A React Native component for generating and displaying interactive star ratings. Compatible with both iOS and Android.
npm install react-native-star-rating --save
or
yarn add react-native-star-rating
react-native-vector-icons
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Required
|Default
activeOpacity
number
|Number between 0 a 1 to determine the opacity of the button.
No
0.2
animation
string
|Add an animation to the stars when upon selection. Refer to react-native-animatable for the different animation types.
No
undefined
buttonStyle
ViewPropTypes.style
|Style of the button containing the star.
No
{}
containerStyle
ViewPropTypes.style
|Style of the element containing the star rating component.
No
{}
disabled
bool
|Sets the interactivity of the star buttons.
No
false
emptyStar
string or image
object
|The name of the icon to represent an empty star. Refer to react-native-vector-icons. Also can be a image object, both {uri:xxx.xxx} and require('xx/xx/xx.xxx').
No
star-o
emptyStarColor
string
|Color of an empty star.
No
gray
fullStar
string or image
object
|The name of the icon to represent a full star. Refer to react-native-vector-icons. Also can be a image object, both {uri:xxx.xxx} and require('xx/xx/xx.xxx').
No
star
fullStarColor
string
|Color of a filled star.
No
black
halfStar
string or image
object
|The name of the icon to represent an half star. Refer to react-native-vector-icons. Also can be a image object, both {uri:xxx.xxx} and require('xx/xx/xx.xxx').
No
star-half-o
halfStarColor
string
|Color of a half-filled star. Defaults to
fullStarColor.
No
undefined
halfStarEnabled
bool
|Sets ability to select half stars
No
false
iconSet
string
|The name of the icon set the star image belongs to. Refer to react-native-vector-icons.
No
FontAwesome
maxStars
number
|The maximum number of stars possible.
No
5
rating
number
|The current rating to show.
No
0
reversed
bool
|Renders stars from right to left
No
false
selectedStar
function
|A function to handle star button presses.
Yes
() => {}
starSize
number
|Size of the star.
No
40
starStyle
ViewPropTypes.style
|Style to apply to the star.
No
{}
For the
emptyStar,
fullStar,
halfStar, and
iconSet props, please refer to the react-native-vector-icons package for the valid
string names for the star icons. When selecting the icon
string names, you must remember to remove the font family name before the first hyphen. For example, if you want to use the
ion-ios-star from the Ionicon font set, you would set the
fullStar prop to
ios-star and the
iconSet to
Ionicons.
For the
animation prop, please refer to the react-native-animatable package for valid
string names for the different animations available.
The following example will render 3.5 stars out of 5 stars using the
star-o for the empty star icon,
star-half-o for the half star icon, and
star for the full star icon from the
FontAwesome icon set in black color.
import StarRating from 'react-native-star-rating';
class GeneralStarExample extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
starCount: 3.5
};
}
onStarRatingPress(rating) {
this.setState({
starCount: rating
});
}
render() {
return (
<StarRating
disabled={false}
maxStars={5}
rating={this.state.starCount}
selectedStar={(rating) => this.onStarRatingPress(rating)}
/>
);
}
}
export default GeneralStarExample
The following example will render 2.5 stars out of 7 stars using the
ios-star-outline for the empty star icon,
ios-star-half for the half star icon, and
ios-star for the full star icon from the
Ionicons icon set in red color.
import StarRating from 'react-native-star-rating';
class CustomStarExample extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
starCount: 2.5
};
}
onStarRatingPress(rating) {
this.setState({
starCount: rating
});
}
render() {
return (
<StarRating
disabled={false}
emptyStar={'ios-star-outline'}
fullStar={'ios-star'}
halfStar={'ios-star-half'}
iconSet={'Ionicons'}
maxStars={7}
rating={this.state.starCount}
selectedStar={(rating) => this.onStarRatingPress(rating)}
fullStarColor={'red'}
/>
);
}
}
export default CustomStarExample
Navigate to the root of the ExampleApp and install the dependencies
cd ExampleApp && npm install
Run the app on the iOS simulator.
npm run ios
Be sure to have
create-react-native-app installed.
npm install -g create-react-native-app
Create a development app in the root folder.
create-react-native-app DevelopmentApp
Going into the development app and clone this repo.
cd DevelopmentApp && git clone https://github.com/djchie/react-native-star-rating.git
Go into the
react-native-star-rating directory and start developing!
cd react-native-star-rating
View the project roadmap here
See CONTRIBUTING.md for contribution guidelines.