Ratings and reviews influence how your app ranks in search results, and can affect whether someone downloads your app. Users can rate your app on a scale of desired amount of stars. They can also add a written review for iOS and Android apps.
|Apple App Store
|Google Play
|✓
|✓
$ npm i @pankod/react-native-store-rating
or
$ yarn add @pankod/react-native-store-rating
Users are presented with a modal allowing them to choose amount of stars which is defined with
totalStarCount props.
The star rate taken from the users is compared to the value defined in "storeRedirectThreshold". If this value is greater than the value of "storeRedirectThreshold", the user is directed to the App store or Google Play Store. If it is equal and smaller, comment popup will be opened and users will be allowed to type comment.
Example: Let's say we defined 3 as a value to
storeRedirectThreshold property,
<RateModal
storeRedirectThreshold={3}
// ... props
/>
User redirect to App Store or Google Play Store when the given star rate is greater then 3.
Comment modal will be opened if the given star rate equal or less then 3.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { Text, View, StyleSheet, TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native'
import RateModal from '@pankod/react-native-store-rating'
export default class example extends Component {
state = {
isModalOpen: false
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center'
}
})
const rateModalStyles = StyleSheet.create({
button: {
backgroundColor: 'transparent',
borderColor: 'transparent',
textTransform: 'upparcase'
},
})
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={() => this.setState({ isModalOpen: true })}>
<Text> Open Modal </Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<RateModal
modalTitle="Your modal title"
rateBtnText={'Rate'}
cancelBtnText={'Cancel'}
totalStarCount={5}
defaultStars={5}
isVisible={true}
sendBtnText={'Send'}
commentPlaceholderText={'Placeholder text'}
emptyCommentErrorMessage={'Empty comment error message'}
iTunesStoreUrl={'itms-apps://itunes.apple.com/app/${APP_ID}'}
isModalOpen={this.state.isModalOpen}
storeRedirectThreshold={3}
style={{
paddingHorizontal: 30,
}}
onStarSelected={(e) => {
console.log('change rating', e);
}}
onClosed={() => {
console.log('pressed cancel button...')
this.setState({
isModalOpen: false
})
}}
sendContactUsForm={(state) => {
alert(JSON.stringify(state));
}}
styles={rateModalStyles}
ratingProps={{
selectedColor: 'red',
}}
modalProps={{
animationType: 'fade',
}}
/>
</View >
)
}
}
|Properties
|Type
|Description
|Default
|playStoreUrl
*required
string
|Google Play Store App Url
market://details?id=${APP_PACKAGE_NAME}
|iTunesStoreUrl
*required
string
|Apple ITunes App Url
itms-apps://itunes.apple.com/app/${APP_ID}
|modalTitle
string
|The modal header title
"How many stars do you give to this app?"
|rateBtnText
string
|The button text.
"Rate"
|cancelBtnText
string
|The cancel button text.
"Cancel"
|totalStarCount
number
|The starts count on modal.
5
|defaulRating
number
|If no number set, it will determine 3 stars rating.
5
|isVisible
boolean
|Shows rating on modal.
true
|sendBtnText
string
|The text of send button.
"Send"
|commentPlaceholderText
string
|User review modal placeholder text.
"You can write your comments here"
|isTransparent
boolean
|Background style
true
|starLabels
array
|The array of rating title.
['Terrible', 'Bad', 'Okay', 'Good', 'Great']
|emptyCommentErrorMessage
string
|User review comment box validation text
"Please specify your opinion."
|isModalOpen
boolean
|Control if the modal open or not.
false
|storeRedirectThreshold
number
|?
3
|style
*deprecated
Object
|An object containing the styles objects to style the modal. Use
styles instead.
example:
{ backgroundColor: #000, paddingHorizontal: 30 }
|styles
Object
|An object for the styles for all the components inside RateModal (modal, title, buttons, textbox, error message). It overrides the default styling at
Assets/Styles/Ratemodal.tsx, use the same properties for selectors as there.
{}
|ratingComponent
React.ElementType
|Your custom rating component.
react-native-ratings/AirbnbRating
|ratingProps
Object
|Necessary props for the rating component not mentioned above. Depends on the component you use, but here you can set the color of the stars for the AirbnbRating as well.
{}
|modalProps
Object
|Props to pass to the React Native's Modal component.
{}
|Properties
|Type
|Description
|Default
|onStarSelected
Function
|Function fired when the rating has changed.
return: number
|onClosed
*required
Function
|Function fired when the modal has closed.
console.warn('pressed cancel button...')
|onSendReview
Function
|Function fired when redirected to the store. Passes the component state.
|sendContactUsForm
*required
Function
|Read component state and function fired when the user comment was submitted.
{ isModalOpen: true, rating: 3, review: "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet...", reviewError:false, showContactForm:true }
As of version 1.1.0 this package is compatible with both iOS and Android.