react-native-square-reader-sdk

by square
1.4.0 (see all)

React Native Plugin for Square Reader SDK

Downloads/wk

180

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Native plugin for Reader SDK

Build Status npm version

This repo contains a React Native plugin for Square Reader SDK. Reader SDK for React Native supports the following native Reader SDK versions:

  • iOS: 1.4.9 and above
  • Android: 1.4.4 and above

This plugin loads latest version of native Reader SDK by default according to update policy for Reader SDK.

In this repo

In addition to the standard React Native directories, this repo includes:

Build requirements

Android

  • minSdkVersion is API 21 (Lollipop 5.0) or higher.
  • Android SDK platform: API 28 (Pie, 9.0) or lower.
  • Android SDK build tools: 26.0.3
  • Android Gradle Plugin: 3.0.0 or greater.
  • Support library: 28.0.0
  • Google Play Services: 16.0.1
  • Google APIs Intel x86 Atom_64 System Image

iOS

  • Xcode version: 10.2 or greater.
  • iOS Base SDK: 11.1 or greater.
  • Deployment target: iOS 11.0 or greater.

Reader SDK requirements and limitations

  • Reader SDK is only available for accounts based in the United States. Authorization requests for accounts based outside the United States return an error.
  • Reader SDK may not be used for unattended terminals. Using Reader SDK to implement payment solutions in unattended terminals or kiosks (for example, vending machines) is strictly prohibited.
  • Reader SDK requires an authorization token from the Mobile Authorization API to connect Square Readers and accept payments.
  • Reader SDK only supports on-screen tipping. Digital receipts and tips can be configured in Reader SDK. Tipping on printed receipts is not supported at this time.
  • Reader SDK cannot issue refunds. Refunds can be issued programmatically using the Refunds API or manually in the Square Dashboard.
  • Reader SDK is not supported in the Square sandbox. See Testing Mobile Apps for testing recommendations.
  • Your version of Reader SDK must adhere to the Square SDK update policy. To limit risk to developers and their users, Square enforces an update policy for Reader SDK that requires developers to keep their version of Reader SDK current.

License

Copyright 2019 Square Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at

    http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.

