React Native Stripe Checkout

React Native implementation for Stripe.js Checkout.

Description

The library allows you to use Stripe.js Checkout with react-native without ejecting. You can use it with both server-side implementations and client-side implementations. Simply ensure you follow the url structure guidelines below.

Prequisites

This library relies on React Native Webview. Please follow this guide to install in your project first.

Installation

Ensure you've completed the setps in prequisites.

Install package via npm or yarn:

npm install --save react-native-stripe-checkout-webview OR yarn add react-native-stripe-checkout-webview

Import in your project

import StripeCheckout from 'react-native-stripe-checkout-webview' ;

Usage

import StripeCheckout from 'react-native-stripe-checkout-webview' ; type Props = { STRIPE_PUBLIC_KEY : string, CHECKOUT_SESSION_ID : string }; const MyStripeCheckout = ( { STRIPE_PUBLIC_KEY, CHECKOUT_SESSION_ID }: Props ) => ( < StripeCheckout stripePublicKey = {STRIPE_PUBLIC_KEY} checkoutSessionInput = {{ sessionId: CHECKOUT_SESSION_ID , }} onSuccess = {({ checkoutSessionId }) => { console.log(`Stripe checkout session succeeded. session id: ${checkoutSessionId}.`); }} onCancel={() => { console.log(`Stripe checkout session cancelled.`); }} /> ); export default MyStripeCheckout;

Important Notes about URLs

successUrl must have the query string params ?sc_checkout=success&sc_sid={CHECKOUT_SESSION_ID} sc_sid is optional - must be the last param - when passed results in sessionId being passed to the onSuccess function

cancelUrl must have the query string params ?sc_checkout=cancel

A simple way to do this is using url-join. eg: urlJoin(mySuccessUrl, '?sc_checkout=success&sc_sid={CHECKOUT_SESSION_ID}') .

Component props

stripePublicKey (String) - Stripe public key of your project.

(String) - Stripe public key of your project. checkoutSessionInput (Object) - Object to be passed to Stripe's redirectToCheckout function. Docs. { sessionId : string, successUrl : string, cancelUrl : string, customerEmail?: string, billingAddressCollection?: 'required' | 'auto' , shippingAddressCollection?: { allowedCountries : Array <string>, }, locale?: string, } | { clientReferenceId : string, successUrl : string, cancelUrl : string, items?: Array <{ plan : string, quantity : string }>, lineItems?: Array <{ price : number, quantity : number }>, mode?: 'payment' | 'subscription' , submitType?: string, customerEmail?: string, billingAddressCollection?: 'required' | 'auto' , shippingAddressCollection?: { allowedCountries : Array <string>, }, locale?: string, }

(Object) - Object to be passed to Stripe's function. Docs. onSuccess (?Function) - Called upon success of the checkout session with { ...props, checkoutSessionId: 'CHECKOUT_SESSION_ID' }

(?Function) - Called upon success of the checkout session with onCancel (?Function) - Called upon success of the checkout session with { ...props }

(?Function) - Called upon success of the checkout session with onLoadingComplete (?Function) - Called when the Stripe checkout session webpage loads successfully.

(?Function) - Called when the Stripe checkout session webpage loads successfully. options (?Object) - custom options to display content in the webview htmlContentLoading (String) - Html string to display a loading indication. - default: <h1 id="sc-loading">Loading...</h1> - note: The loading item is set on the element with id='sc-loading' htmlContentError (String) - Html string to display stripe errors. - default: <div id="sc-error-message"></div> - note: The error is set on the element with id='sc-error-message' htmlContentHead (String) - Html string to inject in head. - default: ''

(?Object) - custom options to display content in the webview webViewProps (?Object) - WebView Component props, spread on the WebView Component.

(?Object) - WebView Component props, spread on the WebView Component. renderOnComplete (?(props) => React$Node) - Optional rendering function returning a component to display upon checkout completion. note: You don't need this if your onSuccess and onCancel functions navigate away from the component.

Apple Pay and Google Pay

This library uses react-native-webview under the hood to render the Stripe Checkout webpage. To get Apple Pay and Google Pay to work we need to pass the context to the browser, here's how to get it working: What causes the issue is an injected script by default on webview start named html5HistoryAPIShimSource How to fix (Note that the fix doesn't fully work on expo, but workarounds can be found in the issue thread): - Comment this line in /node_modules/react-native-webview/apple/RNCWebView.m like shown below ( in v10 .9 .2 line number is 1270. ) ``` WKUserScript *script = [[WKUserScript alloc] initWithSource:html5HistoryAPIShimSource injectionTime:WKUserScriptInjectionTimeAtDocumentStart forMainFrameOnly:YES]; // [wkWebViewConfig.userContentController addUserScript:script]; // this line that inject "html5HistoryAPIShimSource" on start ``` - You can use [patch-package](https://www.npmjs.com/package/patch-package) to easily persist this change



Contributing

Pull requests are highly appreciated! For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

Related Projects

Stripe's identity verification for react native: react-native-stripe-identity

Roadmap