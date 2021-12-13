React Native plugin for Reader SDK

This repo contains a React Native plugin for Square Reader SDK. Reader SDK for React Native supports the following native Reader SDK versions:

iOS: 1.4.9 and above

Android: 1.4.4 and above

This plugin loads latest version of native Reader SDK by default according to update policy for Reader SDK.

In this repo

In addition to the standard React Native directories, this repo includes:

docs - Documentation for the React Native plugin, including a getting started guide, technical reference, and troubleshooting guide.

Build requirements

Android

minSdkVersion is API 21 (Lollipop 5.0) or higher.

Android SDK platform: API 28 (Pie, 9.0) or lower.

Android SDK build tools: 26.0.3

Android Gradle Plugin: 3.0.0 or greater.

Support library: 28.0.0

Google Play Services: 16.0.1

Google APIs Intel x86 Atom_64 System Image

iOS

Xcode version: 10.2 or greater.

iOS Base SDK: 11.1 or greater.

Deployment target: iOS 11.0 or greater.

Reader SDK requirements and limitations

Reader SDK is only available for accounts based in the United States . Authorization requests for accounts based outside the United States return an error.

available for accounts based in the . Authorization requests for accounts based outside the United States return an error. Reader SDK may not be used for unattended terminals. Using Reader SDK to implement payment solutions in unattended terminals or kiosks (for example, vending machines) is strictly prohibited.

Reader SDK requires an authorization token from the Mobile Authorization API to connect Square Readers and accept payments.

Reader SDK only supports on-screen tipping. Digital receipts and tips can be configured in Reader SDK. Tipping on printed receipts is not supported at this time.

Reader SDK cannot issue refunds. Refunds can be issued programmatically using the Refunds API or manually in the Square Dashboard.

Reader SDK is not supported in the Square sandbox. See Testing Mobile Apps for testing recommendations.

Your version of Reader SDK must adhere to the Square SDK update policy. To limit risk to developers and their users, Square enforces an update policy for Reader SDK that requires developers to keep their version of Reader SDK current.

License