Responsive Grid View for React Native.
This library export two components - FlatGrid (similar to FlatList) and SectionGrid (similar to SectionList). Both components render a Grid layout that adapts itself to various screen resolutions.
Instead of passing an itemPerRow argument, you pass
itemDimension and each item will be rendered with a dimension size equal to or more than (to fill the screen) the given dimension.
Internally, these components use the native FlatList and SectionList.
items prop to data.

0.59.
ref.current.sectionList.scrollToLocation, use
ref.current.scrollToLocation.
You can install the package via npm.
npm install react-native-super-grid
import { FlatGrid } from 'react-native-super-grid';
<FlatGrid
itemDimension={130}
data={[1,2,3,4,5,6]}
renderItem={({ item }) => (<Text>{item}</Text>)}
/>
import { SectionGrid } from 'react-native-super-grid';
<SectionGrid
itemDimension={130}
sections={[
{
title: 'Numbers',
data: [1,2,3,4,5,6],
},
{
title: 'Alphabets',
data: ['A', 'B', 'C', 'D', 'E'],
},
]}
renderItem={({ item }) => (<Text>{item}</Text>)}
renderSectionHeader={({ section }) => (
<Text style={{ fontSize: 20 }}>{section.title}</Text>
)}
/>
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|renderItem
|Function
|Function to render each object. Should return a react native component. Same signature as that of FlatList/SectionList's renderItem (with an additional key
rowIndex).
|data (for FlatGrid) sections (for SectionGrid)
|Array
|Data to be rendered. renderItem will be called with each item in this array. Same signature as that of FlatList/SectionList.
|itemDimension
|Number
|120
|Minimum width or height for each item in pixels (virtual).
|fixed
|Boolean
|false
|If true, the exact
itemDimension will be used and won't be adjusted to fit the screen.
|spacing
|Number
|10
|Spacing between each item.
|style
|FlatList styles (Object)
|Styles for the container. Styles for an item should be applied inside
renderItem.
|additionalRowStyle
|styles (Object)
|Additional styles for rows (rows render multiple items within), apart from the generated ones.
|itemContainerStyle
|styles (Object)
|Style for item's container. Not needed for most cases.
|staticDimension
|Number
|Specifies a static width or height for the container. If not passed,
maxDimension will be used.
|maxDimension
|Number
|Specifies a maximum width or height for the container. If not passed, full width/height of the screen will be used.
|horizontal
|boolean
|false
|If true, the grid will be scrolling horizontally. If you want your item to fill the height when using a horizontal grid, you should give it a height of '100%'. This prop doesn't affect the SectionGrid, which only scrolls vertically.
|onLayout
|Function
|Optional callback ran by the internal
FlatList or
SectionList's
onLayout function, thus invoked on mount and layout changes.
|listKey
|String
|A unique identifier for the Grid. This key is necessary if you are nesting multiple FlatGrid/SectionGrid inside another Grid (or any VirtualizedList).
|keyExtractor
|Function
|A function
(item, rowItemIndex) => {String} that should return a unique key for the item passed.
|invertedRow
|boolean
|Reverses the direction of row items. It can be used with the
inverted property.
All additional props you pass will be passed on to the internal FlatList/SectionList. This means you can make use of various props and methods like
ListHeaderComponent,
onEndReached,
onRefresh...etc. While these are not tested for compatibility, most of them should work as expected.
In SectionGrid,
section argument in methods like
renderSectionHeader,
renderSectionFooter,
ItemSeparatorComponent will slightly different from the actual section you passed. The
data key in the
section will be the grouped versions of items (items that go in one row), and the original list of items can be found in
originalData key. All other keys will remain intact.
