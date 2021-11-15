openbase logo
rns

react-native-ssl-pinning

by Maxim Toyberman
1.5.4 (see all)

React Native ssl pinning and cookies handling based on okhttp3 on (Android). and AFNetworking on (iOS)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

215

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-ssl-pinning

React-Native ssl pinning & public key pinning using OkHttp 3 in Android, and AFNetworking on iOS.

NOTES:

  • for RN 0.60.0 or later use react-native-ssl-pinning@latest

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-ssl-pinning --save

Mostly automatic installation

If you are using React Native 0.60.+ the link should happen automatically. in iOS run pod install

$ react-native link react-native-ssl-pinning

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-ssl-pinning and add RNSslPinning.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNSslPinning.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

Add maven { url "https://jitpack.io" } to project level build.gradle like this: 

allprojects {
    repositories {
    maven { url "https://jitpack.io" }
    }
}
  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
  • Add import com.toyberman.RNSslPinningPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNSslPinningPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-ssl-pinning'
project(':react-native-ssl-pinning').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,  '../node_modules/react-native-ssl-pinning/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-ssl-pinning')

Usage

Create the certificates:

  1. openssl s_client -showcerts -servername google.com -connect google.com:443 </dev/null

  2. Copy the certificate (Usally the first one in the chain), and paste it using nano or other editor like so , nano mycert.pem

  3. convert it to .cer with this command openssl x509 -in mycert.pem -outform der -out mycert.cer 

For more ways to obtain the server certificate please refer:
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/7885785/using-openssl-to-get-the-certificate-from-a-server

iOS

  • drag mycert.cer to Xcode project, mark your target and 'Copy items if needed'
  • (skip this if you are using certificate pinning) no extra step needed for public key pinning, AFNetworking will extract the public key from the certificate.

Android

  • Only if using certificate pinning : place your .cer files under src/main/assets/

  • For public key pinning the public key should be extracted by the following options : (replace google with your domain)

    - ```openssl s_client -servername google.com -connect google.com:443 | openssl x509 -pubkey -noout | openssl rsa -pubin -outform der | openssl dgst -sha256 -binary | openssl enc -base64```
- Turn on pinning with a broken configuration and read the expected configuration when the connection fails.
    ```javascript
    fetch("https://publicobject.com", {
        method: "GET" ,
        pkPinning: true,
        sslPinning: {
            certs: ["sha256/AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA="] 
        }
    })
    ```
    - Now look at your logcat ,   As expected, this fails with a certificate pinning exception: <pre>javax.net.ssl.SSLPeerUnverifiedException: Certificate pinning failure!
    Peer certificate chain:
    sha256/afwiKY3RxoMmLkuRW1l7QsPZTJPwDS2pdDROQjXw8ig=: CN=publicobject.com, OU=PositiveSSL
    sha256/klO23nT2ehFDXCfx3eHTDRESMz3asj1muO+4aIdjiuY=: CN=COMODO RSA Secure Server CA
    sha256/grX4Ta9HpZx6tSHkmCrvpApTQGo67CYDnvprLg5yRME=: CN=COMODO RSA Certification Authority
    sha256/lCppFqbkrlJ3EcVFAkeip0+44VaoJUymbnOaEUk7tEU=: CN=AddTrust External CA Root
    Pinned certificates for publicobject.com:
    sha256/AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA=
    at okhttp3.CertificatePinner.check(CertificatePinner.java)
    at okhttp3.Connection.upgradeToTls(Connection.java)
    at okhttp3.Connection.connect(Connection.java)
    at okhttp3.Connection.connectAndSetOwner(Connection.java)
    - Follow up by pasting the public key hashes from the exception into the certificate pinner's configuration

    Certificate Pinning

import {fetch} from 'react-native-ssl-pinning';

fetch(url, {
    method: "POST" ,
    timeoutInterval: communication_timeout, // milliseconds
    body: body,
    // your certificates array (needed only in android) ios will pick it automatically
    sslPinning: {
        certs: ["cert1","cert2"] // your certificates name (without extension), for example cert1.cer, cert2.cer
    },
    headers: {
        Accept: "application/json; charset=utf-8", "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*", "e_platform": "mobile",
    }
})
.then(response => {
    console.log(`response received ${response}`)
})
.catch(err => {
    console.log(`error: ${err}`)
})

Public Key Pinning

import {fetch} from 'react-native-ssl-pinning';

fetch("https://publicobject.com", {
      method: "GET" ,
      timeoutInterval: 10000, // milliseconds
      // your certificates array (needed only in android) ios will pick it automatically
      pkPinning: true,
      sslPinning: {
        certs: ["sha256//r8udi/Mxd6pLO7y7hZyUMWq8YnFnIWXCqeHsTDRqy8=",
        "sha256/YLh1dUR9y6Kja30RrAn7JKnbQG/uEtLMkBgFF2Fuihg=",
        "sha256/Vjs8r4z+80wjNcr1YKepWQboSIRi63WsWXhIMN+eWys="
      ]
      },
      headers: {
        Accept: "application/json; charset=utf-8", "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*", "e_platform": "mobile",
      }
    })

Disable Pinning


 fetch("https://publicobject.com", {
      method: "GET" ,
      timeoutInterval: 10000, // milliseconds
      disableAllSecurity: true,
      headers: {
        Accept: "application/json; charset=utf-8", "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*", "e_platform": "mobile",
      }
    })

Case Sensitive Headers


 fetch("https://publicobject.com", {
      method: "GET" ,
      timeoutInterval: 10000, // milliseconds
      caseSensitiveHeaders: true, //in case you want headers to be case Sensitive
      headers: {
        Accept: "application/json; charset=utf-8", "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*", "e_platform": "mobile",
        SOAPAction: "testAction",
      }
    })

Cookies Handling

import {removeCookieByName} from 'react-native-ssl-pinning';


removeCookieByName('cookieName')
.then(res =>{
    console.log('removeCookieByName');
})

getCookies('domain')
.then(cookies => {
// do what you need with your cookies
})

Multipart request (FormData)

let formData = new FormData()

#You could add a key/value pair to this using #FormData.append:

formData.append('username', 'Chris');

# Adding a file to the request
formData.append('file', {
        name: encodeURIComponent(response.fileName),
        fileName: encodeURIComponent(response.fileName),
        type: this._extractFileType(response.fileName),
        uri: response.uri
})

fetch(url, {
    method: "POST" ,
    timeoutInterval: communication_timeout, // milliseconds
    body: {
        formData: request,
    },
    sslPinning: {
        certs: ["cert1","cert2"]
    },
    headers: {
        accept: 'application/json, text/plain, /',
    }
})

don't add 'content-type': 'multipart/form-data; charset=UTF-8',
Setting the Content-Type header manually means it's missing the boundary parameter. Remove that header and allow fetch to generate the full content type.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

