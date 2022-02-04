openbase logo
rns

react-native-sqlite-2

by Takuya Matsuyama
3.5.0

SQLite3 Native Plugin for React Native for iOS, Android, Windows and macOS.

Overview

3.2K

GitHub Stars

282

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Native SQLite 2

SQLite3 Native Plugin for React Native for Android, iOS, Windows and macOS. This plugin provides a WebSQL-compatible API to store data in a react native app, by using a SQLite database on the native side.

Inspired by fantastic work done by Nolan Lawson. It should be a drop-in replacement for react-native-sqlite-storage. It works pretty well with PouchDB on React Native app.

Used by

mozilla / notes Inkdrop

Why?

The reason for this plugin is that react-native-sqlite-storage has some problems when used with PouchDB:

This plugin solves these problems.

Newer SQLite3 on Android

Even the latest version of Android is several versions behind the latest version of SQLite, whereas iOS has newer version. React Native SQLite 2 uses sqlite-android which allows you to use the latest version of it with new SQLite features enabled:

Getting started

Add react-native-sqlite-2 to your dependencies:

$ npm install react-native-sqlite-2 --save

From react-native 0.60 autolinking will take care of the link step but don't forget to run pod install.

$ react-native link react-native-sqlite-2

iOS/macOS

If using cocoapods in the ios/ directory run

$ pod install

Android

Please make sure AndroidX is enabled in your project by editing android/gradle.properties and adding 2 lines:

android.useAndroidX=true
android.enableJetifier=true

Usage

import SQLite from 'react-native-sqlite-2'

const db = SQLite.openDatabase('test.db', '1.0', '', 1)
db.transaction(function(txn) {
  txn.executeSql('DROP TABLE IF EXISTS Users', [])
  txn.executeSql(
    'CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS Users(user_id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL, name VARCHAR(30))',
    []
  )
  txn.executeSql('INSERT INTO Users (name) VALUES (:name)', ['nora'])
  txn.executeSql('INSERT INTO Users (name) VALUES (:name)', ['takuya'])
  txn.executeSql('SELECT * FROM `users`', [], function(tx, res) {
    for (let i = 0; i < res.rows.length; ++i) {
      console.log('item:', res.rows.item(i))
    }
  })
})

See an example project for more detail.

Using with PouchDB

It can be used with pouchdb-adapter-react-native-sqlite.

import PouchDB from 'pouchdb-react-native'
import SQLite from 'react-native-sqlite-2'
import SQLiteAdapterFactory from 'pouchdb-adapter-react-native-sqlite'

const SQLiteAdapter = SQLiteAdapterFactory(SQLite)
PouchDB.plugin(SQLiteAdapter)
var db = new PouchDB('mydb', { adapter: 'react-native-sqlite' })

Foreign key support

As part of database initialization, this library will enable foreign key support automatically on both iOS & Android. Thus, any tables that define foreign key constraints will have them enforced whether or not foreign key support is explicitly enabled/disabled by PRAGMA statements sent via SQL.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Original Cordova SQLite Bindings from Nolan Lawson

https://github.com/nolanlawson/cordova-plugin-sqlite-2

The issues and limitations for the actual SQLite can be found on this site.

