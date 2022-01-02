openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-streetview

by nesterapp
0.2.1 (see all)

React Native Google's Panorama/StreetView component for iOS and Android.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

794

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-streetview

React Native Google's Panorama/StreetView component for iOS and Android.

  

Installation

yarn add react-native-streetview

Link the native dependencies:

react-native link react-native-streetview

iOS

  1. Install GoogleMaps SDK for iOS using CocoaPods: https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/ios-sdk/start

  2. Add your API key to AppDelegate:

    Go to https://console.developers.google.com/apis/credentials to check your credentials.

    - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
    [GMSServices provideAPIKey:@"YOUR-API-KEY-HERE"];

Android

  1. Install Google Play services using SDK Manager in Android Studio

  2. Add your API key to Manifest file (android\app\src\main\AndroidManifest.xml):

    Go to https://console.developers.google.com/apis/credentials to check your credentials.

    <application>
  <!-- You will only need to add this meta-data tag, but make sure it's a child of application -->
  <meta-data
    android:name="com.google.android.geo.API_KEY"
    android:value="YOUR-API-KEY-HERE"/>
</application>

This installation should work in physical devices and iOS Simulator. For Genymotion, be sure to check Android installation about Google Play Services

Usage

Import

import StreetView from 'react-native-streetview';

Add StreetView component

<View style={styles.container}>
  <StreetView
    style={styles.streetView}
    allGesturesEnabled={true}
    coordinate={{
      'latitude': -33.852,
      'longitude': 151.211
    }}
    pov={{
    tilt:parseFloat(0),
    bearing:parseFloat(0),
    zoom:parseInt(1)
    }}
  />
</View>

Use position absolute for layout

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1
  },
  streetView: {
    position: 'absolute',
    top: 0,
    left: 0,
    right: 0,
    bottom: 0,
  },
});

Notice: if you are using react-navigation. There is a known bug where a black window appears upon dismissal of StreetView's container screen - if it was deployed on full screen. A workaround solution is to bound StreetView with some margins. See issue 12

Properties

PropTypeDefaultDescription
allGesturesEnabledbooltrueEnables user interaction (orientation, zoom, navigation)
coordinateshapenullRequest panorama near the coordinate
radiusnumber50Specify a search radius, in meters, around the coordinate
streetNamesHiddenboolfalseRemove street names from the map

Example

The 'example' folder contains a fully working example for iOS and Android.
To run the example on iOS do the following: 

$ cd example
$ yarn
$ cd ios
$ pod install

Edit AppDelegate.m to add your API key: [GMSServices provideAPIKey:@"YOUR-API-KEY-HERE"];

$ react-native run-ios

To run the example on Android do the following:

$ cd example
$ yarn

Edit AndroidManifest.xml to add your API key: android:value="YOUR-API-KEY-HERE"/>

$ react-native run-android

Roadmap and help?

This component was built to have Street View ability in our Home Renting app, Nester. There is much to go forward, with camera and heading setup, markers, etc. We will gradually add those in the next releases. Feel free to fork and submit PR's. We'll really appreciate any effort, especially on Android ;(

Contact

Amit Palomo amit@nester.co.il
Rafael Bodill rafi@nester.co.il

License

 Copyright (c) 2018 Nester.co.il

 Licensed under the The MIT License (MIT) (the "License");
 you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
 You may obtain a copy of the License at

    https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nesterapp/react-native-streetview/master/LICENSE

 Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
 distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
 WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
 See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
 limitations under the License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial