.76482137044271, 42.76482137044271]}
    height={400}
    width={400}
    scale={0.75}
    delay={100}
    d={d}
    loop={false}
  />
</View>

where the properties are:

  • d - the SVG Path to be animated. (required)
  • strokeColor - the color of the path stroke. (defaults to black)
  • strokeWidth - the thickness of the path stroke. (defaults to 1)
  • strokeDashArray - the number and length of strokes. (defaults to total length obtained from properties of d)
  • height - the height of the base SVG. (defaults to screen viewport height)
  • width - the width of the base SVG. (defaults to screen viewport width)
  • scale - the scale of the output SVG based on the width and height of the base SVG. (defaults to 1.0 or 100%)
  • delay - time in ms before starting animation. (defaults to 1000ms or 1s)
  • duration - time in ms to complete the path drawing from starting point to ending point. (defaults to 1000ms or 1s)
  • fill - the color fill of the closed path. (defaults to none)
  • loop - whether the animation loops infinitely. (defaults to true)
  • reverse - Begins drawn and fades as you go . (defaults to false)
  • rewind - the path is rewinded when it was complete. (defaults to false)
AnimatedSVGPaths

Component to display a multiple animated SVG Paths. See Ingenuity preloader example for the complete implementation.

import { AnimatedSVGPaths } from "react-native-svg-animations";

...

<View>
  <AnimatedSVGPaths
    strokeColor={"red"}
    strokeWidth={5}
    duration={10000}
    height={600}
    width={600}
    scale={0.5}
    delay={100}
    ds={ds}
  />
</View>

where the properties are:

  • ds - the SVG Paths to be animated, must be an array. (required)
  • strokeColor - the color of the path stroke. (defaults to black)
  • strokeWidth - the thickness of the path stroke. (defaults to 1)
  • height - the height of the base SVG. (defaults to screen viewport height)
  • width - the width of the base SVG. (defaults to screen viewport width)
  • scale - the scale of the output SVG based on the width and height of the base SVG. (defaults to 1.0 or 100%)
  • delay - time in ms before starting animation. (defaults to 1000ms or 1s)
  • duration - time in ms to complete the path drawing from starting point to ending point. (defaults to 1000ms or 1s)
  • fill - the color fill of the closed path. (defaults to none)
  • loop - whether the animation loops infinitely. (defaults to true)
  • reverse - Begins drawn and fades as you go . (defaults to false)
  • rewind - the path is rewinded when it was complete. (defaults to false)

TODO

  • Accept paths as objects to handle different delays and duration for each of the single path, as well as custom path properties.
  • Other animated SVG objects.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Contributors

Special thanks to these developers:

License

MIT

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial