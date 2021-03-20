A React Native module for iOS that provides Spotlight search functionality. This allows you to index content from within your React Native app so that it appears in the iOS device's Spotlight search index, potentially increasing the exposure of your app.
With yarn (recommended):
$ yarn add react-native-spotlight-search
Or with NPM:
$ npm install react-native-spotlight-search --save
Auto linking or Manually below
react-native link react-native-spotlight-search or Manually below
Simply add
RCTSpotlightSearch.xcodeproj to Libraries and add
libRCTSpotlightSearch.a to Link Binary With Libraries under Build Phases. More info and screenshots about how to do this is available in the React Native documentation.
If you wish to be able to handle search item tapped callbacks, you'll need to add the following code to your AppDelegate file:
#import "RCTSpotlightSearch.h"
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application continueUserActivity:(nonnull NSUserActivity *)userActivity restorationHandler:(nonnull void (^)(NSArray * _Nullable))restorationHandler {
[RCTSpotlightSearch handleContinueUserActivity:userActivity];
return YES;
}
If Xcode complains about being unable to find the header file, please ensure that your project's header search includes the following:
$(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-spotlight-search
Like this:
First up, import the module:
import SpotlightSearch from 'react-native-spotlight-search';
You can either add an array of items:
SpotlightSearch.indexItems([
{
title: 'Strawberry',
contentDescription: 'A sweet and juicy fruit.',
uniqueIdentifier: '1',
domain: 'fruit',
thumbnailName: 'strawberry',
},
{
title: 'Kiwi',
contentDescription: 'Not a type of bird.',
uniqueIdentifier: '2',
domain: 'fruit',
thumbnailName: 'kiwi',
},
]);
Or individual items:
SpotlightSearch.indexItem({
title: 'Strawberry',
contentDescription: 'A sweet and juicy fruit.',
uniqueIdentifier: '1',
thumbnailName: 'strawberry',
});
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Required
title
|The title of the search item.
string
|Yes
contentDescription
|A description which appears below the title in the search results.
string
|No
uniqueIdentifier
|A unique and stable identifier. Used to refer to the item.
string
|Yes
domain
|A string for grouping related items together in a way that makes sense. Not displayed to the user.
string
|Yes
thumbnailName
|A local file name/key to a thumbnail image. See A Note About Thumbnails.
string
|No
thumbnailData
|A base64 string representation of a thumbnail image. See A Note About Thumbnails.
string
|No
keywords
|An array of keywords which can be used to help inform the search index. Not visible to the user.
[string]
|No
Simply use the same method as adding items. Be sure to reference the same key when indexing the item so that any new metadata changes will be reflected in the Spotlight index.
Items can be removed by identifier:
SpotlightSearch.deleteItemsWithIdentifiers(["1", "2"]);
Or by domain:
SpotlightSearch.deleteItemsInDomains(["fruit"]);
Alternatively, you can delete all items indexed by your app:
SpotlightSearch.deleteAllItems();
All API index and delete methods are asynchronous and return promises. You can chain things like this:
SpotlightSearch.deleteAllItems().then(() => {
SpotlightSearch.indexItem({
title: 'Strawberry',
contentDescription: 'A sweet and juicy fruit.',
uniqueIdentifier: '1',
thumbnailName: 'strawberry',
});
});
You can choose to add a custom handler that will be invoked in the event of a user tapping one of the search items in the Spotlight results:
SpotlightSearch.searchItemTapped((uniqueIdentifier) => {
alert(`You tapped on ${uniqueIdentifier}!`);
});
Optionally, if you want to capture the search item that was tapped to open the app (perhaps the listener was set after the event was triggered):
SpotlightSearch.getInitialSearchItem().then((uniqueIdentifier) => {
alert(`You tapped on ${uniqueIdentifier} and opened the app!`);
});
The parameter will be the
uniqueIdentifier that the item was indexed with. You can use this to lookup the item and display information about it, e.g. by navigating to a relevant page in your app.
Currently, in order to use an image path it must exist locally on the device in the project assets folder. This is a limitation of iOS rather than of this library.
To use images that are not in your assets folder (local or remote files), read them as
base64 and include the string value using the
thumbnailData property.
PRs welcome ❤️