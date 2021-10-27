This module check an app's version on google playstore or ios app store.

By writing code successfully, you can make a forced update.

Installation

$ npm install --save react-native-store-version

CHANGELOG

Usage

import checkVersion from 'react-native-store-version'; export default function App() { useEffect(() => { const init = async () => { try{ const check = await checkVersion({ version: "1.0.0", // app local version iosStoreURL: 'ios app store url', androidStoreURL: 'android app store url', country: 'jp' // default value is 'jp' }); if(check.result === "new"){ // if app store version is new } } catch(e) { console.log(e); } }; init(); },[]); }

Return value

{ local : "1.0.0" , remote : "1.1.0" , result : "new" , detail : "remote > local" , } { message : "string" , }

result compare from a local to remote .

If local(1.0.0) and remote(1.1.0) , result is new.

Example

