React Native Style Tachyons

Overview

React Native Style Tachyons brings functional styling to react-native. It is inspired by Tachyons and uses it's scales and naming convention. More about the advantages of this approach.

Let's see how tachyons compares to traditional styling:

1. Traditional react-native style:

import {StyleSheet} from "react-native" ; const s = StyleSheet.create({ view : { borderWidth : 1 , justifyContent : "flex-start" , padding : MAGIC_PIXEL_VALUE }, text : { color : "white" , textAlign : "center" } }) <View style={[s.view]} <Text style={[s.text]}>Something< /Text> </ View>

2. Improved with react-native-style-tachyons :

import {styles as s} from "react-native-style-tachyons" ; < View style = {[s.ba, s.jcfs , s.pa2 ]}> /* 'ba' means border-all */ < Text style = {[s.white, s.tc ]}> Something </ Text > </ View >

3. or even simpler:

<View cls= "ba jcfs pa2" > < Text cls = "white tc" > Something </ Text > </ View >

Of course you can use your old styles along tachyons' classes.

Advantages

Less code

No need to maintain a separate stylesheet

No need to find a proper name for every component you want to style

Looking at a component tells you exactly how it looks, it's all in one place.

Tachyons' scale

Dimensions and typography build on a proven scale, which is relative to rem , the root font-size. Instead of having to find proper values for padding (or margin, width or height), you use a simple 7-step scale. pa2 gets you padding of 0.5rem .

The scale progresses with powers of two, so each step is twice as big as the last. This means everything will always line up, no more "off-by-one-pixel"-problems.

You can scale the entire design just by setting a different rem . This is a great advantage when building a responsive app. More about Tachyons' spacing More about Tachyons' typography

The optional fontRem parameter scales the font sizes independently of other styles.

Usage

react-native-style-tachyons needs to know your rem upon start:

In the entry point of your app include: import NativeTachyons from 'react-native-style-tachyons' ; import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; NativeTachyons.build({ rem : screenWidth > 340 ? 18 : 16 , fontRem : 20 }, StyleSheet); Sensible rem/fontRem values Experience with variously sized iPhone and Android phones from 4" to 6" displays showed, that for tablets, rem values in the range of 12 - 18, depending on device resolution, work well. For phones, the same rem can be used, but fontRem should be floored at 14, to keep everything readable. To use the styles import { styles as s } from "react-native-style-tachyons" ; To support javascript property syntax, all style names with hyphens have an equivalent with an underscore, e.g. s.bg_black instead of s["bg-black"] . To use the cls='' syntax, you have to wrap your component: import NativeTachyons from "react-native-style-tachyons" ; NativeTachyons.wrap( class MyComponent extends React . Component { ... }) NativeTachyons.wrap( () => < Text cls = "b" > Hi there! </ Text > ) If you prefer to use a different propName instead of cls , specify the name in the options: NativeTachyons.build({ clsPropName : "cls" }, StyleSheet);

Reference / Supported Properties

FlexBox

absolute position: "absolute" flx-i flex: 1 flx-row flexDirection: "row" flx-row-reverse flexDirection: "row-reverse" flx-col-reverse flexDirection: "column-reverse" flx-wrap flexWrap: "wrap" aifs alignItems: "flex-start" aic alignItems: "center" aife alignItems: "flex-end" jcc justifyContent: "center" jcfe justifyContent: "flex-end" jcsb justifyContent: "space-between" jcsa justifyContent: "space-around" asfs alignSelf: "flex-start" asfe alignSelf: "flex-end" asc alignSelf: "center" ass alignSelf: "stretch"

ma0 ... ma8 margin: 0 | 0.25 | 0.5 | 1 | 2 | 4 | 8 | 16 | 32 rem ml|mr|mb|mt [ 0 -8 ] marginLeft, marginRight, marginBottom, marginTop mh [ 0 -8 ] marginHorizontal mv [ 0 -8 ] marginVertical

