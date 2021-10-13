Better styling for react-native
react-native-stylex requires react-native 0.59.0 or later.
yarn add react-native-stylex
# or npm install react-native-stylex
<ThemeProvider/>
Stylex provides component, which makes the theme available to the rest of your app:
import { ThemeProvider } from "react-native-stylex";
import {
createBreakpointsMatcher,
createBreakpoints,
maxWidth,
} from "react-native-stylex/media-query";
const breakpoints = {
xs: 360,
sm: 600,
md: 960,
lg: 1280,
xl: 1920,
};
const { up, down, only, between } = createBreakpoints(breakpoints);
const applyBreakpoints = createBreakpointsMatcher(breakpoints, maxWidth);
const theme = {
palette: { textColor: "black" },
breakpoints: { up, down, only, between, apply: applyBreakpoints },
utils: {
fade: (color, value) => {},
},
};
const Root = () => (
<ThemeProvider value={theme}>
<App />
</ThemeProvider>
);
export default Root;
makeUseStyles(...)
Stylex provides a helper function to inject styles to your component.
Normally, you’ll use it in this way:
import { makeUseStyles } from "react-native-stylex";
import { maxWidth } from "react-native-stylex/media-query";
export const useStyles = makeUseStyles(({ palette, utils, breakpoints }) => ({
root: {
color: utils.fade(palette.textColor, 0.5),
height: 100,
// On screens that are 320 or less, set the height to 69
...maxWidth(320, { height: 69 }),
},
text: {
fontSize: 16, // default value
...breakpoints.down("lg", { fontSize: 18 }), // if window width 0..1280
...breakpoints.down("sm", { fontSize: 20 }), // if window width 0..600
},
// The same example that you see above but unsing a 'applyBreakpoints'
title: {
fontSize: breakpoints.apply({
sm: 20, // if window width 0....600
lg: 18, // if window width 601..1280
default: 16, // if window width 1281...
}),
},
}));
useStyles(...) &
withStyles(...)
And finally just use in component:
import React, { Component } from "react";
import useStyles from "./styles";
// Functional component (hooks variant)
const Root = () => {
const styles = useStyles();
return <View style={styles.root} />;
};
export default Root;
//--------------------------------
// Class component (HOC variant)
class Root extends Component {
render() {
const { styles } = this.props;
return <View style={styles.root} />;
}
}
export default withStyles(useStyles)(Root);