import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native';
import { FlatGrid } from 'react-native-super-grid';
export default function Example() {
const [items, setItems] = React.useState([
{ name: 'TURQUOISE', code: '#1abc9c' },
{ name: 'EMERALD', code: '#2ecc71' },
{ name: 'PETER RIVER', code: '#3498db' },
{ name: 'AMETHYST', code: '#9b59b6' },
{ name: 'WET ASPHALT', code: '#34495e' },
{ name: 'GREEN SEA', code: '#16a085' },
{ name: 'NEPHRITIS', code: '#27ae60' },
{ name: 'BELIZE HOLE', code: '#2980b9' },
{ name: 'WISTERIA', code: '#8e44ad' },
{ name: 'MIDNIGHT BLUE', code: '#2c3e50' },
{ name: 'SUN FLOWER', code: '#f1c40f' },
{ name: 'CARROT', code: '#e67e22' },
{ name: 'ALIZARIN', code: '#e74c3c' },
{ name: 'CLOUDS', code: '#ecf0f1' },
{ name: 'CONCRETE', code: '#95a5a6' },
{ name: 'ORANGE', code: '#f39c12' },
{ name: 'PUMPKIN', code: '#d35400' },
{ name: 'POMEGRANATE', code: '#c0392b' },
{ name: 'SILVER', code: '#bdc3c7' },
{ name: 'ASBESTOS', code: '#7f8c8d' },
]);
return (
<FlatGrid
itemDimension={130}
data={items}
style={styles.gridView}
// staticDimension={300}
// fixed
spacing={10}
renderItem={({ item }) => (
<View style={[styles.itemContainer, { backgroundColor: item.code }]}>
<Text style={styles.itemName}>{item.name}</Text>
<Text style={styles.itemCode}>{item.code}</Text>
</View>
)}
/>
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
gridView: {
marginTop: 10,
flex: 1,
},
itemContainer: {
justifyContent: 'flex-end',
borderRadius: 5,
padding: 10,
height: 150,
},
itemName: {
fontSize: 16,
color: '#fff',
fontWeight: '600',
},
itemCode: {
fontWeight: '600',
fontSize: 12,
color: '#fff',
},
});
|iPhone6 Portrait
|iPhone6 Landscape
|iPad Air 2 Portrait
|iPad Air 2 Landscape
|Android Portrait
|Android Landscape
|Android Horizontal Portrait
|Android Horizontal Landscape
|iPhone Horizontal Portrait
|iPhone Horizontal Landscape
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native';
import { SectionGrid } from 'react-native-super-grid';
export default function Example() {
const [items, setItems] = React.useState([
{ name: 'TURQUOISE', code: '#1abc9c' },
{ name: 'EMERALD', code: '#2ecc71' },
{ name: 'PETER RIVER', code: '#3498db' },
{ name: 'AMETHYST', code: '#9b59b6' },
{ name: 'WET ASPHALT', code: '#34495e' },
{ name: 'GREEN SEA', code: '#16a085' },
{ name: 'NEPHRITIS', code: '#27ae60' },
{ name: 'BELIZE HOLE', code: '#2980b9' },
{ name: 'WISTERIA', code: '#8e44ad' },
{ name: 'MIDNIGHT BLUE', code: '#2c3e50' },
{ name: 'SUN FLOWER', code: '#f1c40f' },
{ name: 'CARROT', code: '#e67e22' },
{ name: 'ALIZARIN', code: '#e74c3c' },
{ name: 'CLOUDS', code: '#ecf0f1' },
{ name: 'CONCRETE', code: '#95a5a6' },
{ name: 'ORANGE', code: '#f39c12' },
{ name: 'PUMPKIN', code: '#d35400' },
{ name: 'POMEGRANATE', code: '#c0392b' },
{ name: 'SILVER', code: '#bdc3c7' },
{ name: 'ASBESTOS', code: '#7f8c8d' },
]);
return (
<SectionGrid
itemDimension={90}
// staticDimension={300}
// fixed
// spacing={20}
sections={[
{
title: 'Title1',
data: items.slice(0, 6),
},
{
title: 'Title2',
data: items.slice(6, 12),
},
{
title: 'Title3',
data: items.slice(12, 20),
},
]}
style={styles.gridView}
renderItem={({ item, section, index }) => (
<View style={[styles.itemContainer, { backgroundColor: item.code }]}>
<Text style={styles.itemName}>{item.name}</Text>
<Text style={styles.itemCode}>{item.code}</Text>
</View>
)}
renderSectionHeader={({ section }) => (
<Text style={styles.sectionHeader}>{section.title}</Text>
)}
/>
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
gridView: {
marginTop: 20,
flex: 1,
},
itemContainer: {
justifyContent: 'flex-end',
borderRadius: 5,
padding: 10,
height: 150,
},
itemName: {
fontSize: 16,
color: '#fff',
fontWeight: '600',
},
itemCode: {
fontWeight: '600',
fontSize: 12,
color: '#fff',
},
sectionHeader: {
flex: 1,
fontSize: 15,
fontWeight: '600',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#636e72',
color: 'white',
padding: 10,
},
});
|iPhone SectionGrid Portrait
|iPhone6 Landscape
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.
Colors in the example from https://flatuicolors.com/.
Screenshot Mockup generated from https://mockuphone.com.
