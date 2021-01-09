Small library that helps you to get status bar height
P.S 📱X supported ❤️
$ npm install --save react-native-status-bar-height
# OR
$ yarn add react-native-status-bar-height
import { getStatusBarHeight } from 'react-native-status-bar-height';
// 44 - on iPhoneX
// 20 - on iOS device
// X - on Android platfrom (runtime value)
// 0 - on all other platforms (default)
console.log(getStatusBarHeight());
// will be 0 on Android, because You pass true to skipAndroid
console.log(getStatusBarHeight(true));
This project is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT License.
See the LICENSE file for more information.