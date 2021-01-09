openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-status-bar-height

by Dmitry Patsura
2.6.0 (see all)

Small library that helps you to get status bar height, P.S 📱X supported ❤️

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

67K

GitHub Stars

371

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-status-bar-height

Small library that helps you to get status bar height

P.S 📱X supported ❤️

Install

$ npm install --save react-native-status-bar-height
# OR
$ yarn add react-native-status-bar-height

Usage getStatusBarHeight(skipAndroid: boolean = false)

import { getStatusBarHeight } from 'react-native-status-bar-height';

// 44 - on iPhoneX
// 20 - on iOS device
// X - on Android platfrom (runtime value)
// 0 - on all other platforms (default)
console.log(getStatusBarHeight());

// will be 0 on Android, because You pass true to skipAndroid
console.log(getStatusBarHeight(true));

License

This project is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT License.

See the LICENSE file for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial