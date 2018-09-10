React Native Star Rating Component

A React Native component for generating and displaying interactive star ratings. Compatible with both iOS and Android.

Table of Contents

Installation

install react-native-star-rating and its dependeices

npm install react-native-star-rating --save

or

yarn add react-native-star-rating

link react-native-vector-icons

please refer to react-native-vector-icons installation guide

Usage

Props

Prop Type Description Required Default activeOpacity number Number between 0 a 1 to determine the opacity of the button. No 0.2 animation string Add an animation to the stars when upon selection. Refer to react-native-animatable for the different animation types. No undefined buttonStyle ViewPropTypes.style Style of the button containing the star. No {} containerStyle ViewPropTypes.style Style of the element containing the star rating component. No {} disabled bool Sets the interactivity of the star buttons. No false emptyStar string or image object The name of the icon to represent an empty star. Refer to react-native-vector-icons. Also can be a image object, both {uri:xxx.xxx} and require('xx/xx/xx.xxx'). No star-o emptyStarColor string Color of an empty star. No gray fullStar string or image object The name of the icon to represent a full star. Refer to react-native-vector-icons. Also can be a image object, both {uri:xxx.xxx} and require('xx/xx/xx.xxx'). No star fullStarColor string Color of a filled star. No black halfStar string or image object The name of the icon to represent an half star. Refer to react-native-vector-icons. Also can be a image object, both {uri:xxx.xxx} and require('xx/xx/xx.xxx'). No star-half-o halfStarColor string Color of a half-filled star. Defaults to fullStarColor . No undefined halfStarEnabled bool Sets ability to select half stars No false iconSet string The name of the icon set the star image belongs to. Refer to react-native-vector-icons. No FontAwesome maxStars number The maximum number of stars possible. No 5 rating number The current rating to show. No 0 reversed bool Renders stars from right to left No false selectedStar function A function to handle star button presses. Yes () => {} starSize number Size of the star. No 40 starStyle ViewPropTypes.style Style to apply to the star. No {}

For the emptyStar , fullStar , halfStar , and iconSet props, please refer to the react-native-vector-icons package for the valid string names for the star icons. When selecting the icon string names, you must remember to remove the font family name before the first hyphen. For example, if you want to use the ion-ios-star from the Ionicon font set, you would set the fullStar prop to ios-star and the iconSet to Ionicons .

For the animation prop, please refer to the react-native-animatable package for valid string names for the different animations available.

General Star Example

The following example will render 3.5 stars out of 5 stars using the star-o for the empty star icon, star-half-o for the half star icon, and star for the full star icon from the FontAwesome icon set in black color.

import StarRating from 'react-native-star-rating' ; class GeneralStarExample extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { starCount : 3.5 }; } onStarRatingPress(rating) { this .setState({ starCount : rating }); } render() { return ( < StarRating disabled = {false} maxStars = {5} rating = {this.state.starCount} selectedStar = {(rating) => this.onStarRatingPress(rating)} /> ); } } export default GeneralStarExample

Custom Star Case

The following example will render 2.5 stars out of 7 stars using the ios-star-outline for the empty star icon, ios-star-half for the half star icon, and ios-star for the full star icon from the Ionicons icon set in red color.

import StarRating from 'react-native-star-rating' ; class CustomStarExample extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { starCount : 2.5 }; } onStarRatingPress(rating) { this .setState({ starCount : rating }); } render() { return ( < StarRating disabled = {false} emptyStar = { ' ios-star-outline '} fullStar = { ' ios-star '} halfStar = { ' ios-star-half '} iconSet = { ' Ionicons '} maxStars = {7} rating = {this.state.starCount} selectedStar = {(rating) => this.onStarRatingPress(rating)} fullStarColor={'red'} /> ); } } export default CustomStarExample

Running the ExampleApp (WIP)

Navigate to the root of the ExampleApp and install the dependencies

cd ExampleApp && npm install

Run the app on the iOS simulator.

npm run ios

Development Setup (WIP)

Be sure to have create-react-native-app installed.

npm install -g create-react-native-app

Create a development app in the root folder.

create-react-native-app DevelopmentApp

Going into the development app and clone this repo.

cd DevelopmentApp && git clone https://github.com/djchie/react-native-star-rating.git

Go into the react-native-star-rating directory and start developing!

cd react-native-star-rating

Roadmap

View the project roadmap here

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for contribution guidelines.