react-native-store-rating

by pankod
1.0.1 (see all)

Ratings and reviews influence how your app ranks in search results, and can affect whether someone downloads your app. Users can rate your app on a scale of desired amount of stars.

React Native Store Rating

React Native Module to getting users to easily rate and leave a review about your app.

Created by Pankod


Ratings and reviews influence how your app ranks in search results, and can affect whether someone downloads your app. Users can rate your app on a scale of desired amount of stars. They can also add a written review for iOS and Android apps.

Stores Supported:

Apple App StoreGoogle Play

Getting started

$ npm i @pankod/react-native-store-rating

or

$ yarn add @pankod/react-native-store-rating

Usage

Users are presented with a modal allowing them to choose amount of stars which is defined with totalStarCount props.

The star rate taken from the users is compared to the value defined in "storeRedirectThreshold". If this value is greater than the value of "storeRedirectThreshold", the user is directed to the App store or Google Play Store. If it is equal and smaller, comment popup will be opened and users will be allowed to type comment.

Example: Let's say we defined 3 as a value to storeRedirectThreshold property,

<RateModal
    storeRedirectThreshold={3}
    // ... props
/>

User redirect to App Store or Google Play Store when the given star rate is greater then 3.

Comment modal will be opened if the given star rate equal or less then 3.

Live Demo with Expo

Explore with Expo Snack

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { Text, View, StyleSheet, TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native'
import RateModal from '@pankod/react-native-store-rating'

export default class example extends Component {
    state = {
        isModalOpen: false
    }

    const styles = StyleSheet.create({
        container: {
            flex: 1,
            justifyContent: 'center',
            alignItems: 'center'
        }
    })

    const rateModalStyles = StyleSheet.create({
        button: {
          backgroundColor: 'transparent',
          borderColor: 'transparent',
          textTransform: 'upparcase'
        },
    })

    render() {
        return (
            <View style={styles.container}>
                <TouchableOpacity onPress={() => this.setState({ isModalOpen: true })}>
                <Text> Open Modal </Text>
            </TouchableOpacity>

            <RateModal
                modalTitle="Your modal title"
                rateBtnText={'Rate'}
                cancelBtnText={'Cancel'}
                totalStarCount={5}
                defaultStars={5}
                isVisible={true}
                sendBtnText={'Send'}
                commentPlaceholderText={'Placeholder text'}
                emptyCommentErrorMessage={'Empty comment error message'}
                iTunesStoreUrl={'itms-apps://itunes.apple.com/app/${APP_ID}'}
                isModalOpen={this.state.isModalOpen}
                storeRedirectThreshold={3}
                style={{
                    paddingHorizontal: 30,
                }}
                onStarSelected={(e) => {
                    console.log('change rating', e);
                }}
                onClosed={() => {
                    console.log('pressed cancel button...')
                        this.setState({
                        isModalOpen: false
                    })
                }}
                sendContactUsForm={(state) => {
                    alert(JSON.stringify(state));
                }}
                styles={rateModalStyles}
                ratingProps={{
                    selectedColor: 'red',
                }}
                modalProps={{
                    animationType: 'fade',
                }}
            />

            </View >
        )
    }
}

PropertiesTypeDescriptionDefault
playStoreUrl
*required		stringGoogle Play Store App Url
market://details?id=${APP_PACKAGE_NAME}
iTunesStoreUrl
*required		stringApple ITunes App Url
itms-apps://itunes.apple.com/app/${APP_ID}
modalTitlestringThe modal header title"How many stars do you give to this app?"
rateBtnTextstringThe button text."Rate"
cancelBtnTextstringThe cancel button text."Cancel"
totalStarCountnumberThe starts count on modal.5
defaulRatingnumberIf no number set, it will determine 3 stars rating.5
isVisiblebooleanShows rating on modal. true
sendBtnTextstringThe text of send button."Send"
commentPlaceholderTextstringUser review modal placeholder text."You can write your comments here"
isTransparentbooleanBackground styletrue
starLabelsarrayThe array of rating title.['Terrible', 'Bad', 'Okay', 'Good', 'Great']
emptyCommentErrorMessagestringUser review comment box validation text"Please specify your opinion."
isModalOpenbooleanControl if the modal open or not.false
storeRedirectThresholdnumber?3
style
*deprecated		ObjectAn object containing the styles objects to style the modal. Use styles instead.example:
{ backgroundColor: #000, paddingHorizontal: 30 }
stylesObjectAn object for the styles for all the components inside RateModal (modal, title, buttons, textbox, error message). It overrides the default styling at Assets/Styles/Ratemodal.tsx, use the same properties for selectors as there.{}
ratingComponentReact.ElementTypeYour custom rating component.react-native-ratings/AirbnbRating
ratingPropsObjectNecessary props for the rating component not mentioned above. Depends on the component you use, but here you can set the color of the stars for the AirbnbRating as well.{}
modalPropsObjectProps to pass to the React Native's Modal component.{}

PropertiesTypeDescriptionDefault
onStarSelectedFunctionFunction fired when the rating has changed.return: number
onClosed
*required		FunctionFunction fired when the modal has closed.console.warn('pressed cancel button...')
onSendReviewFunctionFunction fired when redirected to the store. Passes the component state.
sendContactUsForm
*required		FunctionRead component state and function fired when the user comment was submitted.{ isModalOpen: true, rating: 3, review: "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet...", reviewError:false, showContactForm:true }

Notes

As of version 1.1.0 this package is compatible with both iOS and Android.

Releases

  • 1.0.0 - Initial release
  • 1.1.0 - Some props and functions name changed && added example app.

