Only if using certificate pinning : place your .cer files under src/main/assets/

For public key pinning the public key should be extracted by the following options : (replace google with your domain)

- ```openssl s_client -servername google.com -connect google.com: 443 | openssl x509 -pubkey -noout | openssl rsa -pubin -outform der | openssl dgst -sha256 -binary | openssl enc -base64``` - Turn on pinning with a broken configuration and read the expected configuration when the connection fails. ```javascript fetch( "https://publicobject.com" , { method: "GET" , pkPinning: true , sslPinning: { certs: [ "sha256/AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA=" ] } }) ``` - Now look at your logcat , As expected, this fails with a certificate pinning exception: <pre>javax.net.ssl.SSLPeerUnverifiedException: Certificate pinning failure! Peer certificate chain: sha256/ afwiKY3RxoMmLkuRW1l7QsPZTJPwDS2pdDROQjXw8ig=: CN=publicobject.com, OU=PositiveSSL sha256/klO23nT2ehFDXCfx3eHTDRESMz3asj1muO+ 4 aIdjiuY=: CN=COMODO RSA Secure Server CA sha256/ grX4Ta9HpZx6tSHkmCrvpApTQGo67CYDnvprLg5yRME=: CN=COMODO RSA Certification Authority sha256/lCppFqbkrlJ3EcVFAkeip0+ 44 VaoJUymbnOaEUk7tEU=: CN=AddTrust External CA Root Pinned certificates for publicobject.com: sha256/ AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA= at okhttp3.CertificatePinner.check(CertificatePinner.java) at okhttp3.Connection.upgradeToTls(Connection.java) at okhttp3.Connection.connect(Connection.java) at okhttp3.Connection.connectAndSetOwner(Connection.java) - Follow up by pasting the public key hashes from the exception into the certificate pinner's configuration

