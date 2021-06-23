A ReactNative Scrollable Stretchy Header Component.
✅ Fully optimized for lists
✅ Fully TypeScript support
✅ Use native animation
✅ Expo Support
npm install react-native-stretchy --save
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Text, View } from 'react-native';
import { StretchyScrollView } from 'react-native-stretchy';
class SystretchyScrollView extends Component {
render() {
return (
<StretchyScrollView
image={{ uri: 'https://example.com/myImageAddress' }}
onScroll={(position, reachedToTheBottomOfHeader) =>
console.log(position, reachedToTheBottomOfHeader)
}>
<Text>Foo</Text>
<Text>Bar</Text>
</StretchyScrollView>
);
}
}
These are default properties for all stretchy components
|Prop
|Default
|Description
|backgroundColor
#FFF
|Background color of the inner content
|image
null
|The image of the stretchy header (RN image source)
|imageHeight
null
|Height of the stretchy header image (keep ratio of
image if not provided)
|imageResizeMode
'cover'
|ResizeMode of the stretchy header image. You can use one of these values
|imageOverlay
null
|A RN Component for image overlay
|foreground
null
|A RN Component for foreground content of background
|onScroll
null
|A callback function with these arguments:
position: current position of scroll
reachedToTheBottomOfHeader: boolean flag to specify whether the scroll has reached to the bottom of header or not
<StretchyScrollView />
Simple ScrollView with stretchy header support.
<StretchyFlatList />
React-Native FlatList component with stretchy header support.
<StretchySectionList />
React-Native SectionList component with stretchy header support.
NOTE:
ScrollView,
FlatList and
SectionList.
To see all components in action you can run the Example project by following these steps:
npm i or
yarn at the root of project
npm run watch or
yarn watch to compile and watch source files
npm run start or
yarn start to start the RN packager and keep it open
example.xcworkspace from
/example/ios and run the project from
XCode
NOTE: I changed the location of
iOS and
Android directories and even after specifying new locations on
react-native.config we can't run the example project via RN cli. See this issue
I'm still trying to improve the codebase of this package so if you have any idea in terms of the structure, features or anything else, please let me know by whether sending a PR or open an issue and start a discuession. I really appreciate that. 😉
Licensed under the MIT License.