rns

react-native-star-prnt

by Ruben Casas
1.1.0 (see all)

React-Native bridge to communicate with Star Micronics Bluetooth/LAN Printers

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

377

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Bluetooth

Readme

react-native-star-prnt

react-native bridge for Star micronics printers.

Ionic/Cordova Version ➜ here

Installation

$ npm install react-native-star-prnt --save

$ react-native link react-native-star-prnt

iOS Configuration

  1. In XCode, go to Build Phases, Link Binary with Libraries and Add the following frameworks:

    • Go to node_modulesreact-native-star-prntiosFrameworks and add StarIO.framework and StarIO_Extension.framework
    • Add the CoreBluetooth.framework
    • Add the ExternalAccessory.framework

  2. Go to Build Settings ➜ Search Paths and Add $(PROJECT_DIR)/../node_modules/react-native-star-prnt/ios/Frameworks to Framework Search Paths

For Bluetooth printers:

  1. Click on the information property list file (default : “Info.plist”).
  2. Add the “Supported external accessory protocols” Key.
  3. Click the triangle of this key and set the value for the Item 0 to jp.star-m.starpro

Usage

import { StarPRNT } from 'react-native-star-prnt';

async function portDiscovery() {
    try {
      let printers = await StarPRNT.portDiscovery('All');
      console.log(printers);
    } catch (e) {
      console.error(e);
    }
  }

Take a look at the Documentation

