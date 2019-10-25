openbase logo
rns

react-native-stripe-api

by Xavier Carpentier
0.1.0 (see all)

🤑 A small React Native library for Stripe Rest API

Popularity

Downloads/wk

750

GitHub Stars

191

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-stripe-api (only to create token)

NPM version Downloads Circle CI reactnative.gallery

Little Stripe library for React-Native.

Installation

$ npm i react-native-stripe-api --save

or

$ yarn add react-native-stripe-api

Roadmap

  • include a payment form component
  • include react-native-awesome-card-io
  • a new server project to keep secret

Setup

Security issue (fixed since 0.1.0)

https://github.com/xcarpentier/react-native-stripe-api/issues/8

Stripe API

This lib need a Stripe API Key

import Stripe from 'react-native-stripe-api';

const apiKey = '<your Stripe API Key>';
const client = new Stripe(apiKey);

// Create a Stripe token with new card infos
const token = await client.createToken({
       number: '4242424242424242' ,
       exp_month: '09', 
       exp_year: '18', 
       cvc: '111',
       address_zip: '12345'
    });

// Create a new customer and link your new card
// const customer = await client.createCustomer(token.id, 'customer@email.com', '<Your user ID>', 'John', 'Doe');

// Create charge, 1 USD
// const charge = await client.createCharge(1 * 100, customer.id, 'Payment example','USD');

Functions

NameReturn TypeArgumentsDescription
createTokenPromise
  • cardNumber: string
  • expMonth: string
  • expYear: string
  • cvc: string
Create a new token (equivalent of a new card)
createCustomerPromise
  • token: string
  • email: string
Create a new customer and add card (or token)
getCustomerPromisecustomerId: stringRetrieve customer by its id
createChargePromise
  • amount: number
  • customer: string
  • description: string
  • currency: string = 'eur'
Create a new charge
refundChargePromisechargeId: stringRefund a previous charge
addCardToCustomerPromise
  • token: string
  • customerId: string
    		Add a new card to a customer
    destroyCardOfCustomerPromise
    • cardId: string
    • customerId: string
    		Delete a card from a customer
    createSubscriptionPromise
    • customerId: string
    • plan: string
    		Subscribes a customer to a subscription plan
    retrieveSubscriptionPromise
    • subscriptionId: string
    		Retrieve the data of a subscription

    Contribution

    Questions

    Feel free to contact me or create an issue

    made with ♥

    Hire an expert!

    Looking for a ReactNative freelance expert with more than 12 years experience? Contact me from my website!

