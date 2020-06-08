SVG Animated Linear Gradient [iOS + Android]

This component make Animated Linear Gradient for all SVG components as child props. You can use this component as loading component like Facebook or Instagram, used for any group of svg.

This component is using expo, if you don't want to use expo, feel free to fork this repo and remove expo, and use react-native-svg instead, or use the forked repo react-native-content-loader

Demo

Usage

npm i react-native-svg-animated-linear-gradient --save

npm i react-native-svg

react-native link react-native-svg

Inside your component:

import SvgAnimatedLinearGradient from 'react-native-svg-animated-linear-gradient' import Svg, {Circle, Rect, .... } from 'react-native-svg'

Examples

Instagram style

<SvgAnimatedLinearGradient height={ 300 }> <Circle cx="30" cy="30" r="30"/> <Rect x="75" y="13" rx="4" ry="4" width="100" height="13"/> <Rect x="75" y="37" rx="4" ry="4" width="50" height="8"/> <Rect x="0" y="70" rx="5" ry="5" width="400" height="200"/> </SvgAnimatedLinearGradient>

Facebook style

<SvgAnimatedLinearGradient primaryColor= "#e8f7ff" secondaryColor= "#4dadf7" height={ 140 }> <Rect x="0" y="0" rx="5" ry="5" width="70" height="70"/> <Rect x="80" y="17" rx="4" ry="4" width="300" height="13"/> <Rect x="80" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="250" height="10"/> <Rect x="0" y="80" rx="3" ry="3" width="350" height="10"/> <Rect x="0" y="100" rx="3" ry="3" width="200" height="10"/> <Rect x="0" y="120" rx="3" ry="3" width="360" height="10"/> </SvgAnimatedLinearGradient>

Code style

<SvgAnimatedLinearGradient primaryColor= "#fff0f6" secondaryColor= "#f783ac" height={ 80 }> <Rect x="0" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="70" height="10"/> <Rect x="80" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="100" height="10"/> <Rect x="190" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="10" height="10"/> <Rect x="15" y="20" rx="3" ry="3" width="130" height="10"/> <Rect x="155" y="20" rx="3" ry="3" width="130" height="10"/> <Rect x="15" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="90" height="10"/> <Rect x="115" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="60" height="10"/> <Rect x="185" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="60" height="10"/> <Svg.Rect x="0" y="60" rx="3" ry="3" width="30" height="10"/> </SvgAnimatedLinearGradient>

Props

Prop Type Default Description primaryColor String '#eeeeee' Primary color, also background color secondaryColor String '#dddddd' Secondary color duration Number 2000 Animation duration in milliseconds width Number 300 Width of SVG height Number 200 Height of SVG x1 String '0' x of point star gradient, accept Number or Percentage y1 String '0' y of point star gradient, accept Number or Percentage x2 String '100%' x of point end gradient, accept Number or Percentage y2 String '0' y of point end gradient, accept Number or Percentage offset Number 1 Gradient offset value of animation

TODO

Write test

Thankful

License

MIT