React Native plugin for Reader SDK
This repo contains a React Native plugin for Square Reader SDK. Reader SDK for
React Native supports the following native Reader SDK versions:
- iOS: 1.4.9 and above
- Android: 1.4.4 and above
This plugin loads latest version of native Reader SDK by default according to update policy for Reader SDK.
In this repo
In addition to the standard React Native directories, this repo includes:
Build requirements
Android
- minSdkVersion is API 21 (Lollipop 5.0) or higher.
- Android SDK platform: API 28 (Pie, 9.0) or lower.
- Android SDK build tools: 26.0.3
- Android Gradle Plugin: 3.0.0 or greater.
- Support library: 28.0.0
- Google Play Services: 16.0.1
- Google APIs Intel x86 Atom_64 System Image
iOS
- Xcode version: 10.2 or greater.
- iOS Base SDK: 11.1 or greater.
- Deployment target: iOS 11.0 or greater.
Reader SDK requirements and limitations
- Reader SDK is only available for accounts based in the United States.
Authorization requests for accounts based outside the United States return an
error.
- Reader SDK may not be used for unattended terminals. Using Reader SDK to
implement payment solutions in unattended terminals or kiosks (for example,
vending machines) is strictly prohibited.
- Reader SDK requires an authorization token from the Mobile Authorization API
to connect Square Readers and accept payments.
- Reader SDK only supports on-screen tipping. Digital receipts and tips can be
configured in Reader SDK. Tipping on printed receipts is not supported at this
time.
- Reader SDK cannot issue refunds. Refunds can be issued programmatically using
the Refunds API or manually in the Square Dashboard.
- Reader SDK is not supported in the Square sandbox. See Testing Mobile Apps
for testing recommendations.
- Your version of Reader SDK must adhere to the Square SDK update policy. To
limit risk to developers and their users, Square enforces an
update policy for Reader SDK that requires developers to keep their version
of Reader SDK current.
License
Copyright 2019 Square Inc.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.