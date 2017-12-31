openbase logo
rns

react-native-status-bar-size

by James G. Kim
0.3.3 (see all)

Watch and respond to changes in the iOS status bar height

Overview

Downloads/wk

663

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-status-bar-size

Watch and respond to changes in the iOS status bar height.

Add it to your project

  1. Run npm install react-native-status-bar-size --save
  2. Follow the example below to use it in JS

Deprecated change Event

The change event has been deprecated. The didChange event should be used instead. It's still available but may be removed in a later version.

Example

var MyApp = React.createClass({
   getInitialState: function() {
     return {
       currentStatusBarHeight: StatusBarSizeIOS.currentHeight,
     };
   },

   componentDidMount: function() {
     StatusBarSizeIOS.addEventListener('willChange', this._handleStatusBarSizeWillChange);
     StatusBarSizeIOS.addEventListener('didChange', this._handleStatusBarSizeDidChange);
   },

   componentWillUnmount: function() {
     StatusBarSizeIOS.removeEventListener('willChange', this._handleStatusBarSizeWillChange);
     StatusBarSizeIOS.removeEventListener('didChange', this._handleStatusBarSizeDidChange);
   },

   _handleStatusBarSizeWillChange: function(nextStatusBarHeight) {
     console.log('Will Change: ' + nextStatusBarHeight);
   },

   _handleStatusBarSizeDidChange: function(currentStatusBarHeight) {
     console.log('changed');
     this.setState({ currentStatusBarHeight: currentStatusBarHeight });
   },

   render: function() {
     return (
       <View style={{flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'white', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
         <Text>Current status bar height is: {this.state.currentStatusBarHeight}</Text>
       </View>
     );
   },
});

Demo gif

