rns

react-native-store-version

by Yu Watanabe
1.3.2 (see all)

This module check an app's version on google playstore or ios app store.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

1.2K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-store-version

This module check an app's version on google playstore or ios app store.
By writing code successfully, you can make a forced update.

Installation

$ npm install --save react-native-store-version

CHANGELOG

v1.3.0

  • if failed, throw an error.
  • add result detail.

Usage

import checkVersion from 'react-native-store-version';

export default function App() {
  useEffect(() => {
    const init = async () => {
      try{
        const check = await checkVersion({
          version: "1.0.0", // app local version
          iosStoreURL: 'ios app store url',
          androidStoreURL: 'android app store url',
          country: 'jp' // default value is 'jp'
        });

        if(check.result === "new"){
          // if app store version is new
        }
      } catch(e) {
        console.log(e);
      }
    };

    init();
  },[]);
}

Return value

// correct
{
  local: "1.0.0",
  remote: "1.1.0",
  result: "new", // "new" | "old" | "equal"
  detail: "remote > local", // "remote > local" | "remote < local" | "remote === local"
}

// catch error
{
  message: "string",
}

result compare from a local to remote.
If local(1.0.0) and remote(1.1.0), result is new.

Example

Check out example

