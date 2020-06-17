A simple react-native implementation of step indicator widget compatible with the ViewPager and ListView.
Features
example/src/HorizontalStepIndicator.tsx example/src/VerticalStepIndicator.tsx
$ yarn
$ yarn example ios // For ios
$ yarn example android // For Android
npm install react-native-step-indicator --save
or
yarn add react-native-step-indicator
import StepIndicator from 'react-native-step-indicator';
const labels = ["Cart","Delivery Address","Order Summary","Payment Method","Track"];
const customStyles = {
stepIndicatorSize: 25,
currentStepIndicatorSize:30,
separatorStrokeWidth: 2,
currentStepStrokeWidth: 3,
stepStrokeCurrentColor: '#fe7013',
stepStrokeWidth: 3,
stepStrokeFinishedColor: '#fe7013',
stepStrokeUnFinishedColor: '#aaaaaa',
separatorFinishedColor: '#fe7013',
separatorUnFinishedColor: '#aaaaaa',
stepIndicatorFinishedColor: '#fe7013',
stepIndicatorUnFinishedColor: '#ffffff',
stepIndicatorCurrentColor: '#ffffff',
stepIndicatorLabelFontSize: 13,
currentStepIndicatorLabelFontSize: 13,
stepIndicatorLabelCurrentColor: '#fe7013',
stepIndicatorLabelFinishedColor: '#ffffff',
stepIndicatorLabelUnFinishedColor: '#aaaaaa',
labelColor: '#999999',
labelSize: 13,
currentStepLabelColor: '#fe7013'
}
constructor() {
this.state = {
currentPosition: 0
}
}
render() {
return (
<StepIndicator
customStyles={customStyles}
currentPosition={this.state.currentPosition}
labels={labels}
/>
)
}
onPageChange(position){
this.setState({currentPosition: position});
}
//...
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
currentPosition
|Number
|Current position in steps
|0
stepCount
|Number
|Number of steps
|5
direction
|String
|Orientation(i.e. horizontal,vertical)
|horizontal
customStyles
|Object
|Custom styling
|{}
labels
|Array
|Labels for each step
|null
onPress
|Function (position: Number)
|Function called when a step is pressed
|null
renderStepIndicator
|Function (position: Number, stepStatus: String)
|Use this to render custom content inside step
|null
renderLabel
|Function (position: Number, stepStatus: String, label: String, currentPosition: Number)
|Use this to render custom label for each step
|null
|Name
|Type
|Default
stepIndicatorSize
|Number
|30
currentStepIndicatorSize
|Number
|40
separatorStrokeWidth
|Number
|3
separatorStrokeUnfinishedWidth
|Number
|0
separatorStrokeFinishedWidth
|Number
|0
stepStrokeWidth
|Number
|0
currentStepStrokeWidth
|Number
|5
stepStrokeCurrentColor
|String
|'#4aae4f'
stepStrokeFinishedColor
|String
|'#4aae4f'
stepStrokeUnFinishedColor
|String
|'#4aae4f'
separatorFinishedColor
|String
|'#4aae4f'
separatorUnFinishedColor
|String
|'#a4d4a5'
stepIndicatorFinishedColor
|String
|'#4aae4f'
stepIndicatorUnFinishedColor
|String
|'#a4d4a5'
stepIndicatorCurrentColor
|String
|'#ffffff'
stepIndicatorLabelFontSize
|Number
|15
currentStepIndicatorLabelFontSize
|Number
|15
stepIndicatorLabelCurrentColor
|String
|'#000000'
stepIndicatorLabelFinishedColor
|String
|'#ffffff'
stepIndicatorLabelUnFinishedColor
|String
|'rgba(255,255,255,0.5)'
labelColor
|String
|'#000000'
currentStepLabelColor
|String
|'#4aae4f'
labelSize
|Number
|13
labelAlign
|String
|'center'
labelFontFamily
|String
If you'd like to see something added or changed to this module please open a new GitHub issue. Pull requests are always welcome.