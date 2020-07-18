ReactNative Spruce - (Android & iOS): Deprecated
Due to time constraint, this library is deprecated and not maintained anymore, You can still use this library.
Spruce is a lightweight animation library that helps choreograph the animations on the screen. With so many different animation libraries out there, developers need to make sure that each view is animating at the appropriate time. Spruce can help designers request complex multi-view animations and not have the developers cringe at the prototype.
It provides a React Native Bridge around native spruce library. Here is a quick example of how you can Spruce up your screens!
Note: Currently on iOS it is not supported due to unavailable of Spruce Objective-C wrappers, please refer issue: 101
$ npm install react-native-spruce --save
$ react-native link react-native-spruce
Android
build.gradle file:
buildscript {
repositories {
jcenter()
google()
...
}
}
allprojects {
repositories {
mavenLocal()
jcenter()
google()
...
}
}
Note: Android SDK 27 > is supported
import {
Spruce,
CorneredSort,
DefaultAnimations
} from "react-native-spruce";
// TODO: What to do with the module?
render () {
let sortWith = new CorneredSort(100);
let animateWith = DefaultAnimations.shrinkAnimator(1000)
<Spruce sortWith={sortWith} animateWith={animateWith} animator={{ propertyName: "translationX", values: [5000, 0], duration: 800 }}>
<View />
</Spruce>
}
Luckily, RNSpruce comes with 8
SortFunction implementations with a wide open possibility to make more! Use the
SortFunction to change the order in which views animate. Consider the following example:
let sort = new LinearSort(/*interObjectDelay=*/100L, /*reversed=*/false, LinearSort.Direction.TOP_TO_BOTTOM);
To make sure that developers can use RNSpruce out of the box, we included about 8 stock
SortFunction implementations. These are some of the main functions we use at WillowTree and are so excited to see what others come up with!
DefaultSort
let sort = new DefaultSort(/*interObjectDelay=*/100L);
LinearSort
let sort = new LinearSort(/*interObjectDelay=*/100L, /*reversed=*/false, LinearSort.Direction.TOP_TO_BOTTOM);
CorneredSort
let sort = new CorneredSort(/*interObjectDelay=*/100L, /*reversed=*/false, CorneredSort.Corner.TOP_LEFT);
RadialSort
let sort = new RadialSort(/*interObjectDelay=*/100L, /*reversed=*/false, RadialSort.Position.TOP_LEFT);
RandomSort
let sort = new RandomSort(/*interObjectDelay=*/100L);
InlineSort
let sort = new InlineSort(/*interObjectDelay=*/100L, /*reversed=*/false, LinearSort.Direction.TOP_TO_BOTTOM);
ContinousSort
let sort = new ContinousSort(/*interObjectDelay=*/100L, /*reversed=*/false, ContinousSort.Position.TOP_LEFT);
To make everybody's lives easier, the stock animators perform basic View animations that a lot of apps use today. Mix and match these animators to get the core motion you are looking for.
DefaultAnimations.growAnimator(duration:number)
DefaultAnimations.shrinkAnimator(duration:number)
DefaultAnimations.fadeAwayAnimator(duration:number)
DefaultAnimations.fadeInAnimator(duration:number)
DefaultAnimations.spinAnimator(duration:number)
Experiment which ones work for you! If you think of anymore feel free to add them to the library yourself!
