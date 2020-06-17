A simple react-native implementation of step indicator widget compatible with the ViewPager and ListView.

Features

Can be used with ViewPager and Listview

Custom Styling

Supports vertical and horizontal orientation

Supports animation between steps

example/src/HorizontalStepIndicator.tsx example/src/VerticalStepIndicator.tsx

Example

$ yarn $ yarn example ios // For ios $ yarn example android // For Android

Installation

npm install react-native-step-indicator --save

or

yarn add react-native-step-indicator

Usage

import StepIndicator from 'react-native-step-indicator' ; const labels = [ "Cart" , "Delivery Address" , "Order Summary" , "Payment Method" , "Track" ]; const customStyles = { stepIndicatorSize : 25 , currentStepIndicatorSize : 30 , separatorStrokeWidth : 2 , currentStepStrokeWidth : 3 , stepStrokeCurrentColor : '#fe7013' , stepStrokeWidth : 3 , stepStrokeFinishedColor : '#fe7013' , stepStrokeUnFinishedColor : '#aaaaaa' , separatorFinishedColor : '#fe7013' , separatorUnFinishedColor : '#aaaaaa' , stepIndicatorFinishedColor : '#fe7013' , stepIndicatorUnFinishedColor : '#ffffff' , stepIndicatorCurrentColor : '#ffffff' , stepIndicatorLabelFontSize : 13 , currentStepIndicatorLabelFontSize : 13 , stepIndicatorLabelCurrentColor : '#fe7013' , stepIndicatorLabelFinishedColor : '#ffffff' , stepIndicatorLabelUnFinishedColor : '#aaaaaa' , labelColor : '#999999' , labelSize : 13 , currentStepLabelColor : '#fe7013' } constructor () { this .state = { currentPosition : 0 } } render() { return ( < StepIndicator customStyles = {customStyles} currentPosition = {this.state.currentPosition} labels = {labels} /> ) } onPageChange(position){ this.setState({currentPosition: position}); } //...

Properties

Name Type Description Default currentPosition Number Current position in steps 0 stepCount Number Number of steps 5 direction String Orientation(i.e. horizontal,vertical) horizontal customStyles Object Custom styling {} labels Array Labels for each step null onPress Function (position: Number) Function called when a step is pressed null renderStepIndicator Function (position: Number, stepStatus: String) Use this to render custom content inside step null renderLabel Function (position: Number, stepStatus: String, label: String, currentPosition: Number) Use this to render custom label for each step null

Custom Styles

Name Type Default stepIndicatorSize Number 30 currentStepIndicatorSize Number 40 separatorStrokeWidth Number 3 separatorStrokeUnfinishedWidth Number 0 separatorStrokeFinishedWidth Number 0 stepStrokeWidth Number 0 currentStepStrokeWidth Number 5 stepStrokeCurrentColor String '#4aae4f' stepStrokeFinishedColor String '#4aae4f' stepStrokeUnFinishedColor String '#4aae4f' separatorFinishedColor String '#4aae4f' separatorUnFinishedColor String '#a4d4a5' stepIndicatorFinishedColor String '#4aae4f' stepIndicatorUnFinishedColor String '#a4d4a5' stepIndicatorCurrentColor String '#ffffff' stepIndicatorLabelFontSize Number 15 currentStepIndicatorLabelFontSize Number 15 stepIndicatorLabelCurrentColor String '#000000' stepIndicatorLabelFinishedColor String '#ffffff' stepIndicatorLabelUnFinishedColor String 'rgba(255,255,255,0.5)' labelColor String '#000000' currentStepLabelColor String '#4aae4f' labelSize Number 13 labelAlign String 'center' labelFontFamily String

Contributing

If you'd like to see something added or changed to this module please open a new GitHub issue. Pull requests are always welcome.

License