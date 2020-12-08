React Native Style Tachyons brings functional styling to react-native. It is inspired by Tachyons and uses it's scales and naming convention. More about the advantages of this approach.
Let's see how tachyons compares to traditional styling:
react-native style:
import {StyleSheet} from "react-native";
const s = StyleSheet.create({
view: {
borderWidth: 1,
justifyContent: "flex-start",
padding: MAGIC_PIXEL_VALUE
},
text: {
color: "white",
textAlign: "center"
}
})
<View style={[s.view]}
<Text style={[s.text]}>Something</Text>
</View>
react-native-style-tachyons:
import {styles as s} from "react-native-style-tachyons";
<View style={[s.ba, s.jcfs, s.pa2]}> /* 'ba' means border-all */
<Text style={[s.white, s.tc]}>
Something
</Text>
</View>
<View cls="ba jcfs pa2"> /* string is checked for validity */
<Text cls="white tc">
Something
</Text>
</View>
Of course you can use your old styles along tachyons' classes.
Dimensions and typography build on a proven scale, which is relative to
rem, the root font-size. Instead of having to find proper values for padding (or margin, width or height), you use a simple 7-step scale.
pa2 gets you
padding of
0.5rem.
The scale progresses with powers of two, so each step is twice as big as the last. This means everything will always line up, no more "off-by-one-pixel"-problems.
You can scale the entire design just by setting a different
rem. This is a great advantage when building a responsive app.
The optional
fontRem parameter scales the font sizes independently of other styles.
react-native-style-tachyons needs to know your
rem upon start:
In the entry point of your app include:
import NativeTachyons from 'react-native-style-tachyons';
import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
NativeTachyons.build({
/* REM parameter is optional, default is 16 */
rem: screenWidth > 340 ? 18 : 16,
/* fontRem parameter is optional to allow adjustment in font-scaling. default falls back to rem */
fontRem: 20
}, StyleSheet);
Experience with variously sized iPhone and Android phones from 4" to 6" displays showed, that for tablets, rem values in the range of 12 - 18, depending on device resolution, work well. For phones, the same rem can be used, but fontRem should be floored at 14, to keep everything readable.
To use the styles
import { styles as s } from "react-native-style-tachyons";
To support javascript property syntax, all style names with hyphens have an equivalent with an underscore, e.g.
s.bg_black instead of
s["bg-black"].
To use the
cls='' syntax, you have to wrap your component:
import NativeTachyons from "react-native-style-tachyons";
NativeTachyons.wrap(
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
...
})
/* or if you use simple functions */
NativeTachyons.wrap(() => <Text cls="b">Hi there!</Text>)
If you prefer to use a different propName instead of
cls, specify the name in the options:
NativeTachyons.build({
clsPropName: "cls"
}, StyleSheet);
absolute position: "absolute" /* default: "relative" */
flx-i flex: 1
flx-row flexDirection: "row" /* default: "column" */
flx-row-reverse flexDirection: "row-reverse"
flx-col-reverse flexDirection: "column-reverse"
flx-wrap flexWrap: "wrap" /* default: "nowrap" */
aifs alignItems: "flex-start" /* default: "stretch" */
aic alignItems: "center"
aife alignItems: "flex-end"
jcc justifyContent: "center" /* default: "flex-start" */
jcfe justifyContent: "flex-end"
jcsb justifyContent: "space-between"
jcsa justifyContent: "space-around"
asfs alignSelf: "flex-start"
asfe alignSelf: "flex-end"
asc alignSelf: "center"
ass alignSelf: "stretch"
ma0 ... ma8 margin: 0|0.25|0.5|1|2|4|8|16|32 rem
ml|mr|mb|mt [0-8] marginLeft, marginRight, marginBottom, marginTop
mh [0-8] marginHorizontal
mv [0-8] marginVertical
/* Same with p for padding */
h1 ... h6 height: 1|2|4|8|16|32 rem
w1 ... w6 width: 1|2|4|8|16|32 rem
min-h1 ... min-h6 minHeight: 1|2|4|8|16|32 rem
max-h1 ... max-h6 maxHeight: 1|2|4|8|16|32 rem
absolute position: absolute
top|right|bottom|left-0 top|right|bottom|left: 0 rem
... 1 ... 1 rem
... 2 ... 2 rem
absolute-fill position: absolute, top/left/right/bottom: 0
ba borderWidth: 1
bl|br|bt|bb borderLeftWidth: 1 | borderRightWidth: 1...
