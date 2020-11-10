SVG Animations wrapper for react-native. Based on examples from this project: https://github.com/ethantran/react-native-examples

Dependencies

svg-path-properties

react-native-svg

Installation

$ npm i react- native -svg-animations --save

Demo

AnimatedSVGPath AnimatedSVGPaths

Usage

This package contains wrapper components for displaying animated SVG in react-native, currently, this contains the following:

AnimatedSVGPath

AnimatedSVGPaths

AnimatedSVGPath

Component to display a single animated SVG Path. See Hi example for the complete implementation.

import { AnimatedSVGPath } from "react-native-svg-animations" ;

...

<View> < AnimatedSVGPath strokeColor = { " green "} duration = {500} strokeWidth = {10} strokeDashArray = {[42.76482137044271, 42.76482137044271 ]} height = {400} width = {400} scale = {0.75} delay = {100} d = {d} loop = {false} /> </ View >

where the properties are:

d - the SVG Path to be animated. (required)

- the SVG Path to be animated. (required) strokeColor - the color of the path stroke. (defaults to black)

- the color of the path stroke. (defaults to black) strokeWidth - the thickness of the path stroke. (defaults to 1)

- the thickness of the path stroke. (defaults to 1) strokeDashArray - the number and length of strokes. (defaults to total length obtained from properties of d)

- the number and length of strokes. (defaults to total length obtained from properties of d) height - the height of the base SVG. (defaults to screen viewport height)

- the height of the base SVG. (defaults to screen viewport height) width - the width of the base SVG. (defaults to screen viewport width)

- the width of the base SVG. (defaults to screen viewport width) scale - the scale of the output SVG based on the width and height of the base SVG. (defaults to 1.0 or 100%)

- the scale of the output SVG based on the width and height of the base SVG. (defaults to 1.0 or 100%) delay - time in ms before starting animation. (defaults to 1000ms or 1s)

- time in before starting animation. (defaults to 1000ms or 1s) duration - time in ms to complete the path drawing from starting point to ending point. (defaults to 1000ms or 1s)

- time in to complete the path drawing from starting point to ending point. (defaults to 1000ms or 1s) fill - the color fill of the closed path. (defaults to none)

- the color fill of the closed path. (defaults to none) loop - whether the animation loops infinitely. (defaults to true)

- whether the animation loops infinitely. (defaults to true) reverse - Begins drawn and fades as you go . (defaults to false)

- Begins drawn and fades as you go . (defaults to false) rewind - the path is rewinded when it was complete. (defaults to false)

AnimatedSVGPaths

Component to display a multiple animated SVG Paths. See Ingenuity preloader example for the complete implementation.

import { AnimatedSVGPaths } from "react-native-svg-animations" ;

...

<View> < AnimatedSVGPaths strokeColor = { " red "} strokeWidth = {5} duration = {10000} height = {600} width = {600} scale = {0.5} delay = {100} ds = {ds} /> </ View >

where the properties are:

ds - the SVG Paths to be animated, must be an array. (required)

- the SVG Paths to be animated, must be an array. (required) strokeColor - the color of the path stroke. (defaults to black)

- the color of the path stroke. (defaults to black) strokeWidth - the thickness of the path stroke. (defaults to 1)

- the thickness of the path stroke. (defaults to 1) height - the height of the base SVG. (defaults to screen viewport height)

- the height of the base SVG. (defaults to screen viewport height) width - the width of the base SVG. (defaults to screen viewport width)

- the width of the base SVG. (defaults to screen viewport width) scale - the scale of the output SVG based on the width and height of the base SVG. (defaults to 1.0 or 100%)

- the scale of the output SVG based on the width and height of the base SVG. (defaults to 1.0 or 100%) delay - time in ms before starting animation. (defaults to 1000ms or 1s)

- time in before starting animation. (defaults to 1000ms or 1s) duration - time in ms to complete the path drawing from starting point to ending point. (defaults to 1000ms or 1s)

- time in to complete the path drawing from starting point to ending point. (defaults to 1000ms or 1s) fill - the color fill of the closed path. (defaults to none)

- the color fill of the closed path. (defaults to none) loop - whether the animation loops infinitely. (defaults to true)

- whether the animation loops infinitely. (defaults to true) reverse - Begins drawn and fades as you go . (defaults to false)

- Begins drawn and fades as you go . (defaults to false) rewind - the path is rewinded when it was complete. (defaults to false)

TODO

Accept paths as objects to handle different delays and duration for each of the single path, as well as custom path properties.

Other animated SVG objects.

Contributing

