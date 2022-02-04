SQLite3 Native Plugin for React Native for Android, iOS, Windows and macOS. This plugin provides a WebSQL-compatible API to store data in a react native app, by using a SQLite database on the native side.

Inspired by fantastic work done by Nolan Lawson. It should be a drop-in replacement for react-native-sqlite-storage. It works pretty well with PouchDB on React Native app.

Used by

mozilla / notes Inkdrop

The reason for this plugin is that react-native-sqlite-storage has some problems when used with PouchDB:

It can't store string data with \u0000 due to the react native problem. PouchDB heavily uses the Null character in the document IDs for building index, so it won't work well.

due to the react native problem. It's unstable for storing PouchDB's attachments: #6037.

This plugin solves these problems.

Newer SQLite3 on Android

Even the latest version of Android is several versions behind the latest version of SQLite, whereas iOS has newer version. React Native SQLite 2 uses sqlite-android which allows you to use the latest version of it with new SQLite features enabled:

Getting started

Add react-native-sqlite-2 to your dependencies:

npm install react-native-sqlite-2 --save

Link native dependencies

From react-native 0.60 autolinking will take care of the link step but don't forget to run pod install .

react-native link react-native-sqlite-2

If using cocoapods in the ios/ directory run

pod install

Android

Please make sure AndroidX is enabled in your project by editing android/gradle.properties and adding 2 lines:

android.useAndroidX = true android.enableJetifier = true

Usage

import SQLite from 'react-native-sqlite-2' const db = SQLite.openDatabase( 'test.db' , '1.0' , '' , 1 ) db.transaction( function ( txn ) { txn.executeSql( 'DROP TABLE IF EXISTS Users' , []) txn.executeSql( 'CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS Users(user_id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL, name VARCHAR(30))' , [] ) txn.executeSql( 'INSERT INTO Users (name) VALUES (:name)' , [ 'nora' ]) txn.executeSql( 'INSERT INTO Users (name) VALUES (:name)' , [ 'takuya' ]) txn.executeSql( 'SELECT * FROM `users`' , [], function ( tx, res ) { for ( let i = 0 ; i < res.rows.length; ++i) { console .log( 'item:' , res.rows.item(i)) } }) })

See an example project for more detail.

Using with PouchDB

It can be used with pouchdb-adapter-react-native-sqlite.

import PouchDB from 'pouchdb-react-native' import SQLite from 'react-native-sqlite-2' import SQLiteAdapterFactory from 'pouchdb-adapter-react-native-sqlite' const SQLiteAdapter = SQLiteAdapterFactory(SQLite) PouchDB.plugin(SQLiteAdapter) var db = new PouchDB( 'mydb' , { adapter : 'react-native-sqlite' })

Foreign key support

As part of database initialization, this library will enable foreign key support automatically on both iOS & Android. Thus, any tables that define foreign key constraints will have them enforced whether or not foreign key support is explicitly enabled/disabled by PRAGMA statements sent via SQL.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Original Cordova SQLite Bindings from Nolan Lawson

https://github.com/nolanlawson/cordova-plugin-sqlite-2

The issues and limitations for the actual SQLite can be found on this site.