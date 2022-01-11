React Native Storybook Loader

A CLI for dynamically importing stories into Storybook for React Native.

Purpose

While using storybook for React Native, I repeatedly found myself manually creating a file with imports for all my stories.

react native storybook-loader solves this by searching directories, matching files to patterns and generating a story loader that Storybook can use to load all of your stories.

Installation

yarn add react-native-storybook-loader -D

Quick Start

Create a React Native project using create-react-native-app yarn create react-native-app Add Storybook for React Native to the project and follow instructions to finalize setup. cd <project name> npx -p @storybook/cli sb init -- type react_native Install react-native-storybook-loader yarn add react-native-storybook-loader -D Add the rnstl cli to the scripts tag of the package.json { "scripts" : { "prestorybook" : "rnstl" } } Update index.js file in the ./storybook directory to point to storyLoader.js import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native' ; import { getStorybookUI, configure } from '@storybook/react-native' ; import { loadStories } from './storyLoader' ; import './rn-addons' ; configure( () => { loadStories(); }, module ); const StorybookUIRoot = getStorybookUI({}); AppRegistry.registerComponent( '%APP_NAME%' , () => StorybookUIRoot); export default StorybookUIRoot; Note: Step 4 ensures storyLoader.js will be created Start Storybook yarn storybook Run react native app in targeted platform yarn android Or yarn ios Note: If you have problems connecting from your device to Storybook using Android issue the following command: adb reverse tcp:7007 tcp:7007 .

Configuration

Story loading is controlled by the react-native-storybook-loader section of the project's package.json .

Options

Setting CLI Option Type Description Default searchDir --searchDir string or string[] The directory or directories, relative to the project root, to search for files in. Project root outputFile --outputFile string The output file that will be written. It is relative to the project directory. ./storybook/storyLoader.js pattern --pattern string The pattern of files to look at. It can be a specific file, or any valid glob. Note: if using the CLI, globs with **/*... must be escaped with quotes ./storybook/stories/index.js (The default React Native storybook file) --silent Silences output. This option is not supported in the package.json file.

Note: When using the CLI, any of option passed will override the values in the package.json

Both examples below will search src and packages directories recursively for files that end with .stories.js and write the output to ./storybook/storyLoader.js

{ "name" : "awesome-project" , "scripts" : { "prestorybook" : "rnstl" }, "config" : { "react-native-storybook-loader" : { "searchDir" : [ "./src" , "./packages" ], "pattern" : "**/*.stories.js" , "outputFile" : "./storybook/storyLoader.js" } } }

Story Loader API

A story loader is the file generated by rnstl used to load story files from your project in to Storybook.

Loads the located stories

Returns: void

An array of the stories that are loaded.

Returns: string[]

Story Loader Formatting