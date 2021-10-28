Stickyheader.js is a simple React Native library, enabling to create a fully custom header for your iOS and Android apps.
|Tabbed Header
|Avatar Header
|Details Header
Check the live demo on Expo Snack here.
Predefined headers can be accessed through
headerType="HeaderName" property, each header can be configured according to your demands using the wide amount of properties. You can change all of them, or use it right out of the box with as little changes as possible to use it for your needs.
This is how you can add them in your app:
import React from 'react';
import StickyParallaxHeader from 'react-native-sticky-parallax-header';
const TestScreen = () => (
<>
<StickyParallaxHeader headerType="TabbedHeader" />
{/* <StickyParallaxHeader headerType="AvatarHeader" /> */}
{/* <StickyParallaxHeader headerType="DetailsHeader" /> */}
</>
);
export default TestScreen;
Add latest package version
$ yarn add react-native-sticky-parallax-header
Installation steps for React Native < 0.60.0
The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.