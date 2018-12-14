Motivation

This library was initially built for my following projects.

Preview

Installation

npm install --save react-native-sticky-keyboard-accessory

or

yarn add react-native-sticky-keyboard-accessory

Usage

import KeyboardAccessory from 'react-native-sticky-keyboard-accessory' ; <KeyboardAccessory> <View style={{ flexDirection: 'row', height: 40 }}> <TextInput style={{ flex: 1, height: 30, borderWidth: 1 }} placeholder='Click me!' /> <Icon style={{ marginLeft: 10 }} name='smile-o' size={30} /> <Icon style={{ marginLeft: 10 }} name='angle-down' size={30} onPress={() => Keyboard.dismiss()} /> </View> </KeyboardAccessory>

How it works

Update bottom to the height of keyboard when keyboard show

to the height of keyboard when keyboard show Reset bottom to 0 once keyboard hide

import { isIphoneX, getBottomSpace } from 'react-native-iphone-x-helper' ; componentDidMount() { this .keyboardShowListener = Keyboard.addListener(keyboardShowEvent, (e) => this .keyboardShow(e)); this .keyboardHideListener = Keyboard.addListener(keyboardHideEvent, (e) => this .keyboardHide(e)); } keyboardShow(e) { this .setState({ bottom : isIphoneX() ? (e.endCoordinates.height - getBottomSpace()) : e.endCoordinates.height }); } keyboardHide(e) { this .setState({ bottom : 0 }); }

iPhone X (iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max)

For new iPhones, if you just wrap <KeyboardAccessory> into <SafeAreaView> , the UI doesn't look good.

<SafeAreaView style={{ flex : 1 }}> < KeyboardAccessory > ... </ KeyboardAccessory > </ SafeAreaView >

In this way, your <KeyboardAccessory> will actually occupy bottom safe area.

You should wrap one more <View> for <KeyboardAccessory> .

<SafeAreaView style={{ flex : 1 }}> < View style = {{ flex: 1 }}> < KeyboardAccessory > ... </ KeyboardAccessory > </ View > </ SafeAreaView >

You can try it out with example project.

Props

backgroundColor (string) - Color of keyboard accessory's background, defaults to #f6f6f6 .

(string) - Color of keyboard accessory's background, defaults to . verticalOffset (number) - Adds a vertical offset, default is 0.

License

The MIT License