rns

react-native-stopwatch-timer

by Michael Stevens
0.0.21 (see all)

A stopwatch/timer component for React Native.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

449

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Timer

Readme

React Native Stopwatch Timer

A React Native component that provides a stopwatch and timer.

Instructions

npm install react-native-stopwatch-timer

import { Stopwatch, Timer } from 'react-native-stopwatch-timer'

Options

Stopwatch and Timer Options

NameTypeDescriptionDefault
startbooleanstarts timer/stopwatch if true, stops if falsefalse
resetbooleanstops timer/stopwatch, resetsfalse
msecsbooleanincludes milliseconds in render of timefalse
optionsobjectdescribes style of rendered timer/stopwatchsee example
getTimefunctionget the formatted value on each tick(time) => console.log(time)
getMsecsfunctionget the number of msecs on each tick(time) => console.log(time)

Stopwatch Options

NameTypeDescriptionDefault
lapsbooleanwill not count the laps of the stopped stopwatchfalse
startTimenumbernumber of milliseconds to start stopwatch from0

Timer Options

NameTypeDescriptionDefault
totalDurationIntegernumber of milliseconds to set timer for0
handleFinishfunctionfunction to perform when timer completes() => alert("Timer Finished")

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet,Text,View, TouchableHighlight } from 'react-native';
import { Stopwatch, Timer } from 'react-native-stopwatch-timer';

class TestApp extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      timerStart: false,
      stopwatchStart: false,
      totalDuration: 90000,
      timerReset: false,
      stopwatchReset: false,
    };
    this.toggleTimer = this.toggleTimer.bind(this);
    this.resetTimer = this.resetTimer.bind(this);
    this.toggleStopwatch = this.toggleStopwatch.bind(this);
    this.resetStopwatch = this.resetStopwatch.bind(this);
  }

  toggleTimer() {
    this.setState({timerStart: !this.state.timerStart, timerReset: false});
  }

  resetTimer() {
    this.setState({timerStart: false, timerReset: true});
  }

  toggleStopwatch() {
    this.setState({stopwatchStart: !this.state.stopwatchStart, stopwatchReset: false});
  }

  resetStopwatch() {
    this.setState({stopwatchStart: false, stopwatchReset: true});
  }
  
  getFormattedTime(time) {
      this.currentTime = time;
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        <Stopwatch laps msecs start={this.state.stopwatchStart}
          reset={this.state.stopwatchReset}
          options={options}
          getTime={this.getFormattedTime} />
        <TouchableHighlight onPress={this.toggleStopwatch}>
          <Text style={{fontSize: 30}}>{!this.state.stopwatchStart ? "Start" : "Stop"}</Text>
        </TouchableHighlight>
        <TouchableHighlight onPress={this.resetStopwatch}>
          <Text style={{fontSize: 30}}>Reset</Text>
        </TouchableHighlight>
        <Timer totalDuration={this.state.totalDuration} msecs start={this.state.timerStart}
          reset={this.state.timerReset}
          options={options}
          handleFinish={handleTimerComplete}
          getTime={this.getFormattedTime} />
        <TouchableHighlight onPress={this.toggleTimer}>
          <Text style={{fontSize: 30}}>{!this.state.timerStart ? "Start" : "Stop"}</Text>
        </TouchableHighlight>
        <TouchableHighlight onPress={this.resetTimer}>
          <Text style={{fontSize: 30}}>Reset</Text>
        </TouchableHighlight>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const handleTimerComplete = () => alert("custom completion function");

const options = {
  container: {
    backgroundColor: '#000',
    padding: 5,
    borderRadius: 5,
    width: 220,
  },
  text: {
    fontSize: 30,
    color: '#FFF',
    marginLeft: 7,
  }
};

AppRegistry.registerComponent('TestApp', () => TestApp);

Alternatives

rnb
react-native-background-timerEmit event periodically (even when app is in the background)
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
33K
rnc
react-native-countdown-circle-timerLightweight React/React Native countdown timer component with color and progress animation based on SVG
GitHub Stars
395
Weekly Downloads
4K
rt
react-timeoutComponent wrapper for setTimeout et al that cleans up after itself.
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
11K
rnf
react-native-flip-countdown-timerA Flip Countdown Timer implementation in React Native
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
49
rnf
react-native-flip-timerA Flip Timer implementation in React Native
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
43

