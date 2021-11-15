React-Native ssl pinning & public key pinning using OkHttp 3 in Android, and AFNetworking on iOS.
react-native-ssl-pinning@latest
$ npm install react-native-ssl-pinning --save
If you are using
React Native 0.60.+the link should happen automatically. in iOS run pod install
$ react-native link react-native-ssl-pinning
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-ssl-pinning and add
RNSslPinning.xcodeproj
libRNSslPinning.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
Add maven { url "https://jitpack.io" } to project level build.gradle like this:
allprojects {
repositories {
maven { url "https://jitpack.io" }
}
}
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import com.toyberman.RNSslPinningPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNSslPinningPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-ssl-pinning'
project(':react-native-ssl-pinning').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-ssl-pinning/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-ssl-pinning')
openssl s_client -showcerts -servername google.com -connect google.com:443 </dev/null
Copy the certificate (Usally the first one in the chain), and paste it using nano or other editor like so , nano mycert.pem
convert it to .cer with this command openssl x509 -in mycert.pem -outform der -out mycert.cer
For more ways to obtain the server certificate please refer:
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/7885785/using-openssl-to-get-the-certificate-from-a-server
Only if using certificate pinning : place your .cer files under src/main/assets/
For public key pinning the public key should be extracted by the following options : (replace google with your domain)
- ```openssl s_client -servername google.com -connect google.com:443 | openssl x509 -pubkey -noout | openssl rsa -pubin -outform der | openssl dgst -sha256 -binary | openssl enc -base64```
- Turn on pinning with a broken configuration and read the expected configuration when the connection fails.
```javascript
fetch("https://publicobject.com", {
method: "GET" ,
pkPinning: true,
sslPinning: {
certs: ["sha256/AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA="]
}
})
```
- Now look at your logcat , As expected, this fails with a certificate pinning exception: <pre>javax.net.ssl.SSLPeerUnverifiedException: Certificate pinning failure!
Peer certificate chain:
sha256/afwiKY3RxoMmLkuRW1l7QsPZTJPwDS2pdDROQjXw8ig=: CN=publicobject.com, OU=PositiveSSL
sha256/klO23nT2ehFDXCfx3eHTDRESMz3asj1muO+4aIdjiuY=: CN=COMODO RSA Secure Server CA
sha256/grX4Ta9HpZx6tSHkmCrvpApTQGo67CYDnvprLg5yRME=: CN=COMODO RSA Certification Authority
sha256/lCppFqbkrlJ3EcVFAkeip0+44VaoJUymbnOaEUk7tEU=: CN=AddTrust External CA Root
Pinned certificates for publicobject.com:
sha256/AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA=
at okhttp3.CertificatePinner.check(CertificatePinner.java)
at okhttp3.Connection.upgradeToTls(Connection.java)
at okhttp3.Connection.connect(Connection.java)
at okhttp3.Connection.connectAndSetOwner(Connection.java)
- Follow up by pasting the public key hashes from the exception into the certificate pinner's configuration
import {fetch} from 'react-native-ssl-pinning';
fetch(url, {
method: "POST" ,
timeoutInterval: communication_timeout, // milliseconds
body: body,
// your certificates array (needed only in android) ios will pick it automatically
sslPinning: {
certs: ["cert1","cert2"] // your certificates name (without extension), for example cert1.cer, cert2.cer
},
headers: {
Accept: "application/json; charset=utf-8", "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*", "e_platform": "mobile",
}
})
.then(response => {
console.log(`response received ${response}`)
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(`error: ${err}`)
})
import {fetch} from 'react-native-ssl-pinning';
fetch("https://publicobject.com", {
method: "GET" ,
timeoutInterval: 10000, // milliseconds
// your certificates array (needed only in android) ios will pick it automatically
pkPinning: true,
sslPinning: {
certs: ["sha256//r8udi/Mxd6pLO7y7hZyUMWq8YnFnIWXCqeHsTDRqy8=",
"sha256/YLh1dUR9y6Kja30RrAn7JKnbQG/uEtLMkBgFF2Fuihg=",
"sha256/Vjs8r4z+80wjNcr1YKepWQboSIRi63WsWXhIMN+eWys="
]
},
headers: {
Accept: "application/json; charset=utf-8", "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*", "e_platform": "mobile",
}
})
fetch("https://publicobject.com", {
method: "GET" ,
timeoutInterval: 10000, // milliseconds
disableAllSecurity: true,
headers: {
Accept: "application/json; charset=utf-8", "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*", "e_platform": "mobile",
}
})
fetch("https://publicobject.com", {
method: "GET" ,
timeoutInterval: 10000, // milliseconds
caseSensitiveHeaders: true, //in case you want headers to be case Sensitive
headers: {
Accept: "application/json; charset=utf-8", "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*", "e_platform": "mobile",
SOAPAction: "testAction",
}
})
import {removeCookieByName} from 'react-native-ssl-pinning';
removeCookieByName('cookieName')
.then(res =>{
console.log('removeCookieByName');
})
getCookies('domain')
.then(cookies => {
// do what you need with your cookies
})
let formData = new FormData()
#You could add a key/value pair to this using #FormData.append:
formData.append('username', 'Chris');
# Adding a file to the request
formData.append('file', {
name: encodeURIComponent(response.fileName),
fileName: encodeURIComponent(response.fileName),
type: this._extractFileType(response.fileName),
uri: response.uri
})
fetch(url, {
method: "POST" ,
timeoutInterval: communication_timeout, // milliseconds
body: {
formData: request,
},
sslPinning: {
certs: ["cert1","cert2"]
},
headers: {
accept: 'application/json, text/plain, /',
}
})
don't add 'content-type': 'multipart/form-data; charset=UTF-8',
Setting the Content-Type header manually means it's missing the boundary parameter. Remove that header and allow fetch to generate the full content type.
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.