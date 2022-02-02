Themeable react-native toast component built using styled-components & styled-system.
$ yarn add react-native-styled-toast
react-native-styled-toast is built to work with both vanilla react-native apps as well as react-native apps bootstrapped with Expo. It utilizes
styled-components and
styled-system under the hood to facilitate theming.
Because the toasts rely on theming, you need to ensure that you've wrapped your app in the
ThemeProvider component from
styled-components - then use the
ToastProvider and wrap the rest of your app:
import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components'
import { ToastProvider } from 'react-native-styled-toast'
return (
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<ToastProvider>
<App />
</ToastProvider>
</ThemeProvider>
)
Now that your app has access to the Toast context, you can make use of the provided
useToast hook to trigger a toast anywhere in your app:
import { useToast } from 'react-native-styled-toast'
const { toast } = useToast()
return <Button onPress={() => toast({ message: 'Check me out!', ...config })} />
If you aren't able to make use of hooks for whatever reason, you can still use the provided ToastContext.Consumer to fire off a toast.
import { ToastContext } from 'react-native-styled-toast'
return (
<ToastContext.Consumer>
{({ toast }) => {
return (
<Button
onPress={() =>
toast({
message: 'Woo! This is a success toast.'
})
}
title="Show Success Toast"
/>
)
}}
</ToastContext.Consumer>
)
This component relies on
styled-system to access colors from your theme. So you need to ensure that your theme object is configured correctly. Please refer to the
styled-system docs. Your theme object should contain at least a spacing scale with some default colors, it should looks something like this:
export default {
space: [0, 4, 8, 12, 16, 20, 24, 32, 40, 48],
colors: {
text: '#0A0A0A',
background: '#FFF',
border: '#E2E8F0',
muted: '#F0F1F3',
success: '#7DBE31',
error: '#FC0021',
info: '#00FFFF'
}
}
By default,
react-native-styled-toast references the following theme color keys for their respective properties:
background (default toast background) \
text (default toast text color) \
success (default success accent color) \
info (default info accent color color) \
error (default error accent color) \
muted (default close button bg color)
If your colors object in your theme does not contain these, you can customize these values in the toast configuration object. E.g:
const { toast } = useToast()
<Button onPress={() => toast({ bg: 'myBgColor', color: 'myTextColor' })} />
You are now able to fully customize both the style of the Toast component itself, as well as the close button - all while respecting your theme contstraints. This can be achieved through the
toastStyles and
closeButtonStyles objects respectively. You can also hide the accent view. These options need to be passed to the internal toast config:
toast({
message: 'My First Toast!',
toastStyles: {
bg: 'lightblue',
borderRadius: 16
},
color: 'white',
iconColor: 'white',
iconFamily: 'Entypo',
iconName: 'info',
closeButtonStyles: {
px: 4,
bg: 'darkgrey',
borderRadius: 16
},
closeIconColor: 'white',
hideAccent: true
})
Above is an example of a fully customized toast which renders the following:
Along with the new styling updates, you are now also able to limit the number of toasts which a user can see. To do so, simply pass the
maxToasts prop to the
ToastProvider component:
<ToastProvider maxToasts={2} offset={16} position="BOTTOM">
<Container />
</ToastProvider>
Because of the theming capability of
react-native-styled-toast, it has out of the box support for dark mode. All you need to do is ensure the color keys you're using for your different modes are the same
ToastProvider
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Default
maxToasts
|number
|no
|Sets max number of toasts to show
|Constants.statusBarHeight
offset
|number
|no
|Increases default offset from the top / bottom
|Constants.statusBarHeight
position
|enum
|no
|Sets the position of the toasts
|TOP
ToastConfig
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Default
accentColor
|string
|no
|Sets the background color of the accent on the left
|undefined
animationType
|string
|no
|Sets the type of animation for toast entering, possible options are "slide", "fade" or "scale"
|slide
closeButtonStyles
|object
|no
|Allows custom styling of the close button, values pull from theme
|N/A
closeIconColor
|string
|no
|Sets the color of the close icon
|text
closeIconFamily
|string
|no
|Sets the family of the close icon
|Feather
closeIconName
|string
|no
|Sets the name of the close icon
|'x'
closeIconSize
|string
|no
|Sets the size of the close icon
|20
hideCloseIcon
|boolean
|no
|Shows / hides of the close icon
|false
color
|string
|no
|Sets the text color of the toast
|text
duration
|number
|no
|ms duration of toast before auto closing. 0 = infinite.
|3000
hideAccent
|boolean
|no
|Shows / hides accent
|undefined
hideIcon
|boolean
|no
|Toggles whether to show / hide icon
|false
iconColor
|string
|no
|Customize icon color using key from theme
|undefined
iconFamily
|string
|no
|Allow referencing of custom icon family from react-native-vector-icons
|Feather
iconName
|string
|no
|Allow referencing of custom icon name from specified icon family
|undefined
iconSize
|string
|no
|Sets the size of the icon
|20
intent
|enum
|no
|Updates icon and accent color based on intent.
|SUCCESS
message
|string
|yes
|Text message that gets rendered
|Toast Message!
onPress
|func
|no
|Function that gets exectuted onPress of toast
|() => false
shouldVibrate
|boolean
|no
|Toggles whether phone vibrates on notification
|false
subMessage
|string
|no
|Sub message that gets rendered below message
|undefined
toastStyles
|object
|no
|Allows custom styling of the Toast component. Values pull from theme
|undefined
messageProps
|TextProps
|no
|Allows custom styling message
|{}
subMessageProps
|TextProps
|no
|Allows custom styling subMessage
|{}
allowFontScaling
|boolean
|no
|Allows font scaling
|true
shadow
|ShadowProps
|no
|Allows custom shadow
|{}