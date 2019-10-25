Little Stripe library for React-Native.
$ npm i react-native-stripe-api --save
or
$ yarn add react-native-stripe-api
This lib need a Stripe API Key
import Stripe from 'react-native-stripe-api';
const apiKey = '<your Stripe API Key>';
const client = new Stripe(apiKey);
// Create a Stripe token with new card infos
const token = await client.createToken({
number: '4242424242424242' ,
exp_month: '09',
exp_year: '18',
cvc: '111',
address_zip: '12345'
});
// Create a new customer and link your new card
// const customer = await client.createCustomer(token.id, 'customer@email.com', '<Your user ID>', 'John', 'Doe');
// Create charge, 1 USD
// const charge = await client.createCharge(1 * 100, customer.id, 'Payment example','USD');
|Name
|Return Type
|Arguments
|Description
|createToken
|Promise
|Create a new token (equivalent of a new card)
|Promise
|Create a new customer and add card (or token)
|Promise
|customerId: string
|Retrieve customer by its id
|Promise
|Create a new charge
|Promise
|chargeId: string
|Refund a previous charge
|Promise
|Add a new card to a customer
|Promise
|Delete a card from a customer
|Promise
|Subscribes a customer to a subscription plan
|Promise
|Retrieve the data of a subscription
