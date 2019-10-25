react-native-stripe-api (only to create token)

Little Stripe library for React-Native.

Installation

$ npm i react-native-stripe-api --save

or

$ yarn add react-native-stripe-api

Roadmap

include a payment form component

include react-native-awesome-card-io

a new server project to keep secret

Setup

Security issue ( fixed since 0.1.0 )

https://github.com/xcarpentier/react-native-stripe-api/issues/8

Stripe API

This lib need a Stripe API Key

import Stripe from 'react-native-stripe-api' ; const apiKey = '<your Stripe API Key>' ; const client = new Stripe(apiKey); const token = await client.createToken({ number : '4242424242424242' , exp_month : '09' , exp_year : '18' , cvc : '111' , address_zip : '12345' });

Functions

Name Return Type Arguments Description createToken Promise cardNumber: string

expMonth: string

expYear: string

cvc: string Create a new token (equivalent of a new card) createCustomer Promise token: string

email: string Create a new customer and add card (or token) getCustomer Promise customerId: string Retrieve customer by its id createCharge Promise amount: number

customer: string

description: string

currency: string = 'eur' Create a new charge refundCharge Promise chargeId: string Refund a previous charge addCardToCustomer Promise token: string

customerId: string Add a new card to a customer destroyCardOfCustomer Promise cardId: string

customerId: string Delete a card from a customer createSubscription Promise customerId: string

plan: string Subscribes a customer to a subscription plan retrieveSubscription Promise subscriptionId: string Retrieve the data of a subscription