br0 ... br5 borderRadius: 0|0.125|0.25|0.5|1]2 rem
br--bottom bottom radius only
br--top top radius only
br--right right radius only
br--left left radius only
f5 fontSize: 1 rem
f1 ... f6 fontSize: 3|2.25|1.5|1.25|1|0.875 rem
f-headline fontSize: 6 rem
f-subheadline fontSize: 5 rem
normal fontWeight: normal
b fontWeight: bold
fw1 ... fw9 fontWeight: 100 ... fontWeight: 900
i fontStyle: italic
tl|tc|tr|tj textAlign: left|center|right|justify
lh-solid lineHeight: 1 rem
lh-title lineHeight: 1.25 rem
lh-copy lineHeight: 1.5 rem
/* Letter-spacing is only supported on iOS */
tracked letterSpacing: 0.1 rem
tracked-tight letterSpacing: -0.05 rem
tracked-mega letterSpacing: 0.25 rem
no-underline textDecorationLine: "none"
strike textDecorationLine: "line-through"
underline textDecorationLine: "underline"
strike-underline textDecorationLine: "underline line-through"
Specify the font-families you need in the configuration to use them:
ff-iowan fontFamily: "Iowan Old Style"
/* setup: */
NativeTachyons.build({
fonts: {
iowan: 'Iowan Old Style'
}
}, StyleSheet);
Note for Android: For weights on custom fonts to work correctly you have to name them like this (reference):
{fontFamilyName}.(ttf|otf)
{fontFamilyName}_bold.(ttf|otf)
{fontFamilyName}_italic.(ttf|otf)
{fontFamilyName}_bold_italic.(ttf|otf)
rm-contain resizeMode: "contain"
rm-cover resizeMode: "cover"
rm-stretch resizeMode: "stretch"
tint-$color tintColor: $color, see Colors section
o-10|20|...|100 opacity: 0.1|0.2|...|1
o-05 opacity: 0.05
o-025 opacity: 0.025
When using the
cls='' syntax, colors can be specified directly in the string. Every Color supported by react-native works. If the color is prefixed with
bg- the
backgroundColor will be set. A prefix of
b-- sets the
borderColor.
bg-green green background
#232323 text color of #232323
b--rgba(255,255,255,0.5) border set to rgba(255,255,255,0.5)
tint-blue tint-color set to blue
You can also specify a palette in the options and Tachyons will generate styles for you. It will also generate variants with different opacities.
NativeTachyons.build({
colors: {
palette: {
green: "#00FF00",
}
}
}, StyleSheet);
The same syntax with
bg- for background and
b-- for borderColor applies.
bg-green green background
b--green green border // Note: double hyphens signify a class that needs
green green text // another class to work in this case a border-setting
/* alpha variants (same for bg- and b--) */
green-10, green-20 ... green-90 green text with 10%, 20%, ... , 90% alpha
NativeTachyons.build({
typeScale: {
f1: '1.625',
f2: '1.375',
f3: '1.125',
f4: '0.9375',
f5: '0.8125',
f6: '0.75',
f7: '0.625',
},
rem: 16,
}, StyleSheet);
This will result in font sizes of:
{
f1: 26,
f2: 22,
f3: 18,
f4: 15,
f5: 13,
f6: 12,
f7: 10,
}
You can add custom styles you may need to the configuration at startup.
/* setup: */
NativeTachyons.build({
customStyles: {
myCustomBW: {
borderWidth: 2
}
}
}, StyleSheet);
To access the actual computed sizes:
import { sizes } from "react-native-style-tachyons"
const s = sizes.ma2 /* sizes.w4, ... */
