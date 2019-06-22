openbase logo
rns

react-native-statusbar-alert

by Grant Nestor
0.4.0 (see all)

A status bar alert (e.g. in-call, recording, navigating) for React Native

Overview

Readme

React Native Statusbar Alert

A status bar alert (e.g. in-call, recording, navigating) for React Native

Install

npm install react-native-statusbar-alert --save or yarn add react-native-statusbar-alert

Usage

Basic

<StatusBarAlert
  visible={true}
  message="Silent Switch ON"
  backgroundColor="#3CC29E"
  color="white"
/>

basic

Pulse

<StatusBarAlert
  visible={true}
  message="Silent Switch ON"
  backgroundColor="#3CC29E"
  color="white"
  pulse="background"
/>

pulse

Press

<StatusBarAlert
  visible={true}
  message="Silent Switch ON"
  backgroundColor="#3CC29E"
  color="white"
  onPress={() => this.navigator.push({id: 'SilentAlert'})}
/>

press

Children

<StatusBarAlert
  visible={true}
  height={68}
  style={{
    padding: 5
  }}
>
  <Image
    style={{ width: 66, height: 58 }}
    source={{
      uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/img/header_logo.png'
    }}
  />
</StatusBarAlert>

Props

NameDescriptionRequiredTypeDefault
visibletrue to show, false to hidetrueboolfalse
messagemessage to display in alerttruestring''
onPresscallback on press eventfalsefuncnull
pulseanimate the text or backgroundfalseenum('text','background')false
backgroundColorbackground colorfalsecolor'#3DD84C'
highlightColorcolor on press and pulsefalsecolordarken(this.props.backgroundColor, 0.9)
colortext colorfalsecolor'white'
heightheight of children containerfalseint20
statusbarHeightcustom status bar heightfalseint20
stylestyles for children containerfalsestyle object{}

Usage with react-navigation

Create a navigation element using reat-navigation:

import { StackNavigator } from 'react-navigation';

const NavigationStack = StackNavigator({
    Home: {
        screen: HomeScreen
    },
    Child: {
        screen: ChildScreen
    }
});

Render StatusBarAlert adjacent with StatusBar and NavigationStack:

<View style={styles.container}>
  <StatusBar />
  <StatusBarAlert
    visible={this.state.alert}
    message="Alert!"
    onPress={this.toggleAlert}
  />
  <NavigationStack />
</View>

See the ReactNativeStatusBarAlert directory for a complete example.

Alert stack example

Much like a route stack, you can keep an alert stack as an array of alert objects in your component's state. The StatusBarAlert will render the first alert in the stack, so that as new alerts are pushed into the stack, it will render the most recent alert. If an alert is popped from the stack, StatusBarAlert will render any remaining alerts and when the stack is empty, StatusBarAlert will hide itself. Additionally, the object spread operator ({...this.state.alerts[0]}) allows you to declare the default props for alerts in render() (e.g. backgroundColor="#3CC29E") and override those props in the alert object (e.g. backgroundColor="#FF6245").

render() {
  return (
    <View style={styles.container}>
      <StatusBarAlert
        backgroundColor="#3CC29E"
        color="white"
        visible={this.state.alerts.length > 0}
        {...this.state.alerts[0]}
      />
      <Navigator
        initialRoute={initialRoute}
        renderScene={this.renderScene}
        navigationBar={
          <Navigator.NavigationBar
            routeMapper={routeMapper}
            style={{top: -20}}
          />
        }
      />
    </View>
  )
}
showSilentAlert() {
  this.setState({
    alerts: [{
      message: 'Silent Switch ON',
      onPress: () => this.navigator.push({id: 'SilentAlert'}),
      backgroundColor="#FF6245"
    }, ...this.state.alerts]
  })
}
hideSilentAlert() {
  this.setState({
    alerts: this.state.alerts.filter(alert => alert.message !== 'Silent Switch ON')
  })
}

Example app

See the ReactNativeStatusBarAlertExample directory for an example React Native app using react-native-statusbar-alert.

