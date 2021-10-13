Better styling for react-native

Module features:

📦 Very light and simple;

⚡️ Hooks \ HoC support;

🔋 Theming support;

⛱️ Typescript support;

📝 Easy integrated with Jest.

Integrations

Install

react-native-stylex requires react-native 0.59.0 or later.

1️⃣ Add module

yarn add react-native-stylex

2️⃣ Add theme <ThemeProvider/>

Stylex provides component, which makes the theme available to the rest of your app:

import { ThemeProvider } from "react-native-stylex" ; import { createBreakpointsMatcher, createBreakpoints, maxWidth, } from "react-native-stylex/media-query" ; const breakpoints = { xs : 360 , sm : 600 , md : 960 , lg : 1280 , xl : 1920 , }; const { up, down, only, between } = createBreakpoints(breakpoints); const applyBreakpoints = createBreakpointsMatcher(breakpoints, maxWidth); const theme = { palette : { textColor : "black" }, breakpoints : { up, down, only, between, apply : applyBreakpoints }, utils : { fade : ( color, value ) => {}, }, }; const Root = () => ( < ThemeProvider value = {theme} > < App /> </ ThemeProvider > ); export default Root;

3️⃣ Create styles makeUseStyles(...)

Stylex provides a helper function to inject styles to your component.

Normally, you’ll use it in this way:

import { makeUseStyles } from "react-native-stylex" ; import { maxWidth } from "react-native-stylex/media-query" ; export const useStyles = makeUseStyles( ( { palette, utils, breakpoints } ) => ({ root : { color : utils.fade(palette.textColor, 0.5 ), height : 100 , ...maxWidth( 320 , { height : 69 }), }, text : { fontSize : 16 , ...breakpoints.down( "lg" , { fontSize : 18 }), ...breakpoints.down( "sm" , { fontSize : 20 }), }, title : { fontSize : breakpoints.apply({ sm : 20 , lg : 18 , default : 16 , }), }, }));

4️⃣ Inject styles useStyles(...) & withStyles(...)

And finally just use in component:

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import useStyles from "./styles" ; const Root = () => { const styles = useStyles(); return <View style={styles.root} />; }; export default Root; //-------------------------------- // Class component (HOC variant) class Root extends Component { render() { const { styles } = this.props; return <View style={styles.root} />; } } export default withStyles(useStyles)(Root);

5️⃣ Do you use a Typescript ?