react-native-stripe-payments

by Fitpassu
1.0.8 (see all)

Lightweight, easy to integrate and use React native library for Stripe payments (using Payment Intents) compliant with SCA (strong customer authentication)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

94

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Native Stripe payments

A well typed React Native library providing support for Stripe payments on both iOS and Android.

React Native Stripe payments

Getting started

Starting September 14, 2019 new payments regulation is being rolled out in Europe, which mandates Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) for many online payments in the European Economic Area (EEA). SCA is part of the second Payment Services Directive (PSD2).

This library provides simple way to integrate SCA compliant Stripe payments into your react native app with a first class Typescript support.

Installation

$ yarn add react-native-stripe-payments

$ npx react-native link react-native-stripe-payments

The library ships with platform native code that needs to be compiled together with React Native. This requires you to configure your build tools which can be done with autolinking.

Additional iOS setup

As Stripe SDK is now in Swift, the following changes must be done or the compilation will fail.

  1. Create a "Dummy" swift file (xcode -> open your project -> right click on the folder named after your project, where Info.plist resides -> new File -> Swift -> say YES when asked for the bridging header)
  2. Remove the swift-5.0 search path, or you will get an error about undefined symbols. Take a look here -> https://github.com/react-native-community/upgrade-support/issues/62#issuecomment-622985723

Usage

Setup

First of all you have to obtain Stripe account publishabe key. And then you need to set it for module.

import stripe from 'react-native-stripe-payments';

stripe.setOptions({ publishingKey: 'STRIPE_PUBLISHING_KEY' });

Validate the given card details

import stripe from 'react-native-stripe-payments';

const isCardValid = stripe.isCardValid({
  number: '4242424242424242',
  expMonth: 10,
  expYear: 21,
  cvc: '888',
});

One-time payments

import stripe from 'react-native-stripe-payments';

const cardDetails = {
  number: '4242424242424242',
  expMonth: 10,
  expYear: 21,
  cvc: '888',
}
stripe.confirmPayment('client_secret_from_backend', cardDetails)
  .then(result => {
    // result of type PaymentResult
  })
  .catch(err =>
    // error performing payment
  )

Reusing cards

Not supported yet, though as we're highly invested in development of our product which depends on this library we'll do it as soon as possible!

Development and contribution

Demo app

  • To make it convenient to develop this library there is a React Native app demo.
  • Developed react-native-stripe-payments module is imported via metro JS bundler as extra node module.
  • If native code is changed demo app is required to be recompiled.
  • If react-native-stripe-payments typescript code is changed JS module need to be recompiled (just run tsc in root directory). Recompiled JS files are seen by metro and module is hot reloaded.

Demo server

To start local web server which mocks server side behaviour execute yarn server from demo directory.

