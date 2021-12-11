openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-super-grid

by Saleel
4.2.0 (see all)

Responsive Grid View for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.8K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Grid

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
deep8292

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

React Native Super Grid

npm version npm download

Responsive Grid View for React Native.

Getting Started

This library export two components - FlatGrid (similar to FlatList) and SectionGrid (similar to SectionList). Both components render a Grid layout that adapts itself to various screen resolutions.

Instead of passing an itemPerRow argument, you pass itemDimension and each item will be rendered with a dimension size equal to or more than (to fill the screen) the given dimension.

Internally, these components use the native FlatList and SectionList.

Demo Snack

Version 3.x, please refer v3 branch for documentation

Version 2.x and older, please refer v2 branch for documentation

v3 to v4 Migration

  • Rename FlatList's items prop to data.
  • v4 is based on React hooks, and requires React Native version > 0.59.
  • Methods called on SectionList/FlatList refs can be called directly now (because of forwardRef). i.e Instead of ref.current.sectionList.scrollToLocation, use ref.current.scrollToLocation.

Installing

You can install the package via npm.

npm install react-native-super-grid

Usage (FlatGrid)

import { FlatGrid } from 'react-native-super-grid';

<FlatGrid
  itemDimension={130}
  data={[1,2,3,4,5,6]}
  renderItem={({ item }) => (<Text>{item}</Text>)}
/>

Usage (SectionGrid)

import { SectionGrid } from 'react-native-super-grid';

<SectionGrid
  itemDimension={130}
  sections={[
    {
      title: 'Numbers',
      data: [1,2,3,4,5,6],
    },
    {
      title: 'Alphabets',
      data: ['A', 'B', 'C', 'D', 'E'],
    },
  ]}
  renderItem={({ item }) => (<Text>{item}</Text>)}
  renderSectionHeader={({ section }) => (
    <Text style={{ fontSize: 20 }}>{section.title}</Text>
  )}
/>

Properties

PropertyTypeDefault ValueDescription
renderItemFunctionFunction to render each object. Should return a react native component. Same signature as that of FlatList/SectionList's renderItem (with an additional key rowIndex).
data (for FlatGrid) sections (for SectionGrid)ArrayData to be rendered. renderItem will be called with each item in this array. Same signature as that of FlatList/SectionList.
itemDimensionNumber120Minimum width or height for each item in pixels (virtual).
fixedBooleanfalseIf true, the exact itemDimension will be used and won't be adjusted to fit the screen.
spacingNumber10Spacing between each item.
styleFlatList styles (Object)Styles for the container. Styles for an item should be applied inside renderItem.
additionalRowStylestyles (Object)Additional styles for rows (rows render multiple items within), apart from the generated ones.
itemContainerStylestyles (Object)Style for item's container. Not needed for most cases.
staticDimensionNumberSpecifies a static width or height for the container. If not passed, maxDimension will be used.
maxDimensionNumberSpecifies a maximum width or height for the container. If not passed, full width/height of the screen will be used.
horizontalbooleanfalseIf true, the grid will be scrolling horizontally. If you want your item to fill the height when using a horizontal grid, you should give it a height of '100%'. This prop doesn't affect the SectionGrid, which only scrolls vertically.
onLayoutFunctionOptional callback ran by the internal FlatList or SectionList's onLayout function, thus invoked on mount and layout changes.
listKeyStringA unique identifier for the Grid. This key is necessary if you are nesting multiple FlatGrid/SectionGrid inside another Grid (or any VirtualizedList).
keyExtractorFunctionA function (item, rowItemIndex) => {String} that should return a unique key for the item passed.
invertedRowbooleanReverses the direction of row items. It can be used with the inverted property.

All additional props you pass will be passed on to the internal FlatList/SectionList. This means you can make use of various props and methods like ListHeaderComponent, onEndReached, onRefresh...etc. While these are not tested for compatibility, most of them should work as expected.

In SectionGrid, section argument in methods like renderSectionHeader, renderSectionFooter, ItemSeparatorComponent will slightly different from the actual section you passed. The data key in the section will be the grouped versions of items (items that go in one row), and the original list of items can be found in originalData key. All other keys will remain intact.

FlatGrid Example

import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native';
import { FlatGrid } from 'react-native-super-grid';

export default function Example() {
  const [items, setItems] = React.useState([
    { name: 'TURQUOISE', code: '#1abc9c' },
    { name: 'EMERALD', code: '#2ecc71' },
    { name: 'PETER RIVER', code: '#3498db' },
    { name: 'AMETHYST', code: '#9b59b6' },
    { name: 'WET ASPHALT', code: '#34495e' },
    { name: 'GREEN SEA', code: '#16a085' },
    { name: 'NEPHRITIS', code: '#27ae60' },
    { name: 'BELIZE HOLE', code: '#2980b9' },
    { name: 'WISTERIA', code: '#8e44ad' },
    { name: 'MIDNIGHT BLUE', code: '#2c3e50' },
    { name: 'SUN FLOWER', code: '#f1c40f' },
    { name: 'CARROT', code: '#e67e22' },
    { name: 'ALIZARIN', code: '#e74c3c' },
    { name: 'CLOUDS', code: '#ecf0f1' },
    { name: 'CONCRETE', code: '#95a5a6' },
    { name: 'ORANGE', code: '#f39c12' },
    { name: 'PUMPKIN', code: '#d35400' },
    { name: 'POMEGRANATE', code: '#c0392b' },
    { name: 'SILVER', code: '#bdc3c7' },
    { name: 'ASBESTOS', code: '#7f8c8d' },
  ]);

  return (
    <FlatGrid
      itemDimension={130}
      data={items}
      style={styles.gridView}
      // staticDimension={300}
      // fixed
      spacing={10}
      renderItem={({ item }) => (
        <View style={[styles.itemContainer, { backgroundColor: item.code }]}>
          <Text style={styles.itemName}>{item.name}</Text>
          <Text style={styles.itemCode}>{item.code}</Text>
        </View>
      )}
    />
  );
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  gridView: {
    marginTop: 10,
    flex: 1,
  },
  itemContainer: {
    justifyContent: 'flex-end',
    borderRadius: 5,
    padding: 10,
    height: 150,
  },
  itemName: {
    fontSize: 16,
    color: '#fff',
    fontWeight: '600',
  },
  itemCode: {
    fontWeight: '600',
    fontSize: 12,
    color: '#fff',
  },
});
iPhone6 PortraitiPhone6 Landscape
iPhone6 PortraitiPhone6 Landscape
iPad Air 2 PortraitiPad Air 2 Landscape
iPad Air 2 PortraitiPad Air 2 Landscape
Android PortraitAndroid Landscape
Android PortraitAndroid Landscape
Android Horizontal PortraitAndroid Horizontal Landscape
Android Horizontal PortraitAndroid Horizontal Landscape
iPhone Horizontal PortraitiPhone Horizontal Landscape
iPhone Horizontal PortraitiPhone Horizontal Landscape

SectionGrid Example

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native';
import { SectionGrid } from 'react-native-super-grid';

export default function Example() {
  const [items, setItems] = React.useState([
    { name: 'TURQUOISE', code: '#1abc9c' },
    { name: 'EMERALD', code: '#2ecc71' },
    { name: 'PETER RIVER', code: '#3498db' },
    { name: 'AMETHYST', code: '#9b59b6' },
    { name: 'WET ASPHALT', code: '#34495e' },
    { name: 'GREEN SEA', code: '#16a085' },
    { name: 'NEPHRITIS', code: '#27ae60' },
    { name: 'BELIZE HOLE', code: '#2980b9' },
    { name: 'WISTERIA', code: '#8e44ad' },
    { name: 'MIDNIGHT BLUE', code: '#2c3e50' },
    { name: 'SUN FLOWER', code: '#f1c40f' },
    { name: 'CARROT', code: '#e67e22' },
    { name: 'ALIZARIN', code: '#e74c3c' },
    { name: 'CLOUDS', code: '#ecf0f1' },
    { name: 'CONCRETE', code: '#95a5a6' },
    { name: 'ORANGE', code: '#f39c12' },
    { name: 'PUMPKIN', code: '#d35400' },
    { name: 'POMEGRANATE', code: '#c0392b' },
    { name: 'SILVER', code: '#bdc3c7' },
    { name: 'ASBESTOS', code: '#7f8c8d' },
  ]);

  return (
    <SectionGrid
      itemDimension={90}
      // staticDimension={300}
      // fixed
      // spacing={20}
      sections={[
        {
          title: 'Title1',
          data: items.slice(0, 6),
        },
        {
          title: 'Title2',
          data: items.slice(6, 12),
        },
        {
          title: 'Title3',
          data: items.slice(12, 20),
        },
      ]}
      style={styles.gridView}
      renderItem={({ item, section, index }) => (
        <View style={[styles.itemContainer, { backgroundColor: item.code }]}>
          <Text style={styles.itemName}>{item.name}</Text>
          <Text style={styles.itemCode}>{item.code}</Text>
        </View>
      )}
      renderSectionHeader={({ section }) => (
        <Text style={styles.sectionHeader}>{section.title}</Text>
      )}
    />
  );
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  gridView: {
    marginTop: 20,
    flex: 1,
  },
  itemContainer: {
    justifyContent: 'flex-end',
    borderRadius: 5,
    padding: 10,
    height: 150,
  },
  itemName: {
    fontSize: 16,
    color: '#fff',
    fontWeight: '600',
  },
  itemCode: {
    fontWeight: '600',
    fontSize: 12,
    color: '#fff',
  },
  sectionHeader: {
    flex: 1,
    fontSize: 15,
    fontWeight: '600',
    alignItems: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#636e72',
    color: 'white',
    padding: 10,
  },
});
iPhone SectionGrid PortraitiPhone6 Landscape
iPhone SectionGrid PortraitiPhone6 Landscape

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.

