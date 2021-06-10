React Native Store Rating

React Native Module to getting users to easily rate and leave a review about your app.

Ratings and reviews influence how your app ranks in search results, and can affect whether someone downloads your app. Users can rate your app on a scale of desired amount of stars. They can also add a written review for iOS and Android apps.

Stores Supported:

Apple App Store Google Play ✓ ✓

Getting started

$ npm i /react- native -store-rating

or

$ yarn add /react- native -store-rating

Usage

Users are presented with a modal allowing them to choose amount of stars which is defined with totalStarCount props.

The star rate taken from the users is compared to the value defined in "storeRedirectThreshold". If this value is greater than the value of "storeRedirectThreshold", the user is directed to the App store or Google Play Store. If it is equal and smaller, comment popup will be opened and users will be allowed to type comment.

Example: Let's say we defined 3 as a value to storeRedirectThreshold property,

<RateModal storeRedirectThreshold={ 3 } />

User redirect to App Store or Google Play Store when the given star rate is greater then 3.

Comment modal will be opened if the given star rate equal or less then 3.

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { Text, View, StyleSheet, TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native' import RateModal from '@pankod/react-native-store-rating' export default class example extends Component { state = { isModalOpen : false } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' } }) const rateModalStyles = StyleSheet.create({ button : { backgroundColor : 'transparent' , borderColor : 'transparent' , textTransform : 'upparcase' }, }) render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <TouchableOpacity onPress={() => this.setState({ isModalOpen: true })}> <Text> Open Modal </Text> </TouchableOpacity> <RateModal modalTitle="Your modal title" rateBtnText={'Rate'} cancelBtnText={'Cancel'} totalStarCount={5} defaultStars={5} isVisible={true} sendBtnText={'Send'} commentPlaceholderText={'Placeholder text'} emptyCommentErrorMessage={'Empty comment error message'} iTunesStoreUrl={'itms-apps://itunes.apple.com/app/${APP_ID}'} isModalOpen={this.state.isModalOpen} storeRedirectThreshold={3} style={{ paddingHorizontal: 30, }} onStarSelected={(e) => { console.log('change rating', e); }} onClosed={() => { console.log('pressed cancel button...') this.setState({ isModalOpen: false }) }} sendContactUsForm={(state) => { alert(JSON.stringify(state)); }} styles={rateModalStyles} ratingProps={{ selectedColor: 'red', }} modalProps={{ animationType: 'fade', }} /> </View > ) } }

Options

Properties Type Description Default playStoreUrl

*required string Google Play Store App Url

market://details?id=${APP_PACKAGE_NAME} iTunesStoreUrl

*required string Apple ITunes App Url

itms-apps://itunes.apple.com/app/${APP_ID} modalTitle string The modal header title "How many stars do you give to this app?" rateBtnText string The button text. "Rate" cancelBtnText string The cancel button text. "Cancel" totalStarCount number The starts count on modal. 5 defaulRating number If no number set, it will determine 3 stars rating. 5 isVisible boolean Shows rating on modal. true sendBtnText string The text of send button. "Send" commentPlaceholderText string User review modal placeholder text. "You can write your comments here" isTransparent boolean Background style true starLabels array The array of rating title. ['Terrible', 'Bad', 'Okay', 'Good', 'Great'] emptyCommentErrorMessage string User review comment box validation text "Please specify your opinion." isModalOpen boolean Control if the modal open or not. false storeRedirectThreshold number ? 3 style

*deprecated Object An object containing the styles objects to style the modal. Use styles instead. example:

{ backgroundColor: #000, paddingHorizontal: 30 } styles Object An object for the styles for all the components inside RateModal (modal, title, buttons, textbox, error message). It overrides the default styling at Assets/Styles/Ratemodal.tsx , use the same properties for selectors as there. {} ratingComponent React.ElementType Your custom rating component. react-native-ratings/AirbnbRating ratingProps Object Necessary props for the rating component not mentioned above. Depends on the component you use, but here you can set the color of the stars for the AirbnbRating as well. {} modalProps Object Props to pass to the React Native's Modal component. {}

Functions

Properties Type Description Default onStarSelected Function Function fired when the rating has changed. return: number onClosed

*required Function Function fired when the modal has closed. console.warn('pressed cancel button...') onSendReview Function Function fired when redirected to the store. Passes the component state. sendContactUsForm

*required Function Read component state and function fired when the user comment was submitted. { isModalOpen: true, rating: 3, review: "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet...", reviewError:false, showContactForm:true }

Notes

As of version 1.1.0 this package is compatible with both iOS and Android.

