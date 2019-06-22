React Native Statusbar Alert

A status bar alert (e.g. in-call, recording, navigating) for React Native

Install

npm install react-native-statusbar-alert --save or yarn add react-native-statusbar-alert

Usage

Basic

<StatusBarAlert visible={ true } message= "Silent Switch ON" backgroundColor= "#3CC29E" color= "white" />

Pulse

<StatusBarAlert visible={ true } message= "Silent Switch ON" backgroundColor= "#3CC29E" color= "white" pulse= "background" />

Press

<StatusBarAlert visible={ true } message= "Silent Switch ON" backgroundColor= "#3CC29E" color= "white" onPress={() => this .navigator.push({ id : 'SilentAlert' })} />

Children

<StatusBarAlert visible={ true } height={ 68 } style={{ padding : 5 }} > < Image style = {{ width: 66 , height: 58 }} source = {{ uri: ' https: // facebook.github.io / react-native / img / header_logo.png ' }} /> </ StatusBarAlert >

Props

Name Description Required Type Default visible true to show, false to hide true bool false message message to display in alert true string '' onPress callback on press event false func null pulse animate the text or background false enum('text','background') false backgroundColor background color false color '#3DD84C' highlightColor color on press and pulse false color darken(this.props.backgroundColor, 0.9) color text color false color 'white' height height of children container false int 20 statusbarHeight custom status bar height false int 20 style styles for children container false style object {}

Usage with react-navigation

Create a navigation element using reat-navigation:

import { StackNavigator } from 'react-navigation' ;

const NavigationStack = StackNavigator({ Home : { screen : HomeScreen }, Child : { screen : ChildScreen } });

Render StatusBarAlert adjacent with StatusBar and NavigationStack :

<View style={styles.container}> < StatusBar /> < StatusBarAlert visible = {this.state.alert} message = "Alert!" onPress = {this.toggleAlert} /> < NavigationStack /> </ View >

See the ReactNativeStatusBarAlert directory for a complete example.

Alert stack example

Much like a route stack, you can keep an alert stack as an array of alert objects in your component's state. The StatusBarAlert will render the first alert in the stack, so that as new alerts are pushed into the stack, it will render the most recent alert. If an alert is popped from the stack, StatusBarAlert will render any remaining alerts and when the stack is empty, StatusBarAlert will hide itself. Additionally, the object spread operator ( {...this.state.alerts[0]} ) allows you to declare the default props for alerts in render() (e.g. backgroundColor="#3CC29E" ) and override those props in the alert object (e.g. backgroundColor="#FF6245" ).

render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <StatusBarAlert backgroundColor="#3CC29E" color="white" visible={this.state.alerts.length > 0} {...this.state.alerts[0]} /> <Navigator initialRoute={initialRoute} renderScene={this.renderScene} navigationBar={ <Navigator.NavigationBar routeMapper={routeMapper} style={{top: -20}} /> } /> </View> ) } showSilentAlert() { this.setState({ alerts: [{ message: 'Silent Switch ON', onPress: () => this.navigator.push({id: 'SilentAlert'}), backgroundColor="#FF6245" }, ...this.state.alerts] }) } hideSilentAlert() { this.setState({ alerts: this.state.alerts.filter(alert => alert.message !== 'Silent Switch ON') }) }

Example app

See the ReactNativeStatusBarAlertExample directory for an example React Native app using react-native-statusbar-alert.