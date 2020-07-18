ReactNative Spruce - (Android & iOS): Deprecated

Due to time constraint, this library is deprecated and not maintained anymore, You can still use this library.

Spruce is a lightweight animation library that helps choreograph the animations on the screen. With so many different animation libraries out there, developers need to make sure that each view is animating at the appropriate time. Spruce can help designers request complex multi-view animations and not have the developers cringe at the prototype.

It provides a React Native Bridge around native spruce library. Here is a quick example of how you can Spruce up your screens!

Note: Currently on iOS it is not supported due to unavailable of Spruce Objective-C wrappers, please refer issue: 101

📖 Getting started

$ npm install react-native-spruce --save

$ react-native link react-native-spruce

Android Please copy below snippet in your app build.gradle file:



buildscript { repositories { jcenter () google () ... } } allprojects { repositories { mavenLocal () jcenter () google () ... } }

Note: Android SDK 27 > is supported

💻 Usage

import { Spruce, CorneredSort, DefaultAnimations } from "react-native-spruce" ; render () { let sortWith = new CorneredSort( 100 ); let animateWith = DefaultAnimations.shrinkAnimator( 1000 ) <Spruce sortWith={sortWith} animateWith={animateWith} animator={{ propertyName : "translationX" , values : [ 5000 , 0 ], duration : 800 }}> < View /> </ Spruce > }

Using a SortFunction

Luckily, RNSpruce comes with 8 SortFunction implementations with a wide open possibility to make more! Use the SortFunction to change the order in which views animate. Consider the following example:

let sort = new LinearSort( 100 L, false , LinearSort.Direction.TOP_TO_BOTTOM);

To make sure that developers can use RNSpruce out of the box, we included about 8 stock SortFunction implementations. These are some of the main functions we use at WillowTree and are so excited to see what others come up with!

DefaultSort

let sort = new DefaultSort( 100 L);

LinearSort

let sort = new LinearSort( 100 L, false , LinearSort.Direction.TOP_TO_BOTTOM);

CorneredSort

let sort = new CorneredSort( 100 L, false , CorneredSort.Corner.TOP_LEFT);

RadialSort

let sort = new RadialSort( 100 L, false , RadialSort.Position.TOP_LEFT);

RandomSort

let sort = new RandomSort( 100 L);

InlineSort

let sort = new InlineSort( 100 L, false , LinearSort.Direction.TOP_TO_BOTTOM);

ContinousSort

let sort = new ContinousSort( 100 L, false , ContinousSort.Position.TOP_LEFT);

Stock Animators

To make everybody's lives easier, the stock animators perform basic View animations that a lot of apps use today. Mix and match these animators to get the core motion you are looking for.

DefaultAnimations.growAnimator(duration:number)

DefaultAnimations.shrinkAnimator(duration:number)

DefaultAnimations.fadeAwayAnimator(duration:number)

DefaultAnimations.fadeInAnimator(duration:number)

DefaultAnimations.spinAnimator(duration:number)

Experiment which ones work for you! If you think of anymore feel free to add them to the library yourself!

