A CLI for dynamically importing stories into Storybook for React Native.
While using storybook for React Native, I repeatedly found myself manually creating a file with imports for all my stories.
react native storybook-loader solves this by searching directories, matching files to patterns and generating a story loader that Storybook can use to load all of your stories.
yarn add react-native-storybook-loader -D
Create a React Native project using create-react-native-app
yarn create react-native-app
Add Storybook for React Native to the project and follow instructions to finalize setup.
cd <project name>
npx -p @storybook/cli sb init --type react_native
Install react-native-storybook-loader
yarn add react-native-storybook-loader -D
Add the
rnstl cli to the scripts tag of the
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"prestorybook": "rnstl"
}
}
Update
index.js file in the
./storybook directory to point to
storyLoader.js
import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native';
import { getStorybookUI, configure } from '@storybook/react-native';
import { loadStories } from './storyLoader';
import './rn-addons';
// import stories
configure(() => {
loadStories();
}, module);
// Refer to https://github.com/storybookjs/storybook/tree/master/app/react-native#start-command-parameters
// To find allowed options for getStorybookUI
const StorybookUIRoot = getStorybookUI({});
// If you are using React Native vanilla and after installation you don't see your app name here, write it manually.
// If you use Expo you can safely remove this line.
AppRegistry.registerComponent('%APP_NAME%', () => StorybookUIRoot);
export default StorybookUIRoot;
Note: Step 4 ensures
storyLoader.js will be created
Start Storybook
yarn storybook
Run react native app in targeted platform
yarn android
Or
yarn ios
Note: If you have problems connecting from your device to Storybook using Android issue the following command:
adb reverse tcp:7007 tcp:7007.
Story loading is controlled by the
react-native-storybook-loader section of the project's
package.json.
|Setting
|CLI Option
|Type
|Description
|Default
|searchDir
--searchDir
string or
string[]
|The directory or directories, relative to the project root, to search for files in.
|Project root
|outputFile
--outputFile
string
|The output file that will be written. It is relative to the project directory.
./storybook/storyLoader.js
|pattern
--pattern
string
|The pattern of files to look at. It can be a specific file, or any valid glob. Note: if using the CLI, globs with
**/*... must be escaped with quotes
./storybook/stories/index.js (The default React Native storybook file)
--silent
|Silences output. This option is not supported in the
package.json file.
Note: When using the CLI, any of option passed will override the values in the
package.json
Both examples below will search
src and
packages directories recursively for files that end with
.stories.js and write the output to
./storybook/storyLoader.js
package.json
{
"name": "awesome-project",
"scripts": {
"prestorybook": "rnstl"
},
"config": {
"react-native-storybook-loader": {
"searchDir": ["./src", "./packages"],
"pattern": "**/*.stories.js",
"outputFile": "./storybook/storyLoader.js"
}
}
}
A story loader is the file generated by
rnstl used to load story files from your project in to Storybook.
Loads the located stories
Returns:
void
An array of the stories that are loaded.
Returns:
string[]
To ensure the formatting of your story loader is on par with the rest of your code base,
rnstl uses Prettier to format the generated story loaders. It will travese up the tree looking for a Prettier configuration file. If none is found, the defaul Prettier settings will be used.