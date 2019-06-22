A status bar alert (e.g. in-call, recording, navigating) for React Native
npm install react-native-statusbar-alert --save or
yarn add react-native-statusbar-alert
<StatusBarAlert
visible={true}
message="Silent Switch ON"
backgroundColor="#3CC29E"
color="white"
/>
<StatusBarAlert
visible={true}
message="Silent Switch ON"
backgroundColor="#3CC29E"
color="white"
pulse="background"
/>
<StatusBarAlert
visible={true}
message="Silent Switch ON"
backgroundColor="#3CC29E"
color="white"
onPress={() => this.navigator.push({id: 'SilentAlert'})}
/>
<StatusBarAlert
visible={true}
height={68}
style={{
padding: 5
}}
>
<Image
style={{ width: 66, height: 58 }}
source={{
uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/img/header_logo.png'
}}
/>
</StatusBarAlert>
|Name
|Description
|Required
|Type
|Default
|visible
true to show,
false to hide
|true
|bool
false
|message
|message to display in alert
|true
|string
''
|onPress
|callback on press event
|false
|func
null
|pulse
|animate the text or background
|false
|enum('text','background')
false
|backgroundColor
|background color
|false
|color
'#3DD84C'
|highlightColor
|color on press and pulse
|false
|color
darken(this.props.backgroundColor, 0.9)
|color
|text color
|false
|color
'white'
|height
|height of children container
|false
|int
|20
|statusbarHeight
|custom status bar height
|false
|int
|20
|style
|styles for children container
|false
|style object
{}
Create a navigation element using reat-navigation:
import { StackNavigator } from 'react-navigation';
const NavigationStack = StackNavigator({
Home: {
screen: HomeScreen
},
Child: {
screen: ChildScreen
}
});
Render
StatusBarAlert adjacent with
StatusBar and
NavigationStack:
<View style={styles.container}>
<StatusBar />
<StatusBarAlert
visible={this.state.alert}
message="Alert!"
onPress={this.toggleAlert}
/>
<NavigationStack />
</View>
See the ReactNativeStatusBarAlert directory for a complete example.
Much like a route stack, you can keep an alert stack as an array of alert objects in your component's state. The StatusBarAlert will render the first alert in the stack, so that as new alerts are pushed into the stack, it will render the most recent alert. If an alert is popped from the stack, StatusBarAlert will render any remaining alerts and when the stack is empty, StatusBarAlert will hide itself. Additionally, the object spread operator (
{...this.state.alerts[0]}) allows you to declare the default props for alerts in
render() (e.g.
backgroundColor="#3CC29E") and override those props in the alert object (e.g.
backgroundColor="#FF6245").
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<StatusBarAlert
backgroundColor="#3CC29E"
color="white"
visible={this.state.alerts.length > 0}
{...this.state.alerts[0]}
/>
<Navigator
initialRoute={initialRoute}
renderScene={this.renderScene}
navigationBar={
<Navigator.NavigationBar
routeMapper={routeMapper}
style={{top: -20}}
/>
}
/>
</View>
)
}
showSilentAlert() {
this.setState({
alerts: [{
message: 'Silent Switch ON',
onPress: () => this.navigator.push({id: 'SilentAlert'}),
backgroundColor="#FF6245"
}, ...this.state.alerts]
})
}
hideSilentAlert() {
this.setState({
alerts: this.state.alerts.filter(alert => alert.message !== 'Silent Switch ON')
})
}
See the ReactNativeStatusBarAlertExample directory for an example React Native app using react-native-statusbar-alert.