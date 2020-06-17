openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-step-indicator

by Arkit
1.0.3 (see all)

A simple react-native implementation of step indicator widget compatible with the ViewPager and ListView.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.1K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Native Timeline

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

react-native-step-indicator

A simple react-native implementation of step indicator widget compatible with the ViewPager and ListView.

Features

  • Can be used with ViewPager and Listview
  • Custom Styling
  • Supports vertical and horizontal orientation
  • Supports animation between steps

alt tag                    alt tag example/src/HorizontalStepIndicator.tsx      example/src/VerticalStepIndicator.tsx

Example

$ yarn
$ yarn example ios   // For ios
$ yarn example android   // For Android

Installation

npm install react-native-step-indicator --save

or

yarn add react-native-step-indicator

Usage

import StepIndicator from 'react-native-step-indicator';

const labels = ["Cart","Delivery Address","Order Summary","Payment Method","Track"];
const customStyles = {
  stepIndicatorSize: 25,
  currentStepIndicatorSize:30,
  separatorStrokeWidth: 2,
  currentStepStrokeWidth: 3,
  stepStrokeCurrentColor: '#fe7013',
  stepStrokeWidth: 3,
  stepStrokeFinishedColor: '#fe7013',
  stepStrokeUnFinishedColor: '#aaaaaa',
  separatorFinishedColor: '#fe7013',
  separatorUnFinishedColor: '#aaaaaa',
  stepIndicatorFinishedColor: '#fe7013',
  stepIndicatorUnFinishedColor: '#ffffff',
  stepIndicatorCurrentColor: '#ffffff',
  stepIndicatorLabelFontSize: 13,
  currentStepIndicatorLabelFontSize: 13,
  stepIndicatorLabelCurrentColor: '#fe7013',
  stepIndicatorLabelFinishedColor: '#ffffff',
  stepIndicatorLabelUnFinishedColor: '#aaaaaa',
  labelColor: '#999999',
  labelSize: 13,
  currentStepLabelColor: '#fe7013'
}


constructor() {
    this.state = {
        currentPosition: 0
    }
}

render() {
  return (
    <StepIndicator
         customStyles={customStyles}
         currentPosition={this.state.currentPosition}
         labels={labels}
    />
  )
}

onPageChange(position){
    this.setState({currentPosition: position});
}
//...

Properties

NameTypeDescriptionDefault
currentPositionNumberCurrent position in steps0
stepCountNumberNumber of steps5
directionStringOrientation(i.e. horizontal,vertical)horizontal
customStylesObjectCustom styling{}
labelsArrayLabels for each stepnull
onPressFunction (position: Number)Function called when a step is pressednull
renderStepIndicatorFunction (position: Number, stepStatus: String)Use this to render custom content inside stepnull
renderLabelFunction (position: Number, stepStatus: String, label: String, currentPosition: Number)Use this to render custom label for each stepnull

Custom Styles

NameTypeDefault
stepIndicatorSizeNumber30
currentStepIndicatorSizeNumber40
separatorStrokeWidthNumber3
separatorStrokeUnfinishedWidthNumber0
separatorStrokeFinishedWidthNumber0
stepStrokeWidthNumber0
currentStepStrokeWidthNumber5
stepStrokeCurrentColorString'#4aae4f'
stepStrokeFinishedColorString'#4aae4f'
stepStrokeUnFinishedColorString'#4aae4f'
separatorFinishedColorString'#4aae4f'
separatorUnFinishedColorString'#a4d4a5'
stepIndicatorFinishedColorString'#4aae4f'
stepIndicatorUnFinishedColorString'#a4d4a5'
stepIndicatorCurrentColorString'#ffffff'
stepIndicatorLabelFontSizeNumber15
currentStepIndicatorLabelFontSizeNumber15
stepIndicatorLabelCurrentColorString'#000000'
stepIndicatorLabelFinishedColorString'#ffffff'
stepIndicatorLabelUnFinishedColorString'rgba(255,255,255,0.5)'
labelColorString'#000000'
currentStepLabelColorString'#4aae4f'
labelSizeNumber13
labelAlignString'center'
labelFontFamilyString

Contributing

If you'd like to see something added or changed to this module please open a new GitHub issue. Pull requests are always welcome.

License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Can KarahasanogluIstanbul1 Rating0 Reviews
February 4, 2021
Great Documentation

Alternatives

rnt
react-native-timeline-flatlistFlatList based timeline component for React Native for iOS and Android
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
rnb
react-native-beautiful-timelineFully customizable, beautifully designed Timeline for React Native.
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
66
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
rnt
react-native-timeline-listviewTimeline component for React Native App
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
202
rnt
react-native-timeline-feedCustomisable timeline for react native (using FlatList). Docs: https://johan-dutoit.github.io/react-native-timeline-feed/
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
90
rnj
react-native-just-timelineReact Native's customizable, RTL-supported, elegant, lazy-loading-ready Timeline component
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
29
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

react-native-step-indicator examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-native-step-indicator examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-native-step-indicator by viewing and forking react-native-step-indicator example apps on CodeSandbox
react-native-step-indicator Example - Snack
snack.expo.devreact-native-step-indicator Example - SnackTry this project on your phone! Use Expo’s online editor to make changes and save your own copy.
A simple react-native implementation of step indicator widget compatible with the ViewPager and ListView. | BestofReactjs
bestofreactjs.comA simple react-native implementation of step indicator widget compatible with the ViewPager and ListView. | BestofReactjs24ark/react-native-step-indicator, react-native-step-indicator A simple react-native implementation of step indicator widget compatible with the ViewPager and ListView. Features Can be
react-native-step-indicator,Lecss
githubhelp.comreact-native-step-indicator,Lecssreact-native-step-indicator,Lecss | a simple react-native implementation of step indicator widget compatible with the viewpager and listview.
Custom Step Indicator | React Native | Appdevblog
www.youtube.com2 years agoCustom Step Indicator | React Native | AppdevblogAppdevblogCustom step indicator in react native.npm : https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-native-step-indicatorhttps://computersciencespace.blogspot.com/#rea...