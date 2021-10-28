openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-sticky-parallax-header

by netguru
0.4.1 (see all)

A simple React Native library, enabling to create a fully custom header for your iOS and Android apps.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Parallax

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Stickyheader.js


Brought with  ❤️ by   Netguru logo

Introduction

Stickyheader.js is a simple React Native library, enabling to create a fully custom header for your iOS and Android apps.

Documentation

Read the full Docs at: https://netguru.github.io/sticky-parallax-header/

Preview

Features

Stickyheader.js ships with 3 different use cases for sticky headers and a possibility to create fully custom header!
Tabbed HeaderAvatar HeaderDetails Header
Tabbed Header GifAvatar Header GifDetails Header Gif

In Use

Check the live demo on Expo Snack here.

Predefined headers can be accessed through headerType="HeaderName" property, each header can be configured according to your demands using the wide amount of properties. You can change all of them, or use it right out of the box with as little changes as possible to use it for your needs.

This is how you can add them in your app:

import React from 'react';
import StickyParallaxHeader from 'react-native-sticky-parallax-header';

const TestScreen = () => (
  <>
    <StickyParallaxHeader headerType="TabbedHeader" />
    {/* <StickyParallaxHeader headerType="AvatarHeader" /> */}
    {/* <StickyParallaxHeader headerType="DetailsHeader" /> */}
  </>
);

export default TestScreen;

Installation

For React Native >= 0.60.0 use version 0.0.60 and above, for previous React Native versions use 0.0.59

Installation for React Native >= 0.60.0

Add latest package version

$ yarn add react-native-sticky-parallax-header

Installation for React Native < 0.60.0

Installation steps for React Native < 0.60.0

Contributing

Contributing guidelines

Contributors

License

The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
jill-poon3 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago

Alternatives

rnp
react-native-parallax-scroll-viewA ScrollView-like component with parallax and sticky header support.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@monterosa/react-native-parallax-scrollParallax scroll view for react-native
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
2K
rnp
react-native-parallax-headerA react native scroll view component with Parallax header :p
GitHub Stars
510
Weekly Downloads
594
rnp
react-native-parallax-header-viewParallax and Elastic view for vertical scrollview with a header image and header content
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
63
rnp
react-native-parallax-swiperPaged Parallax Swiper with Effects
GitHub Stars
600
Weekly Downloads
114
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

Implement an App Store Header in React Native With Sticky Parallax Library
www.netguru.com7 months agoImplement an App Store Header in React Native With Sticky Parallax LibraryIn this blog post, you will learn how to build an Apple App Store sticky header from The Sims Mobile product page.
Sticky Parallax Header For React Native | Reactscript
reactscript.com2 years agoSticky Parallax Header For React Native | ReactscriptA simple React Native library to create a sticky, parallax scrolling, fully customizable header for your iOS and Android apps.
react-native-sticky-parallax-header examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-native-sticky-parallax-header examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-native-sticky-parallax-header by viewing and forking react-native-sticky-parallax-header example apps on CodeSandbox
yarnpkg.comFast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
Tutorial
packagegalaxy.com6 months agoreact-native-sticky-parallax-header [javascript]: Datasheet<div align=“center”> <image align=“center” src=”./assets/readme_header.svg”/> </div> <div align=“center”> <h1>Stickyheader.js</h1> </div>