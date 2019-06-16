React Native Stopwatch Timer

A React Native component that provides a stopwatch and timer.

Instructions

npm install react-native-stopwatch-timer

import { Stopwatch, Timer } from 'react-native-stopwatch-timer'

Options

Stopwatch and Timer Options

Name Type Description Default start boolean starts timer/stopwatch if true, stops if false false reset boolean stops timer/stopwatch, resets false msecs boolean includes milliseconds in render of time false options object describes style of rendered timer/stopwatch see example getTime function get the formatted value on each tick (time) => console.log(time) getMsecs function get the number of msecs on each tick (time) => console.log(time)

Stopwatch Options

Name Type Description Default laps boolean will not count the laps of the stopped stopwatch false startTime number number of milliseconds to start stopwatch from 0

Timer Options

Name Type Description Default totalDuration Integer number of milliseconds to set timer for 0 handleFinish function function to perform when timer completes () => alert("Timer Finished")

Example