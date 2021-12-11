React Native Super Grid

Responsive Grid View for React Native.

Getting Started

This library export two components - FlatGrid (similar to FlatList) and SectionGrid (similar to SectionList). Both components render a Grid layout that adapts itself to various screen resolutions.

Instead of passing an itemPerRow argument, you pass itemDimension and each item will be rendered with a dimension size equal to or more than (to fill the screen) the given dimension.

Internally, these components use the native FlatList and SectionList.

Demo Snack

Version 3.x, please refer v3 branch for documentation

Version 2.x and older, please refer v2 branch for documentation

v3 to v4 Migration

Rename FlatList's items prop to data .

prop to . v4 is based on React hooks, and requires React Native version > 0.59 .

. Methods called on SectionList/FlatList refs can be called directly now (because of forwardRef). i.e Instead of ref.current.sectionList.scrollToLocation , use ref.current.scrollToLocation .

Installing

You can install the package via npm.

npm install react- native - super -grid

Usage (FlatGrid)

import { FlatGrid } from 'react-native-super-grid' ;

<FlatGrid itemDimension={ 130 } data={[ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ]} renderItem={({ item }) => ( < Text > {item} </ Text > )} />

Usage (SectionGrid)

import { SectionGrid } from 'react-native-super-grid' ;

<SectionGrid itemDimension={ 130 } sections={[ { title : 'Numbers' , data : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ], }, { title : 'Alphabets' , data : [ 'A' , 'B' , 'C' , 'D' , 'E' ], }, ]} renderItem={({ item }) => ( < Text > {item} </ Text > )} renderSectionHeader={({ section }) => ( < Text style = {{ fontSize: 20 }}> {section.title} </ Text > )} />

Properties

Property Type Default Value Description renderItem Function Function to render each object. Should return a react native component. Same signature as that of FlatList/SectionList's renderItem (with an additional key rowIndex ). data (for FlatGrid) sections (for SectionGrid) Array Data to be rendered. renderItem will be called with each item in this array. Same signature as that of FlatList/SectionList. itemDimension Number 120 Minimum width or height for each item in pixels (virtual). fixed Boolean false If true, the exact itemDimension will be used and won't be adjusted to fit the screen. spacing Number 10 Spacing between each item. style FlatList styles (Object) Styles for the container. Styles for an item should be applied inside renderItem . additionalRowStyle styles (Object) Additional styles for rows (rows render multiple items within), apart from the generated ones. itemContainerStyle styles (Object) Style for item's container. Not needed for most cases. staticDimension Number Specifies a static width or height for the container. If not passed, maxDimension will be used. maxDimension Number Specifies a maximum width or height for the container. If not passed, full width/height of the screen will be used. horizontal boolean false If true, the grid will be scrolling horizontally. If you want your item to fill the height when using a horizontal grid, you should give it a height of '100%'. This prop doesn't affect the SectionGrid, which only scrolls vertically. onLayout Function Optional callback ran by the internal FlatList or SectionList 's onLayout function, thus invoked on mount and layout changes. listKey String A unique identifier for the Grid. This key is necessary if you are nesting multiple FlatGrid/SectionGrid inside another Grid (or any VirtualizedList). keyExtractor Function A function (item, rowItemIndex) => {String} that should return a unique key for the item passed. invertedRow boolean Reverses the direction of row items. It can be used with the inverted property.

All additional props you pass will be passed on to the internal FlatList/SectionList. This means you can make use of various props and methods like ListHeaderComponent , onEndReached , onRefresh ...etc. While these are not tested for compatibility, most of them should work as expected.

In SectionGrid, section argument in methods like renderSectionHeader , renderSectionFooter , ItemSeparatorComponent will slightly different from the actual section you passed. The data key in the section will be the grouped versions of items (items that go in one row), and the original list of items can be found in originalData key. All other keys will remain intact.

FlatGrid Example

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import { FlatGrid } from 'react-native-super-grid' ; export default function Example ( ) { const [items, setItems] = React.useState([ { name : 'TURQUOISE' , code : '#1abc9c' }, { name : 'EMERALD' , code : '#2ecc71' }, { name : 'PETER RIVER' , code : '#3498db' }, { name : 'AMETHYST' , code : '#9b59b6' }, { name : 'WET ASPHALT' , code : '#34495e' }, { name : 'GREEN SEA' , code : '#16a085' }, { name : 'NEPHRITIS' , code : '#27ae60' }, { name : 'BELIZE HOLE' , code : '#2980b9' }, { name : 'WISTERIA' , code : '#8e44ad' }, { name : 'MIDNIGHT BLUE' , code : '#2c3e50' }, { name : 'SUN FLOWER' , code : '#f1c40f' }, { name : 'CARROT' , code : '#e67e22' }, { name : 'ALIZARIN' , code : '#e74c3c' }, { name : 'CLOUDS' , code : '#ecf0f1' }, { name : 'CONCRETE' , code : '#95a5a6' }, { name : 'ORANGE' , code : '#f39c12' }, { name : 'PUMPKIN' , code : '#d35400' }, { name : 'POMEGRANATE' , code : '#c0392b' }, { name : 'SILVER' , code : '#bdc3c7' }, { name : 'ASBESTOS' , code : '#7f8c8d' }, ]); return ( < FlatGrid itemDimension = {130} data = {items} style = {styles.gridView} // staticDimension = {300} // fixed spacing = {10} renderItem = {({ item }) => ( < View style = {[styles.itemContainer, { backgroundColor: item.code }]}> < Text style = {styles.itemName} > {item.name} </ Text > < Text style = {styles.itemCode} > {item.code} </ Text > </ View > )} /> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ gridView: { marginTop: 10, flex: 1, }, itemContainer: { justifyContent: 'flex-end', borderRadius: 5, padding: 10, height: 150, }, itemName: { fontSize: 16, color: '#fff', fontWeight: '600', }, itemCode: { fontWeight: '600', fontSize: 12, color: '#fff', }, });