Heights & Widths

h1 ... h6 height: 1 | 2 | 4 | 8 | 16 | 32 rem w1 ... w6 width: 1 | 2 | 4 | 8 | 16 | 32 rem min-h1 ... min-h6 minHeight: 1 | 2 | 4 | 8 | 16 | 32 rem max-h1 ... max-h6 maxHeight: 1 | 2 | 4 | 8 | 16 | 32 rem

Absolute

absolute position: absolute top|right|bottom|left -0 top|right|bottom|left: 0 rem ... 1 ... 1 rem ... 2 ... 2 rem absolute-fill position: absolute, top/left/right/bottom: 0

Borders

ba borderWidth: 1 bl|br|bt|bb borderLeftWidth: 1 | borderRightWidth: 1. .. br0 ... br5 borderRadius: 0 | 0.125 | 0.25 | 0.5 | 1 ] 2 rem br--bottom bottom radius only br--top top radius only br--right right radius only br--left left radius only

f5 fontSize: 1 rem f1 ... f6 fontSize: 3 | 2.25 | 1.5 | 1.25 | 1 | 0.875 rem f-headline fontSize: 6 rem f-subheadline fontSize: 5 rem normal fontWeight: normal b fontWeight: bold fw1 ... fw9 fontWeight: 100 ... fontWeight: 900 i fontStyle: italic tl|tc|tr|tj textAlign: left|center|right|justify lh-solid lineHeight: 1 rem lh-title lineHeight: 1.25 rem lh-copy lineHeight: 1.5 rem tracked letterSpacing: 0.1 rem tracked-tight letterSpacing: -0.05 rem tracked-mega letterSpacing: 0.25 rem no-underline textDecorationLine: "none" strike textDecorationLine: "line-through" underline textDecorationLine: "underline" strike-underline textDecorationLine: "underline line-through"

Specify the font-families you need in the configuration to use them:

ff-iowan fontFamily: "Iowan Old Style" NativeTachyons.build({ fonts : { iowan : 'Iowan Old Style' } }, StyleSheet);

Note for Android: For weights on custom fonts to work correctly you have to name them like this (reference):

{ fontFamilyName }.(ttf|otf) { fontFamilyName } _bold .(ttf|otf) { fontFamilyName } _italic .(ttf|otf) { fontFamilyName } _bold_italic .(ttf|otf)

Images

rm-contain resizeMode: "contain" rm-cover resizeMode: "cover" rm-stretch resizeMode: "stretch" tint-$color tintColor: $color, see Colors section

Opacity

o -10 | 20 |...| 100 opacity: 0.1 | 0.2 |...| 1 o -05 opacity: 0.05 o -025 opacity: 0.025

Colors

When using the cls='' syntax, colors can be specified directly in the string. Every Color supported by react-native works. If the color is prefixed with bg- the backgroundColor will be set. A prefix of b-- sets the borderColor . bg-green green background # 232323 text color of # 232323 b--rgba( 255 , 255 , 255 , 0.5 ) border set to rgba(255,255,255,0.5) tint-blue tint-color set to blue

You can also specify a palette in the options and Tachyons will generate styles for you. It will also generate variants with different opacities. NativeTachyons.build({ colors : { palette : { green : "#00FF00" , } } }, StyleSheet); The same syntax with bg- for background and b-- for borderColor applies. bg-green green background b--green green border green green text green -10 , green -20 ... green -90 green text with 10 %, 20 %, ... , 90 % alpha

TypeScale

You can specify the typescale in the options and Tachyons will generate the font sizes for you.

NativeTachyons.build({ typeScale : { f1 : '1.625' , f2 : '1.375' , f3 : '1.125' , f4 : '0.9375' , f5 : '0.8125' , f6 : '0.75' , f7 : '0.625' , }, rem : 16 , }, StyleSheet);

This will result in font sizes of:

{ f1 : 26 , f2 : 22 , f3 : 18 , f4 : 15 , f5 : 13 , f6 : 12 , f7 : 10 , }

Custom Styles

You can add custom styles you may need to the configuration at startup.

NativeTachyons.build({ customStyles : { myCustomBW : { borderWidth : 2 } } }, StyleSheet);

Raw Values

To access the actual computed sizes:

import { sizes } from "react-native-style-tachyons" const s = sizes.ma2

Changes

See the ChangeLog