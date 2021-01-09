Small library that helps you to get status bar height

P.S 📱X supported ❤️

Install

$ npm install --save react-native-status-bar-height $ yarn add react-native-status-bar-height

Usage getStatusBarHeight(skipAndroid: boolean = false)

import { getStatusBarHeight } from 'react-native-status-bar-height' ; console .log(getStatusBarHeight()); console .log(getStatusBarHeight( true ));

License

This project is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT License.

See the LICENSE file for more information.