Changelog

[4.2.0] - 2021-05-27

  • Add invertedRow option @JeffGuKang

[4.1.2] - 2021-05-27

  • Fix prop-type for styles @siarheipashkevich

[4.1.1] - 2021-02-03

  • Update type definition @henrymoulton

[4.1.0] - 2021-01-16

  • Add additionalRowStyle prop @sanghavan

[4.0.3] - 2020-07-14

  • Remove ViewPropTypes @miracle2k

[4.0.2] - 2020-06-05

  • Fix type definition of v4 FlatList

[4.0.1] - 2020-06-05

  • Remove accidental console.log @ianmartorell

[4.0.0] - 2020-05-23

  • Improve SectionList performance by using hooks @IsaaX
  • Improve FlatList performance by using hooks
  • Add maxDimension prop @ianmartorell

[3.2.0] - 2020-04-03

  • Add keyExtractor prop @sammarks

[3.1.2] - 2019-09-27

  • Security updates in packages @dependabot

[3.1.1] - 2019-09-27

  • Fix type definitions @JulienKode

[3.1.0] - 2019-09-16

  • Support overriding of renderItem in SectionList @paldepind

[3.0.9] - 2019-08-16

  • Improve type definitions @Grohden

[3.0.8] - 2019-07-16

  • Fix type definitions @Grohden

[3.0.7] - 2019-06-29

  • Add listKey prop @josemiguelo

[3.0.6] - 2019-05-18

  • Fix type definitions @zhigang1992

[3.0.5] - 2019-05-04

  • Fix type definitions @zhigang1992

[3.0.4] - 2019-04-16

  • Fix type definitions @hisankaran

[3.0.3] - 2019-02-25

  • Fix type definitions @jgbernalp

[3.0.2] - 2019-02-20

  • Fix calculation bug where itemsPerRow became zero (#81).

[3.0.1] - 2019-02-02

  • Fix in section key passed to various SectionGrid props.

[3.0.0] - 2019-01-20

  • Rename components, FlatList renderItem signature, Performance improvements.

[2.4.3] - 2018-07-22

  • Fix deep copying issue in SectionGrid @andersonaddo

[2.4.2] - 2018-07-21

  • Add itemContainerStyle prop @KseniaSecurity

[2.4.1] - 2018-07-07

  • Add onLayout prop @ataillefer

[2.4] - 2018-05-11

  • renderItem index fix @andersonaddo

[2.3.2] - 2018-05-23

  • Typescript support for SuperGridSectionList @Anccerson

[2.3.0] - 2018-03-17

Added

  • Add SuperGridSectionList @andersonaddo

[2.1.0] - 2018-03-17

Added

  • Use FlatList instead of ListView
  • Fix spacing issues

[2.0.2] - 2018-01-11

Added

  • Allow dynamic update of itemDimension

[2.0.1] - 2017-12-13

Added

  • Fixed render empty section headers Warning. @mannycolon

[2.0.0] - 2017-12-02

Added

  • Add ability to have a horizontal grid. @Sh3rawi

[1.1.0] - 2017-11-03 (Target React Native 0.49+)

Added

  • Replace view.propTypes to ViewPropTypes for 0.49+. @caudaganesh

[1.0.4] - 2017-10-09

Added

  • Optional staticWidth prop @thejettdurham.
  • Use prop-types package instead of deprecated react's PropTypes.

[1.0.3] - 2017-06-06

Added

  • Pass row index to renderItem @heaversm.

Acknowledgments

Colors in the example from https://flatuicolors.com/.

Screenshot Mockup generated from https://mockuphone.com.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Deepak KhiwaniChandigarh47 Ratings57 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable

A decent library to display grid views, I had to implement the same in one of photos based application and this package helped me to get the job done. - Good Documentation - Highly Customisable - Native Feeling while scrolling both platforms(iOS and Android)

0

Alternatives

react-native-easy-gridEasy React Native Layout & Grid for the Dumb
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
32K
rnf
react-native-flexbox-gridResponsive Grid for React Native
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
803
rng
react-native-grid-component:black_square_button: React native grid component
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
667
rng
react-native-grid-list🌁 Grid list component implemented with FlatList
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
104
rnd
react-native-draggable-gridviewA drag-and-drop-enabled GridView component for React Native.
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
30
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial