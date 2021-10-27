This module check an app's version on google playstore or ios app store.
By writing code successfully, you can make a forced update.
$ npm install --save react-native-store-version
import checkVersion from 'react-native-store-version';
export default function App() {
useEffect(() => {
const init = async () => {
try{
const check = await checkVersion({
version: "1.0.0", // app local version
iosStoreURL: 'ios app store url',
androidStoreURL: 'android app store url',
country: 'jp' // default value is 'jp'
});
if(check.result === "new"){
// if app store version is new
}
} catch(e) {
console.log(e);
}
};
init();
},[]);
}
// correct
{
local: "1.0.0",
remote: "1.1.0",
result: "new", // "new" | "old" | "equal"
detail: "remote > local", // "remote > local" | "remote < local" | "remote === local"
}
// catch error
{
message: "string",
}
result compare from a
local to
remote.
If
local(1.0.0) and
remote(1.1.0), result is new.