iPhone6 Portrait iPhone6 Landscape

iPad Air 2 Portrait iPad Air 2 Landscape

Android Portrait Android Landscape

Android Horizontal Portrait Android Horizontal Landscape

iPhone Horizontal Portrait iPhone Horizontal Landscape

SectionGrid Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import { SectionGrid } from 'react-native-super-grid' ; export default function Example ( ) { const [items, setItems] = React.useState([ { name : 'TURQUOISE' , code : '#1abc9c' }, { name : 'EMERALD' , code : '#2ecc71' }, { name : 'PETER RIVER' , code : '#3498db' }, { name : 'AMETHYST' , code : '#9b59b6' }, { name : 'WET ASPHALT' , code : '#34495e' }, { name : 'GREEN SEA' , code : '#16a085' }, { name : 'NEPHRITIS' , code : '#27ae60' }, { name : 'BELIZE HOLE' , code : '#2980b9' }, { name : 'WISTERIA' , code : '#8e44ad' }, { name : 'MIDNIGHT BLUE' , code : '#2c3e50' }, { name : 'SUN FLOWER' , code : '#f1c40f' }, { name : 'CARROT' , code : '#e67e22' }, { name : 'ALIZARIN' , code : '#e74c3c' }, { name : 'CLOUDS' , code : '#ecf0f1' }, { name : 'CONCRETE' , code : '#95a5a6' }, { name : 'ORANGE' , code : '#f39c12' }, { name : 'PUMPKIN' , code : '#d35400' }, { name : 'POMEGRANATE' , code : '#c0392b' }, { name : 'SILVER' , code : '#bdc3c7' }, { name : 'ASBESTOS' , code : '#7f8c8d' }, ]); return ( < SectionGrid itemDimension = {90} // staticDimension = {300} // fixed // spacing = {20} sections = {[ { title: ' Title1 ', data: items.slice ( 0 , 6 ), }, { title: ' Title2 ', data: items.slice ( 6 , 12 ), }, { title: ' Title3 ', data: items.slice ( 12 , 20 ), }, ]} style = {styles.gridView} renderItem = {({ item , section , index }) => ( < View style = {[styles.itemContainer, { backgroundColor: item.code }]}> < Text style = {styles.itemName} > {item.name} </ Text > < Text style = {styles.itemCode} > {item.code} </ Text > </ View > )} renderSectionHeader={({ section }) => ( < Text style = {styles.sectionHeader} > {section.title} </ Text > )} /> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ gridView: { marginTop: 20, flex: 1, }, itemContainer: { justifyContent: 'flex-end', borderRadius: 5, padding: 10, height: 150, }, itemName: { fontSize: 16, color: '#fff', fontWeight: '600', }, itemCode: { fontWeight: '600', fontSize: 12, color: '#fff', }, sectionHeader: { flex: 1, fontSize: 15, fontWeight: '600', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: '#636e72', color: 'white', padding: 10, }, });

iPhone SectionGrid Portrait iPhone6 Landscape

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.

Changelog

Add invertedRow option @JeffGuKang

Fix prop-type for styles @siarheipashkevich

Update type definition @henrymoulton

Add additionalRowStyle prop @sanghavan

Remove ViewPropTypes @miracle2k

Fix type definition of v4 FlatList

Remove accidental console.log @ianmartorell

Improve SectionList performance by using hooks @IsaaX

Improve FlatList performance by using hooks

Add maxDimension prop @ianmartorell

Add keyExtractor prop @sammarks

Security updates in packages @dependabot

Fix type definitions @JulienKode

Support overriding of renderItem in SectionList @paldepind

Improve type definitions @Grohden

Fix type definitions @Grohden

Add listKey prop @josemiguelo

Fix type definitions @zhigang1992

Fix type definitions @zhigang1992

Fix type definitions @hisankaran

Fix type definitions @jgbernalp

Fix calculation bug where itemsPerRow became zero (#81).

Fix in section key passed to various SectionGrid props.

Rename components, FlatList renderItem signature, Performance improvements.

Fix deep copying issue in SectionGrid @andersonaddo

Add itemContainerStyle prop @KseniaSecurity

Add onLayout prop @ataillefer

renderItem index fix @andersonaddo

Typescript support for SuperGridSectionList @Anccerson

Added

Add SuperGridSectionList @andersonaddo

Added

Use FlatList instead of ListView

Fix spacing issues

Added

Allow dynamic update of itemDimension

Added

Fixed render empty section headers Warning. @mannycolon

Added

Add ability to have a horizontal grid. @Sh3rawi

[1.1.0] - 2017-11-03 (Target React Native 0.49+)

Added

Replace view.propTypes to ViewPropTypes for 0.49+. @caudaganesh

Added

Optional staticWidth prop @thejettdurham.

Use prop-types package instead of deprecated react's PropTypes.

Added

Pass row index to renderItem @heaversm.

Acknowledgments

Colors in the example from https://flatuicolors.com/.

Screenshot Mockup generated from https://mockuphone.com.