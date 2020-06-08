openbase logo
react-native-svg-animated-linear-gradient

by FullstackStation
0.4.0 (see all)

A wrap SVG component for animated linear gradient

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

430

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Gradient

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SVG Animated Linear Gradient [iOS + Android]

This component make Animated Linear Gradient for all SVG components as child props. You can use this component as loading component like Facebook or Instagram, used for any group of svg.

This component is using expo, if you don't want to use expo, feel free to fork this repo and remove expo, and use react-native-svg instead, or use the forked repo react-native-content-loader

Demo

Usage

npm i react-native-svg-animated-linear-gradient --save

npm i react-native-svg

react-native link react-native-svg

Inside your component:

import SvgAnimatedLinearGradient from 'react-native-svg-animated-linear-gradient'
import Svg, {Circle, Rect, .... } from 'react-native-svg'

Examples

Instagram style

<SvgAnimatedLinearGradient height={300}>
    <Circle cx="30" cy="30" r="30"/>
    <Rect x="75" y="13" rx="4" ry="4" width="100" height="13"/>
    <Rect x="75" y="37" rx="4" ry="4" width="50" height="8"/>
    <Rect x="0" y="70" rx="5" ry="5" width="400" height="200"/>
</SvgAnimatedLinearGradient>

Facebook style

<SvgAnimatedLinearGradient
            primaryColor="#e8f7ff"
            secondaryColor="#4dadf7"
    height={140}>
    <Rect x="0" y="0" rx="5" ry="5" width="70" height="70"/>
    <Rect x="80" y="17" rx="4" ry="4" width="300" height="13"/>
    <Rect x="80" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="250" height="10"/>
    <Rect x="0" y="80" rx="3" ry="3" width="350" height="10"/>
    <Rect x="0" y="100" rx="3" ry="3" width="200" height="10"/>
    <Rect x="0" y="120" rx="3" ry="3" width="360" height="10"/>

</SvgAnimatedLinearGradient>

Code style

<SvgAnimatedLinearGradient
            primaryColor="#fff0f6"
            secondaryColor="#f783ac"
            height={80}>
    <Rect x="0" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="70" height="10"/>
    <Rect x="80" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="100" height="10"/>
    <Rect x="190" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="10" height="10"/>
    <Rect x="15" y="20" rx="3" ry="3" width="130" height="10"/>
    <Rect x="155" y="20" rx="3" ry="3" width="130" height="10"/>
    <Rect x="15" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="90" height="10"/>
    <Rect x="115" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="60" height="10"/>
    <Rect x="185" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="60" height="10"/>
    <Svg.Rect x="0" y="60" rx="3" ry="3" width="30" height="10"/>
</SvgAnimatedLinearGradient>

Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
primaryColorString'#eeeeee'Primary color, also background color
secondaryColorString'#dddddd'Secondary color
durationNumber2000Animation duration in milliseconds
widthNumber300Width of SVG
heightNumber200Height of SVG
x1String'0'x of point star gradient, accept Number or Percentage
y1String'0'y of point star gradient, accept Number or Percentage
x2String'100%'x of point end gradient, accept Number or Percentage
y2String'0'y of point end gradient, accept Number or Percentage
offsetNumber1Gradient offset value of animation

TODO

  • Write test

My blog about React/React Native

Thankful

License

MIT

Alternatives

react-native-linear-gradientA <LinearGradient /> component for react-native
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
223K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
react-native-svgSVG library for React Native, React Native Web, and plain React web projects.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
453K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
16
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
5Buggy
expo-linear-gradientAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
72K
rnr
react-native-radial-gradientRadial gradient library for react native
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
5K
rng
react-native-gradient-headerFully customizable and unique shape Gradient Header for React Native
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
61
react-native-gradientsA simple gradient library for React Native.
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
244
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
