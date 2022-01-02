React Native Google's Panorama/StreetView component for iOS and Android.

Installation

yarn add react- native -streetview

Link the native dependencies:

react- native link react- native -streetview

iOS

Install GoogleMaps SDK for iOS using CocoaPods: https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/ios-sdk/start Add your API key to AppDelegate: Go to https://console.developers.google.com/apis/credentials to check your credentials. - (BOOL) application :(UIApplication *) application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions :(NSDictionary *) launchOptions { [GMSServices provideAPIKey:@"YOUR-API-KEY-HERE"] ;

Android

Install Google Play services using SDK Manager in Android Studio Add your API key to Manifest file ( android\app\src\main\AndroidManifest.xml ): Go to https://console.developers.google.com/apis/credentials to check your credentials. < application > < meta-data android:name = "com.google.android.geo.API_KEY" android:value = "YOUR-API-KEY-HERE" /> </ application >

This installation should work in physical devices and iOS Simulator. For Genymotion, be sure to check Android installation about Google Play Services

Usage

Import

import StreetView from 'react-native-streetview' ;

Add StreetView component

<View style={styles.container}> < StreetView style = {styles.streetView} allGesturesEnabled = {true} coordinate = {{ ' latitude ' : -33.852 , ' longitude ' : 151.211 }} pov = {{ tilt:parseFloat ( 0 ), bearing:parseFloat ( 0 ), zoom:parseInt ( 1 ) }} /> </ View >

Use position absolute for layout

const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 }, streetView : { position : 'absolute' , top : 0 , left : 0 , right : 0 , bottom : 0 , }, });

Notice: if you are using react-navigation. There is a known bug where a black window appears upon dismissal of StreetView's container screen - if it was deployed on full screen. A workaround solution is to bound StreetView with some margins. See issue 12

Properties

Prop Type Default Description allGesturesEnabled bool true Enables user interaction (orientation, zoom, navigation) coordinate shape null Request panorama near the coordinate radius number 50 Specify a search radius, in meters, around the coordinate streetNamesHidden bool false Remove street names from the map

Example

The 'example' folder contains a fully working example for iOS and Android.

To run the example on iOS do the following:

cd example yarn cd ios pod install

Edit AppDelegate.m to add your API key: [GMSServices provideAPIKey:@"YOUR-API-KEY-HERE"];

$ react- native run-ios

To run the example on Android do the following:

cd example yarn

Edit AndroidManifest.xml to add your API key: android:value="YOUR-API-KEY-HERE"/>

$ react- native run-android

Roadmap and help?

This component was built to have Street View ability in our Home Renting app, Nester. There is much to go forward, with camera and heading setup, markers, etc. We will gradually add those in the next releases. Feel free to fork and submit PR's. We'll really appreciate any effort, especially on Android ;(

Amit Palomo amit@nester.co.il

Rafael Bodill rafi@nester.co.il

